Pune news today Live Updates: 1,908 new Covid-19 cases in Pune division

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday slammed the BJP-led union government for its ‘double standard’ in following Covid appropriate behaviour.

He alleged that while the union government directed Maharashtra to issue curbs for the upcoming festivals to avoid crowding and thereby a spike in the Covid-19 infections, the BJP has asked its four newly sworn-in ministers from the state to go across the state and conduct rallies as part of ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’.

The Pune region Saturday reported the highest 2,060 new Covid-19 cases, while Maharashtra reported a total of 4,831 cases and 126 deaths. Pune city reported 284 cases and 18 new fatalities.

In other news, gradual easing of pandemic-related restrictions has raised the hopes among cooperative housing societies that they would be allowed to hold their long-overdue elections soon. Suhas Patwardhan, president of Pune District Cooperative Housing Federation, said they expect new government regulations to be issued in this regard on September 1.