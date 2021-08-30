Pune news today Live Updates: 1,908 new Covid-19 cases in Pune division

Pune news today Live Updates: Pune division on Sunday reported 1,908 cases, including 406 in Satara, 505 in Solapur, 579 in Pune district. Meanwhile, as many as 21 women who lost their husbands, the only earning member of their family, to Covid-19 have received a monthly pension of Rs 1,200 from the Pimpri-Chinchwad administration. Over a period of eight days, the 21 families were located, information was verified if they were eligible for pension and they were helped with the documentation needed to avail the scheme.
Amid the crisis in Afghanistan, nearly 700 Afghan students who recently graduated from universities in Pune are awaiting immediate government intervention, including an extension to the validity of their student visa. On Sunday, about 150 such students met with Uday Samant, Maharashtra’s minister for Higher and Technical Education, at an interaction organised at AISSMS College of Engineering where they shared their plight with the minister and urged the state government to extend all support needed to the 4,000-odd students studying in Maharashtra.
In other news, a 42-year-old man accused of kidnapping and murdering an RTI activist and journalist in Rahuri town of Maharashtra fled from the premises of a government hospital in Ahmednagar on Saturday afternoon, when he was being shifted to Pune for treatment of kidney stone after testing positive for Covid-19.