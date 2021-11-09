Pune: NGO appeals to citizens to donate organs, introduces online pledge form

As part of the campaign ‘Mission 5 lakh’, Pune-based NGO ReBirth Foundation attempts to raise awareness on organ donation and appeals to citizens to be a donor ahead of Indian Organ Donation Day, on November 27.

As per National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO), around 5 lakh people in India need organ donation every year. Each day, 17 people die for the lack of availability of donors for organ transplant.

President of ReBirth Foundation Rajesh Shetty, who is also treasurer with Zonal Transplant Coordination Centre (ZTCC), Pune, told The Indian Express that the aim was to collect as many pledge forms as possible from citizens and submit them to NOTTO.

ZTCC already has its own QR code to increase the donor base and now the ReBirth Foundation has also introduced its own QR code for organ donation.

The aim, Setty said, is to dispel myths and fears associated with organ donation and while there is a steady rise in organ donation figures, a lot still needs to be done.

According to Aarti Gokhale, central coordinator of ZTCC, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there was a slowdown in organ donation numbers but of late, it has picked up and from June, ZTCC has received 550 donor pledge forms. At ReBirth too, volunteers like Neeraj Modani and others said that interested people can visit its website and pledge to be an organ donor.

According to ZTCC Pune, 38 brain dead patients’ organs were donated this year. “With technology scaling up faster than ever, we are instigating a ripple virtually. Once you fill the organ donation pledge form, you receive your donor card via email. We also request you to spread the link in your family/circle so that more people are aware of the facts of organ donation and pledge to the cause of organ donation. We wish that zero organs are wasted due to self-inflicted illiteracy,” says Pratik Bafna, ReBirth volunteer.

“We have conducted several events like Green Corridor Short Film Competition, Bharat Organ Yatra, Rangathon, and conducting presentations/talks to raise awareness about the concept of organ donation,” Shetty added.