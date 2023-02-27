scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 27, 2023
Pune News Live Updates: Sluggish voting in Kasba Peth, Chinchwad Assembly constituencies; counting on March 2

Pune News Live Updates: Congress says BJP using money, muscle power in Kasba, party rejects claim; Chief of Army Staff Gen Manoj Pande says Indian rowers will win medals at major international events.

Pune | February 27, 2023 09:40 IST
pune news, pune elections, kasba, chinchwadbypolls, indian expressQueue of voters at the Acharya Vinoba Bhave School in Ganj Peth. (Express photo by Pavan Khengre)

Pune News Live Updates, February 27, 2023:  Contrary to expectations that high voter turnout will be witnessed in the Assembly bypoll, polling in Chinchwad remained slow on Sunday, with only 50.47 per cent voter turnout recorded till 6 pm. In the interim, the Kasba Peth Assembly constituency also saw a further dip in voter turnout in the bypoll. While the constituency saw some brisk polling in the first two hours Sunday, it slowed down later and the segment ended up recording a turnout of just 50.06 per cent in the end. The counting of votes will take place on March 2.

After an intense election campaign, there was some drama on polling day in Kasba when Congress accused the BJP of using money and muscle power to win the election. The BJP hit back by saying the allegations were baseless and the Congress candidate has insulted voters by saying voters had taken the money. Congress candidate Ravindra Dhangekar, who had held a protest Saturday, on Sunday said the BJP had pressured the administration to not take action against those distributing money and threatening voters.

Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande Sunday expressed confidence that Indian rowers would bag medals at major International events, including the Asiad and the Olympics, considering their potential and talents. The Army Chief was speaking at the finals of the 40th Senior National and 24th Sprint Rowing Championships that were held at the Army Rowing Node (ARN) in the College of Military Engineering in Pune.

Pune News Live Updates: Chinchwad records a voter turnout of 50.47 per cent; 50.06 per cent in Kasba. Follow this space for more updates

09:40 (IST)27 Feb 2023
Good Morning!

Welcome to the Pune Live blog. Follow here for the latest updates from the city. 

Nafed intervenes to arrest slide of onion prices, to up procurement from Nashik'

Given the constant slide in wholesale prices of onion across mandis in Maharashtra, National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation (Nafed) has decided to up its procurement activities in Nashik from Monday, according to a press statement.

Across the country, onion sellers have witnessed a sudden drop in wholesale prices because of increased arrivals. Traders say the price drop is expected to be more acute as the season progresses. Currently, the wholesale price of onion in major mandis of Nashik is around Rs 200-300/quintal.

Led by stars, a play brings the little-known traditions within Lavani form to Pune

 

The play, Lavani ke Rang, had premiered in Mumbai in November 2022 as part of the Prithvi Theatre Festival but the Pune show gained extra significance as it took place a few days after NCP leader Ajit Pawar had issued instructions that the party will not conduct erotic public performances under the pretext of the dance form. His order came after a Lavani performer, Megha Ghadge, had objected to the dilution of the folk art form by performers who used DJs and obscene gestures.

