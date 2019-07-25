Pune news: Pavana pipeline project not to be scrapped, cops held for demanding bribe from couple; and more

While Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner denied rumours of scrapping Rs 400-crore Pavana pipeline project, the Pune unit of the Anti Corruption Bureau arrested two policemen for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from a couple in exchange for not naming them as accused in a cheating and forgery case. Here’s all that’s making news in Pune Thursday morning.

Pavana pipeline project will not be scrapped: PCMC

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar on Wednesday denied rumours that the civic administration is in the process of winding up the stalled Rs 400-crore Pavana pipeline project. “No, we are not scrapping the project. There is no truth in it, “ Hardikar said.

The PCMC chief said the contractor has pulled out of the project, which was stalled in 2011 after three protesting farmers were killed in police firing. “We are in the process of settling his claim, which includes a long idle time as well as payments for employees and materials used for laying the pipeline, among other things, “ he said.

Meanwhile, opposition leader Datta Sane said the BJP has been promising it would not scrap the project but seems to be in the process of doing so. “BJP has made no effort to restart the project. On top of it, now the contractor is also leaving the project,” he said, adding that the BJP’s negative attitude was making 20 lakh citizens of Pimpri-Chinchwad struggle for water.

Activist Maruti Bhapkar said that the BJP and Shiv Sena have failed to take care of the water needs of Pimpri-Chinchwad residents, despite ruling the state and having all MPs and MLAs in Maval and Pimpri Chinchwad.

“For five years, BJP and Sena have been in power in the state. BJP is ruling PCMC and several gram panchayats in Maval. BJP-Shiv Sena has Maval MP and a state minister from Maval, yet it has failed to get the project started,” he said.

PMC holds workshop to decide on plan for ‘child-friendly city’

As part of its plan to establish itself as “child-friendly city”, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) organised a workshop to decide a plan for taking up civic work that would aid the initiative. The focus of the workshop was to plan civic infrastructure for children in the age group of 0 to 3 years, 3 to 5 years and of the height of 95 cm or below at gardens, parks, malls, public roads, footpaths, public toilets and public transport systems. The focus is to ensure the good health of children and to keep their ease and safety of use in mind while planning and implementing projects.

In the workshop, the civic body involved anganwadi workers, representatives of creches, the Bernard Van Leer Foundation, architects, college students, the Institute for Transport and Development Policy, Centre for Environment and Education and NGOs working on civic issues.

Prakash Paul of Bernard Van Leer foundation said the designing of civic projects such as gardens, parks, public toilets and public transport by the PMC should be done taking into consideration the needs of children. “It would be necessary for the PMC to maintain good quality of air as per the norms of World Health Organisation (WHO) in the city. There would be a need to provide a healthy atmosphere instead of a polluted environment for children at their play location,” he said. PMC Health Officer Milind Khedekar said there are 18 maternity homes of the civic body, and the registration of pregnant women is done pre-delivery and post-delivery to track the health of children for five years while providing the immunisations.

Two cops held for demanding Rs 2 lakh bribe from couple

The Pune unit of the state Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday arrested two policemen for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from a couple in exchange for not naming them as accused in a cheating and forgery case. The action was taken after the verification of a complaint filed in January. The accused were identified as Naik Umesh Dattatraya Mankar (41) and Naik Sharad Arjun Pawar (31), both attached with Khadak police station under the jurisdiction of Pune City Police.

A press release issued by the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Shrihari Patil of ACB, Pune stated that an offence of cheating regarding the sale and purchase of an apartment was lodged at the police station last year under sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

“We verified the details in the complaint on January 30 and 31, 2019,” Patil said. “Since then, we kept a watch on the two cops… while they did not accept the money, we confirmed that they demanded the bribe. So, they were arrested today under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.”

Youth arrested, cops recover 38 phones, 2 bikes

The Pune City Police arrested a 20-year-old man and recovered 38 cell phones and two motorcycles from him.

The accused, identified as Ajay Ranchod, alias Raju Khare, is a resident of Kalepadal in Hadapsar and a native of Gangapur in Aurangabad.

A press release issued on Wednesday stated that acting on a tip-off, a team from Wanawadi police station laid a trap, arrested Khare in Kalepadal and recovered two motorcycles. A probe revealed that he was working with an accomplice who police are now on the lookout for, it stated.