Pune news: Woman ‘stabbed by relative’ on busy road, man gets 7-yr jail for attacking elderly couple and more

A woman was allegedly stabbed by a male relative in the middle of a busy road in Maharshi Nagar area of Pune on Wednesday, said police. The man then allegedly took out a firearm and threatened passersby who tried to catch hold of him, before being apprehended and handed over to the police.

Police said a preliminary probe suggested that the attack, which occurred around 8 pm, was the fallout of a property dispute in the victim’s family. Police said the accused allegedly stabbed the woman after a heated argument. Some passersby rushed to help the woman after she started screaming, while others stopped the accused from trying to flee. The woman was rushed to a hospital and is being treated for critical injuries, said police.

Even as the suspect was being apprehended, some members of the family reached the spot. The accused allegedly threatened those relatives while being taken away, said police. An offence has been registered at Swargate police station, and police are ascertaining the identities and other details of those involved.

Man gets 7-yr prison term for attacking, stealing from elderly couple

A 25-year-old man who was arrested for robbing an eldery couple after attacking them at their residence in Sahkar Nagar has been pronounced guilty and awarded seven years’ rigorous imprisonment.

A press release issued by the Pune City Police stated that around 12 pm on July 6, the accused, Akshay Ashok Kadam, barged into the house of Mrunalini Keshav Gokhale (70) and her husband Keshav Gokhale (78) in Sahakar Nagar.

The Gokhales’ son was in London while their daughter was in Nagpur when the incident occurred. Kadam entered their house and went into the kitchen, where Mrunalini was present. He used the lid of a pressure cooker to hit her head and snatched gold bangles from her hands. Then he asked Keshav to hand over the keys of their cupboard.

When Keshav refused, kadam hit his head with a glass bottle and fled the spot.

The couple later approached the police and lodged an FIR at Dattawadi police station. The victims had seen the assailant prior to the assault and knew that he worked at a bank in Swargate area.

A police team led by Sub-Inspector Dattaji Mohite arrested Kadam, who is a resident of Sambhaji Nagar in Dhankawadi. “Additional Sessions Judge A N Sirsikar passed an order recently awarding seven years’ rigorous imprisonment and fine of Rs 1,000 to the accused Kadam,” stated the press release.

Police arrest man, seize four firearms

The Crime Branch of Pune City Police has arrested a 22-year-old man and allegedly recovered two countrymade pistols, two revolvers and 15 live cartridges from his possession.

Police said the accused, Siddharth alias Ronak Sharma, is a resident of Lakshmi Nagar in Dighi and a native of Bihar.

Acting on a tip-off to Constable Trinayan Sanjay Balsaraf (25), a Crime Branch team led by inspector Bhanudas Jadhav laid a trap and apprehended Sharma near Magazine Chowk at Bhosari Road on Tuesday evening. The police said the firearms recovered from Sharma were valued at a total of Rs 1.26 lakh. He allegedly procured the firearms from two criminals, for whom the team is now on the lookout, said sources.

Sharma was booked under relevant sections of the Arms Act.

Assistant Police Inspector Satish Kamble said, “Sharma was produced before a court today. The court remanded him to police custody till September 7. We have launched a search for his accomplices.”