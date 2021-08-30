scorecardresearch
Monday, August 30, 2021
Pune news today Live Updates: 1,908 new Covid-19 cases in Pune division

Pune News Today Live, Pune Weather, Pune Coronavirus Cases Live Updates: Amid the crisis in Afghanistan, nearly 700 Afghan students who recently graduated from universities in Pune are awaiting immediate government intervention, including an extension to the validity of their student visa.

By: Express Web Desk | Pune |
August 30, 2021 9:17:13 am
Crowd at Tulsibaug Market in Pune (Express photo/Ashish Kale)

Pune news today Live Updates: Pune division on Sunday reported 1,908 cases, including 406 in Satara, 505 in Solapur, 579 in Pune district. Meanwhile, as many as 21 women who lost their husbands, the only earning member of their family, to Covid-19 have received a monthly pension of Rs 1,200 from the Pimpri-Chinchwad administration. Over a period of eight days, the 21 families were located, information was verified if they were eligible for pension and they were helped with the documentation needed to avail the scheme.

Amid the crisis in Afghanistan, nearly 700 Afghan students who recently graduated from universities in Pune are awaiting immediate government intervention, including an extension to the validity of their student visa. On Sunday, about 150 such students met with Uday Samant, Maharashtra’s minister for Higher and Technical Education, at an interaction organised at AISSMS College of Engineering where they shared their plight with the minister and urged the state government to extend all support needed to the 4,000-odd students studying in Maharashtra.

In other news, a 42-year-old man accused of kidnapping and murdering an RTI activist and journalist in Rahuri town of Maharashtra fled from the premises of a government hospital in Ahmednagar on Saturday afternoon, when he was being shifted to Pune for treatment of kidney stone after testing positive for Covid-19.

Pune live news updates: 1,908 new Covid-19 cases in Pune division; In eight days, 21 families who lost their earning member to Covid-19 get govt pension; and more

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday slammed the BJP-led union government for its ‘double standard’ in following Covid appropriate behaviour.

He alleged that while the union government directed Maharashtra to issue curbs for the upcoming festivals to avoid crowding and thereby a spike in the Covid-19 infections, the BJP has asked its four newly sworn-in ministers from the state to go across the state and conduct rallies as part of ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’.

The Pune region Saturday reported the highest 2,060 new Covid-19 cases, while Maharashtra reported a total of 4,831 cases and 126 deaths. Pune city reported 284 cases and 18 new fatalities.

In other news, gradual easing of pandemic-related restrictions has raised the hopes among cooperative housing societies that they would be allowed to hold their long-overdue elections soon. Suhas Patwardhan, president of Pune District Cooperative Housing Federation, said they expect new government regulations to be issued in this regard on September 1.

