Pune: NGO ties up with Sindhutai Sapkal’s foundation to empower orphans

Grand Maratha Foundation, a non-governmental organisation which works extensively to empower farmers, has joined hands with activist Sindhutai Sapkal’s Mother Global Foundation to raise funds for the empowerment of orphans.

The amount raised in the initial stages will be upto Rs 50 lakh, said Rohit Shelatkar, founder of Grand Maratha Foundation.

The financial aid will be directed towards education aid, orphanage construction and groceries for more than 650 orphans looked after by the Mother Global Foundation. Shelatkar further added that they would provide monthly grocery worth approximately Rs 2.5 lakhs per centre under Sindhutai’s foundation and also feed approximately 500 cows at their various centres.

For 45 years, Sindhutai has nurtured more than 1500+ children with the foundation working towards improvement in child education, health and nutrition as well as the lives of farmer’s families, beggars and widows.

