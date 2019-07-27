Pune news: Metro gets a boost with Shivajinagar bus terminus, IMD predicts heavy rainfall tomorrow, and more

While the Pune Metro is all set to get the state transport bus terminus in Shivajinagar after its shifitng to dairy land on Mula road, the IMD has warned of extremely heavy rainfall in Pune district on Sunday as the monsoon has become active. Read all that is making news in Pune today.

Metro work: Shivajinagar bus terminus to be shifted to dairy land on Mula road

With the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) giving permission to axe 250 trees, the Pune Metro is all set to get the state transport bus terminus in Shivajinagar, which has been shifted temporarily to the government dairy land on Mula road, so that it could begin the construction work there.

“We had constructed the bus shed at the dairy land on Mula Road, but the development of land for workshop of buses has been long pending due to 250 trees getting affected. The PMC has given permission to axe the trees but we have decided to shift the trees in the nearby dairy land instead of axing them,” said Atul Gadgil, executive director of Pune Metro rail. The Pune Metro will take up underground construction in Shivajinagar, which will connect the proposed MSRTC terminus and the railway station in Shivajinagar. “The Pune Metro will develop two storeys of the multi-storey MSRTC terminus in return for the land being used for the Metro,” he said, adding that the road to Narvir Tanajinagar will be blocked for the work.

“Similarly, the Pune Metro rail will develop a parking facility for the All India Radio (AIR) in return for the land in Shivajinagar being used for the entrance of the Metro station, which will act as an interchange facility for commuters from Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar and Pimpri Chinchwad to Swargate,” Gadgil said.

The work for the underground Metro from Shivajinagar to Swargate is likely to begin by November end as the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) will be assembled by then. The first TBM will arrive in September. Meanwhile, the PMC has started shifting fruit stalls in Mandai area to a nearby parking building to make the land available for the Metro work.

“The civic body has also started the process of rehabilitation of slums at Kamgar Putla near the district court where the Pune Metro will develop a multi-storey station and a 30-storey commercial structure,” Gadgil said. Pune Metro Executive Director Gautam Birhade said the work on the priority sector from Vanaz to Garware bridge and PCMC to Range Hill is in full swing. “We are going as per the plan to get the work completed on time by December,” he said.

Extremely heavy rainfall in Pune tomorrow: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of extremely heavy rainfall in Pune district on Sunday as the monsoon has become active. Besides, Nashik, Kolhapur and Satara districts too have been put on high alert on Sunday. It was a rainy Friday for the city, which recorded 8.6mm rainfall within six hours since 8.30 am. Until 5.30pm, the city had recorded 18.3 mm and the rainfall continued through late evening.

According to IMD officials, the atmospheric conditions posed by the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal was in perfect tandem that has led to the enhancement of the rainfall over west and central India, including Maharashtra, during the last two days.

“The trough and very strong westerlies are bringing these heavy spells to west coast and some interior parts of the state,” said an official from IMD, Pune. Heavy rain has lashed Mumbai since Wednesday and it is likely to continue till the start of next week.

Vidarbha too will receive heavy spells during the upcoming days, with warning of very heavy to extremely heavy showers forecast on July 27 and 28. Heavy rainfall was reported in some cities, including Mahabaleshwar (51mm), Alibaug (48mm), Kolhapur (17 mm) and Jalgaon (12mm) till 5.30 pm on Friday.

None hurt in food products godown blaze

A major fire broke out at a godown of food products at Dandekar Nagar in Yevalewadi on Friday morning. According to the Pune Fire Brigade, no casualties were reported in the incident, however, two trucks and huge amount of food products stocked in the godown have been burnt.

Assistant Divisional Fire Officer Dattatray Nagarkar said, “We got a call around 7.15 am regarding the fire at a godown in Yevalewadi, which is owned by a person named Rathi. By the time our team reached the spot, the fire had spread over a wide area.”

“As many as seven fire tenders and six water tankers were pressed into service. We brought the situation under control by 9. 15 am. We face some difficulties because of the narrow lanes going towards the godown. No one was injured in the incident. Two trucks and huge amount of food items like packets of wafers and chocolates got burnt. Cause of fire is yet to be ascertained,” Nagarkar said.

NGO opens applications for scholarships for girls

The Pune-based Lila Poonawalla Foundation has opened applications for its ‘merit-cum-need-based scholarships’ offered to girls in undergraduate and postgraduate courses. Students across the country can apply online for the scholarship if they have secured admission in the colleges in Pune district.

Girl students who are pursuing postgraduate courses should have taken admission in biotechnology, computer science, mathematics, microbiology, nursing, physics, statistics, pharmacy and engineering. For undergraduate scholarships, students should be studying in engineering, science, pharmacy and nursing.

PCB inaugurates garden

A former tonga stand which was being used to dump garbage has been developed by the Pune Cantonment Board into a garden, complete with a with walking path, open gym equipment, green lawn and covered seating areas for yoga.

The Board inaugurated the garden Friday to mark the 20th Kargil Vijay Diwas, and it has been named after late Subedar Ganpat Baburao Gaikwad (Abitkar), who joined the Armed Forces in April 1947, in the first Mahar Regiment and was posted in Jammu and Kashmir.

