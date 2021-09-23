scorecardresearch
Thursday, September 23, 2021
Pune News Today Live Updates: Weekly Covid positivity rate in Pune district drops below 5%

Pune News Today, Coronavirus Cases in Pune, Pune Weather Forecast Live Updates: The positivity rate, however, remains higher than the state average, which also dipped to 2.28 percent.

By: Express Web Desk | Pune |
Updated: September 23, 2021 9:02:04 am
Pune News Today Live Updates: Pune district’s weekly Covid positivity rate has dropped below 5 per cent in the week from September 15 to 21, according to a new state Health Department analysis. The positivity rate, however, remains higher than the state average, which also dipped to 2.28 per cent. Dr Pradeep Vyas, additional chief secretary (health), Maharashtra has urged district administrations to expedite the vaccination process and inoculate people in large numbers.

Meanwhile, Unions of employees of Bank of Maharashtra held a protest in the city on Wednesday to press for their demands, which include recruitment of staff to fill vacancies, withdrawal of administrative transfer policy and making security arrangements at bank branches and ATMs.

In other news, Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly raping and murdering his 19-year-old sister-in-law. The incident took place at Ghorwadeshwar Hills on Sunday, where the woman’s body was found on Monday. The police said that the main accused had earlier offered a room to his newlywed cousin and his wife in Dehu Road area.

Live Blog

Weekly Covid positivity rate in Pune district drops below 5 per cent; Maharashtra: 7.5 crore vaccine doses administered, 2.1 crore given both doses; Father-in-law, husband arrested for harassing woman, making her drink hen’s blood: Police; Follow latest live updates from Pune here.

08:55 (IST)23 Sep 2021
Weekly Covid positivity rate in Pune district drops below 5 per cent

Pune district’s weekly Covid positivity rate has dropped below 5 per cent in the week from September 15 to 21, according to a new state Health Department analysis. The positivity rate, however, remains higher than the state average, which also dipped to 2.28 percent.

Dr Pradeep Vyas, additional chief secretary (health), Maharashtra has urged district administrations to expedite the vaccination process and inoculate people in large numbers.

“We have to be vigilant for any rise in Covid-19 cases post Ganpati celebrations,” Dr Vyas told The Indian Express, adding that testing also should be increased in addition to maintaining social distancing and other measures.

Bank of Maharashtra employees’ unions protest at Lokmangal on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon)

A 33-year-old man and his father have been arrested for allegedly harassing his wife over money and making her drink hen’s blood while performing ‘black magic’.

The victim has lodged the complaint in this case and based on her complaint, police have booked her husband, father-in-law and mother-in- law under sections 498 (a), 354 (a), 323, 504, 506, 34 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013.

READ | Father-in-law, husband arrested for harassing woman, making her drink hen’s blood: Police

A total of 7.5 crore vaccine doses have been administered in Maharashtra so far, of which 5.36 crore beneficiaries have got the first dose and 2.13 crore are fully vaccinated with both doses. Of these, 1.34 crore people in the age group of 45 and above have got both doses while over 51 lakh people between 18-44 years have been fully vaccinated.

Dr Pradeep Vyas, additional chief secretary (health), Maharashtra said the maximum vaccinations in a single day were achieved on September 8 (over 15 lakh ), September 18 (over 13 lakh), September 17 (over 12 lakh), September 4 (over 12 lakh) and August 21 (over 11 lakh).

READ | Maharashtra: 7.5 crore vaccine doses administered, 2.1 crore given both doses

An offence has been registered in Pune against leader of opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council and senior BJP leader Pravin Darekar for allegedly making objectionable references to women in his remarks against the NCP. While speaking at a public function in Shirur in Pune district recently, Darekar had made some remarks criticising the NCP, which is part of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra.

READ | Maharashtra BJP leader Pravin Darekar booked over ‘objectionable reference against women’

