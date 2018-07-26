Pune: NFAI to screen Arun Khopkar’s documentaries at daylong film festival

Arun Khopkar Arun Khopkar

By Shivani Deshmukh

In its fourth edition, Documentary Film Club — an initiative of National Film Archive of India (NFAI), Arbhat Films and Art Experiments — will screen documentary films of veteran film-maker Arun Khopkar on July 29. The screenings will be held on the Law College Road premises of NFAI.

Khopkar had directed five documentary films — Narayan Gangaram Surve (2003), Figure of Thoughts (1990), Sanchari (1991), Rasikptiya(2000) and Lokpriya (2000).

The screenings will be held from 6.30 pm to 9 pm, during which Khopkar will also interact with the audience. He is known to make films based on various art forms and which have been screened at many international film festivals. The films have also won several national and international awards, including the Golden Lotus for the best film/director thrice.

“National Film Archive of India in collaboration with Arbhaat Film Club and Art Experiments recently launched Documentary Film Club to help documentary cinemas reach a wider Indian audience. The film club aims to bring a variety of content in terms of short films and documentaries and intend to provide budding film-makers an exposure of the rich content as well as an opportunity to interact with Khopkar,” a press note issued by NFAI said.