He served for 28 years in the Armed Forces and retired in 1975 with the rank of Subedar. Ganpat Baburao Gaikwad received 12 awards. He also received battlefield honours during his career.

Symbiosis offers fee cut for certain courses

The Symbiosis Skills and Open University (SSOU) has announced a concession in fees for engineering and management programmes this academic year for students from economically weaker sections. Women students will get additional benefit fee waiver of Rs 10,000 besides the stipulated concession decided by the university. Under this scheme, the annual fees for engineering will be Rs 1.10 lakh as against Rs 2.45 lakh for these students. The fees for management courses will be Rs 2 lakh whereas the actual fee is Rs 2.35 lakh annually.

Vaccination campaign for hepatitis

Ahead of World Hepatitis Day on Sunday, a campaign for free vaccination, diagnostic screening tests and spreading awareness for the prevention of Hepatitis, has been organised at Villoo Poonawalla Memorial Hospital, Hadapsar, by the Villoo Poonawalla Foundation.

Pune station yard remodelling: First phase to be completed in 6 months

The first phase of the remodelling of Pune station yard, involving extension of platforms 5 and 6, will be completed within the next six months. Pune Divisional Railway Manager Milind Deouskar said in an interaction with media on Friday, “The first phase of work on the project, which is very important, has begun and it involves platforms 5 and 6. All the platform extensions will happen towards the Mumbai-end only. The first phase also involves the setting up of two stabling rail lines at Ghorpadi.”

The project is important for Pune railway division, where 250 trains, including goods trains, pass through every day. The remodelling was announced in April 2018 and a capital expenditure of Rs 1,210.03 crore was allocated in the Budget for railway traffic facilities. The project aims to extend the size of all platforms to improve the frequency and operation of trains with more than 20 compartments.

Deouskar said that after completing the first phase by January next year, the second phase of platforms 3 and 4 will start. All platform extensions will be made from the Mumbai side.

MSRTC to run 180 special buses while CR shuts operations

The MAHARASHTRA State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) will run 180 special non-AC buses from Mumbai to Pune and run 24 extra services of AC Shivneri buses till August 10, when premier train services to Pune will be shut.

The Central Railway (CR) has stared repair work after incidents between Karjat and Lonavala led to the derailment of two goods trains. Due to this, several trains will be cancelled, short-terminated or diverted.

‘Politicians lie so each of us can judge who is speaking truth’

“What is it about politics that should concern us as far as truth is concerned? Is it as simple as saying politics is about deceit and holding on to power at all costs?” asked Professor Sundar Sarukkai, while delivering the Seventh Professor Ram Bapat Memorial Lecture at S M Joshi Hall in Pune on Friday. He was talking on the topic ‘Truth, Politics and Theatre’.

During the lecture, Sarukkai quoted from a couple of international surveys in which politicians were found to be at the bottom of ratings in terms of honesty.

Citing examples of US President Donald Trump’s repeated labelling of media reports as fake news, as well as the recent political turmoil in Karnataka, Sarukkai added that notions of truth in politics and art are fundamentally different from ideas of truths in other domains, such as philosophy, science or Math, because the former contains a space in which the public citizenry has to take a call on the idea of truth.

According to Sarukkai, the performance of lies of politicians is addressed to us, the voting public. When politicians lie, it is not because they believe it, are trying to convince themselves or trying to address their own internal action in any way.

“Politicians are putting it out for each of us to judge who is speaking falsely and truthfully. They are leaving it to the voting public to decide. Truths, as they arise in politics, are meant for negotiation among us and we have to make a judgment. Politicians are least interested in making a judgment,” he said. In his opinion, the public does not have the capacity to decide.

“How do we adjudicate? We switch channels on TV. That’s what we do,” he said.

According to Sarukkai, the question of politics is not really about politicians. “It is about each one of us. Democratic politics is about our action. The way in which the contestation of truth plays out is to put that burden on us.You want a democracy, this is your job. You adjudicate, you set up public discourse,” he said.

Sarukkai joins a line-up of eminent scholars who have spoken at previous editions of the Professor Ram Bapat Memorial Lecture, such as Gulammohammed Sheikh, Shiv Visvanathan, K Satchidanandan and T M Krishna. Professor Ram Bapat was an esteemed public intellectual whose interests extended to philosophy, sociology, literature, theatre, cinema, journalism, ground-level political activity and the fine arts. He passed away in July 2012 and, in his memory, Makarand Sathe and Gajanan Paranjape started the Ram Bapat memorial lecture series from 2013. The chairperson for this edition of the lecture was Professor Gopal Guru.

Sarukkai was addressing a packed house that had defied the downpour. Calling attention to theatre’s preoccupation with the quest for truth, he said, “A character is, essentially, telling you, ‘You know I am not Rama, and yet I am Rama. Now, you go and figure it out. I am not going to answer your questions of truth for you’. It’s the same as the politician’s move on democracy. You go figure it out. It’s your dilemma, not mine. You need to have a public discourse of truth and engagement in order to answer the question,” he said. In conclusion, he showed that Ambedkar and Gandhi, both thought of truth as action.