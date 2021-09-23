Pune News Today Live Updates: Weekly Covid positivity rate in Pune district drops below 5%

In the week from September 15 to 21, the Covid positivity rate in Pune district was 4.62 per cent as against the previous week's rate of 5.82 per cent.

Pune News Today Live Updates: Pune district’s weekly Covid positivity rate has dropped below 5 per cent in the week from September 15 to 21, according to a new state Health Department analysis. The positivity rate, however, remains higher than the state average, which also dipped to 2.28 per cent. Dr Pradeep Vyas, additional chief secretary (health), Maharashtra has urged district administrations to expedite the vaccination process and inoculate people in large numbers.

Meanwhile, Unions of employees of Bank of Maharashtra held a protest in the city on Wednesday to press for their demands, which include recruitment of staff to fill vacancies, withdrawal of administrative transfer policy and making security arrangements at bank branches and ATMs.

In other news, Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly raping and murdering his 19-year-old sister-in-law. The incident took place at Ghorwadeshwar Hills on Sunday, where the woman’s body was found on Monday. The police said that the main accused had earlier offered a room to his newlywed cousin and his wife in Dehu Road area.