Pune News Live Updates: Sluggish voting in Kasba Peth, Chinchwad Assembly constituencies; counting on March 2

Pune News Live Updates, February 27, 2023: Contrary to expectations that high voter turnout will be witnessed in the Assembly bypoll, polling in Chinchwad remained slow on Sunday, with only 50.47 per cent voter turnout recorded till 6 pm. In the interim, the Kasba Peth Assembly constituency also saw a further dip in voter turnout in the bypoll. While the constituency saw some brisk polling in the first two hours Sunday, it slowed down later and the segment ended up recording a turnout of just 50.06 per cent in the end. The counting of votes will take place on March 2.

After an intense election campaign, there was some drama on polling day in Kasba when Congress accused the BJP of using money and muscle power to win the election. The BJP hit back by saying the allegations were baseless and the Congress candidate has insulted voters by saying voters had taken the money. Congress candidate Ravindra Dhangekar, who had held a protest Saturday, on Sunday said the BJP had pressured the administration to not take action against those distributing money and threatening voters.

Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande Sunday expressed confidence that Indian rowers would bag medals at major International events, including the Asiad and the Olympics, considering their potential and talents. The Army Chief was speaking at the finals of the 40th Senior National and 24th Sprint Rowing Championships that were held at the Army Rowing Node (ARN) in the College of Military Engineering in Pune.