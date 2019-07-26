Pune news: Kargil War Memorial inaugurated, ‘Article 15’ screened at VPMS; and more

While Kargil War Memorial at the Film and Television Institute of India was inaugurated on Thursday, on the eve of Kargil Vijay Diwas, by Major General R V Singh, who is Major General, Army Service Corps for the Southern Command, a 33-year-old driver of the state transport bus has been arrested for allegedly driving a Pune-Osmanabad bus allegedly under the influence of alcohol on his weekly off. Read all that is making news in Pune today.

FTII: Kargil War Memorial inaugurated

Kargil War Memorial at the Film and Television Institute of India was inaugurated on Thursday, on the eve of Kargil Vijay Diwas, by Major General R V Singh, who is Major General, Army Service Corps for the Southern Command. Former Union minister, actor and FTII alumnus Shatrughan Sinha paid tributes to martyrs at the War Memorial. Sinha also interacted with the students of Department of Screen Acting from the 2017 and 2018 batches. He felicitated Akshay Kowe and Girish Kumar Singh of 2017 batch, who are the recipients of the Shatrughan Sinha Scholarship and Sonakshi Sinha Scholarship respectively.

Mula-Mutha river: Make sure no more debris is dumped: NGT to PMC, PCMC

Considering the serious nature of alleged violations on the encroachment of Mula-Mutha river, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to ensure no more debris was dumped in the river, while constituting a committee to inspect the river areas allegedly encroached and take measures if there was encroachment.

Hearing an application of environmentalist Sarang Yadwadkar and other civic activists, the bench of Justice S P Wangdi, Justice K Ramakrishnan and Justice Nagin Nanda directed the commissioners of PMC and PCMC to ensure no further debris or any other waste, including construction waste, were disposed of in the river.

Constituting a committee to verify the allegations and submit a report within six weeks, the tribunal said, “We deem it appropriate to constitute a committee, comprising of the chief engineer of state water resources department, district collector of Pune, member secretary of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), State Environmental Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) and a senior scientist from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to look into the matter.”

The committee would inspect the areas in question, verify the factual aspects contained in the application and take appropriate measures, if the allegations are found correct. It said the nodal agency would be MPCB. The applicant would be permitted to be present during the inspections and for that the nodal agency would duly inform the date and time of the inspections, the tribunal said. Also, the applicant would handover complete set of papers filed before us to the committee for their convenient transaction of the task entrusted upon them, it said.

The tribunal said there were allegations of rampant dumping of construction material on the floodplains of rivers flowing though PMC and PCMC areas, more particularly Mula-Mutha river. The other allegation is of obstruction caused to the rivers causing diversion of flow, which is in violation of an order of the tribunal prohibiting any construction. The tribunal had stated in its previous orders that construction within a distance of 50 metres from the Blue Line of rivers in the state was prohibited.

Driver held for driving bus under influence on his off day

A 33-year-old driver of the state transport bus has been arrested for allegedly driving a Pune-Osmanabad bus allegedly under the influence of alcohol on his weekly off.

According to the police, the inebriated driver came to Shivajinagar bus depot and drove the bus full of passengers on Tuesday night. He rammed the bus in an autorickshaw near Shima Office Chowk in Shivajinagar. Passengers inside the bus somehow managed to make the driver stop the bus.

On Wednesday, Jinnasrao Ovhal, assistant transport officer of Shivajinagar bus depot, lodged an offence in the case at Shivajinagar police station. The driver has been identified as Amol Vitthal Chole (33), a resident of Tadiwala road. He has been booked under IPC sections 363 (abduction), 427 (damage to property) and 511 (attempt to commit offence).

Police said the Maharashtra state transport’s Shivashahi bus on Pune-Osmanabad route was set to leave from Shivajinagar bus depot. Its driver had gone to the control room for completing some paper work, when around 9.45 pm, Chole allegedly got behind the wheels and drove the bus full of passengers, said police.

Movie ‘Article 15’ screened at VPMS

The city-based Vikhe Patil Memorial School recently arranged the screening of the movie Article 15 for its 580 students from Classes 8 to 12. “CBSE has proposed certain subject enrichment activities for the said classes. After watching the movie, students have to write about their observations and assessment…,” said Principal Mrinalini Bhosale.

Senior pathologist Golwilkar no more

Noted pathologist Dr Ajit Golwilkar passed away recently during a trip to Canada. He was 68. Golwilkar is remembered for quality laboratory services in the city and state for over four decades. He put constant efforts in introducing modern technology in pathology tests. He had gone on a trip with his wife to Canada. Golwilkar, while taking a walk fell down and fainted. He was hospitalised, but he breathed his last on July 19.

Golwilkar was the CEO of A G Diagnostics, which was started about a year-and-a-half ago. He had also recognised the need for home visit services way back in 1978 and pioneered the concept in the city. Golwilkar is survived by his wife and two daughters — Dr Awanti Golwilkar-Mehendale and Dr Vinanti Golwilkar-Patankar.

Rape, murder of 2.5-year-old: 19-year-old uncle of minor arrested

TWO days after a two-and-a-half-year-old girl was found raped and murdered in the early hours of Tuesday, police have arrested her 19-year-old paternal uncle. The girl, daughter of a labourer couple, was abducted from her shanty located on a construction site on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday when her family members were asleep.

When they realised that the girl had gone missing, they started searching for her and also informed the police. On Tuesday morning, her body was found outside the compound of a military area. The post-mortem of the body revealed that she had been raped. A coordinated probe by local Sangvi police station and the Crime Branch of Pimpri Chinchwad police was launched.

A total of six police teams started looking into various clues available. Based on further investigation by individual teams, six persons — all labourers — were detained for questioning. The police then zeroed on one person, who turned out to be the girl’s uncle, based on the data recovered from his cellphone. After sustained interrogation, the 19-year-old confessed to the crime and told the police where he had hidden the clothes of the girl, which were recovered later.