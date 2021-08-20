Pune NGO plans to adopt 1,000 Afghan students as helplines get flooded with calls

With Afghanistan in turmoil after the Taliban takeover, students and citizens from the country are desperately seeking help. A helpline set up by Pune-based NGO Sarhad has been flooded with calls from Afghan students as well as those staying in Pune and other parts of Maharashtra. Moved by the cries of help, Sarhad said it is planning to adopt at least 1,000 students from Afghanistan.

“After we set up the helpline a few days back, we have been getting frequent calls from students, working professionals and citizens from Afghanistan as well as those living in Pune and other cities of the state,” Sanjay Nahar, founder-president of Sarhad, told The Indian Express Friday.

Sarhad appealed to Afghan students and citizens presently living in Maharashtra to call or Whatsapp on helpline No. 8007066900.

Also Read | Afghan students of IIT-Bombay seek help for visa to return to India

Nahar said students who have come to India with scholarships from Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR) do not seem to have much problem. “But those who have come on their own money have run out of cash to even pay their college fees. Those students and working professionals who went back during Covid now want to return but are facing visa issues. Many students are itching to return to complete their degree courses in Pune. Some students have been able to contact their families back home while others have not been able to establish any contact with their families which has only added to their nightmare,” he said.

Nahar said confounding the problem of the Afghans is the fact that their consulate based in Mumbai is doing little to bail them out. “The consulate is confused as to whose orders they should take. The students and citizens who called up the consulate are not getting any response for help from them,” he said.

Nahar said they would be meeting the Pune University vice-chancellor to request him to either waive off the fees or find some solution to the problems of the Afghan students. “Afghanistan is in turmoil. Its citizens, students and youngsters have been hit hard and are in a state of confusion and anxiety. Those living in Afghanistan want to flee the country and seek asylum here. In such a murky situation, I think we should extend all possible help to Afghan students and citizens. It would raise India’s stock in the world eye if we either waive off the fees of college students or put the fees on hold till the situation in that country normalises. We will be meeting the V-C and putting in a request,” Nahar said.

Also Read | Taliban sweep hits hopes, dreams of young Afghans studying in India

Nahar said in association with the Sikh community in Pune, they are readying a plan to adopt at least 1,000 students. “Sarhad had done it earlier by adopting Kashmiri students. We can replicate our efforts for Afghan students as well. We have already set up the Guru Teg Bahadur committee. The Sikh community has come forward to help in this task. Others will also be joining us,” he said.

Nahar said since India’s stand on Afghanistan’s takeover by the Taliban is still not clear, they too are in a state of confusion. “India should declare its stand on Taliban which will help the students and citizens for their country. We want to adopt Afghan students who are in trouble. We hope our government will allow us to do so. We will be meeting the government officials soon with our proposal to adopt 1000 Afghan students,” he said.

Earlier, Sarhad in a statement had said that the students from Afghanistan may be going through psychological trauma because of this drastically changed situation in Afghanistan. “They not only must be worried about the situation but the safety of their parents and relatives back home. The changed circumstances also may hamper their learning and future plans. Sarhad has decided to assist such students and other people from Afghanistan. Sarhad will try to make necessary arrangements to continue their education unhampered and contact their relatives with the help of the central government. The help from eminent psychologists also will be availed wherever necessary. Sarhad will also try to provide jobs to needy Afghan students. Sarhad has been actively helping Afghan students in educational matters since 2012.”