Pune-based NGO Sarhad sets up helpline for Afghan students

Non-governmental organisation Sarhad, known for its work among Kashmiri students, has decided to reach out to Afghan students and citizens in the country who have been worried over the developments back home.

“The sudden political upheaval in Afghanistan has created panic and uncertainty among Afghans who are studying abroad. There are many such students and citizens in Pune and Maharashtra who are suffering due to the bleak situation. We are extending support to them in the form of a helpline,” said Sanjay Nahar, Founder-President of Sarhad.

The NGO has appealed to Afghans currently living in Maharashtra to call or send a WhatsApp message to their helpline 80070 66900 for any kind of assistance.

Nahar said the students may be going through psychological trauma because of the drastic changes in Afghanistan. “They must be worried about the safety of their parents and relatives. The shift in circumstances may also hamper their learning and future plans. Sarhad will endeavour to make necessary arrangements to help them continue their education unhampered and contact their relatives with the help of the central government. Help will also be taken from eminent psychologists if necessary. Sarhad has been actively helping Afghan students since 2012 and will now also try to provide jobs to those who need it,” he said.

“We contacted many Afghans in Pune and their consulates in Mumbai and Delhi but they are in a confused state and unable to establish communication with their families. Some students who went to Afghanistan during the Covid-19 pandemic wish to return to India, but their visas have expired,” he said.