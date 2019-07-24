Pune news: Bhimsen Joshi Sangeet Mahotsav to start on July 26, 2D echo centre inaugurated; and more

While Pt Bhimsen Joshi Sangeet Mahotsav will be held from July 26-28 at Pune’s Kalashree Sangeet Mandal, the Bank of Maharashtra is completing 50 years of nationalisation on Wednesday. Also, Chaitanya Kaushal Trust has invited applications from underprivileged students for grant of scholarships for the new academic year. Here’s all that’s making news in Pune this morning.

Advertising

‘Pt Bhimsen Joshi Sangeet Mahotsav’ to start on July 26

Residents will get a chance to experience a devotional music fest, which will be held from July 26 to 28. Kalashree Sangeet Mandal has organised the musical event titled ‘Bharat Ratna Pt Bhimsen Joshi Sangeet Mahotsav’ at the Pandit Bhimsen Joshi Kalamandir, Aundh, said Sudhakar Chavan, founder of Kalashree Sangeet Mandal. The programme is free and open for all. On the first day of the music festival, on Friday (July 26), Dhananjay Marathe, vocalist of Gwalior Gharana and disciple of Dr Sudhakar Marathe, will present gems from the Gwalior Gharana. Anupam Wankhede, renowned flautist, will present a performance.

The first day will conclude with a vocal performance of Pt Shriniwas Joshi, son and disciple of Pt Bhimsen Joshi. The second day (Saturday, July 27) of the programme will begin with the vocal performance of Abhaysingh Waghachoure, disciple of Sudhakar Chavan. After that, Aarti Thakur-Kundalkar, disciple of vocalist Dr Prabha Atre will be performing for the day. The day will end with a performance by Pt Upendra Bhat, disciple of Pt Bhimsen Joshi.

On the last day (Sunday, July 28), the festival will start with the performance of Pt Dr Aviraj Tayde, vocalist of Kirana Gharana, followed by the performance of Mohsin Khan, sitar player of Dharwad Gharana.

Advertising

The festival will end with the performance of Sudhakar Chavan, disciple of Pt Shrikant Deshpande and Dr Sudhakar Marathe. The performers will be accompanied by Prabhakar Pandav, Suyog Kundalkar and Gangadhar Shinde on harmonium, Pt Pandurang Mukhade, Sanjay Deshpande, Rohit Mujumdar, Pandurang Pawar, Prashant Pandav, Nilesh Randive and Ashwini Waghchoure on tabla and Gambhir Maharaj Avachar on pakhawaj. The event will be compered by Namdev Talape.

Conference on future of infra management

Stressing on the need for capable and professional managers, Satish Magar, the national president of Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI), said the management of infrastructure was important. “Stress is being given only on the creation of infrastructure. However, if not managed properly, this very infrastructure can pose a future challenge. There is a need to create well-trained professionals, who will help to sustain this infrastructure,” he said, speaking at the inauguration of ‘INFRACON 2019’, a conference on the issue of ‘Delivering future infrastructure for developing countries’, based on the theme, ‘Driving change for the future’. Dr Vidya Yeravdekar, Pro-Chancellor, Symbiosis International, highlighted the role being played by SCMHRD in creating educated, trained and capable manpower.

Bank of Maharashtra marks 50 yrs of nationalisation

Bank of Maharashtra marked 50 years of bank nationalisation on Friday. A C Rout, executive director, Hemant Tamta, executive director and Laxminarayan Rath, chief vigilance officer, were present on the dais. Crediting the bank nationalisation for economic development, Rout said this move helped the public to come into the preview of economic growth. Rath said due to bank nationalisation, every bank grew resulting in recognition to each and every employee working in banks.

Scholarship for underprivileged students

Chaitanya Kaushal Trust has invited applications from underprivileged students for grant of scholarships for the new academic year. All students who have passed Class X and secured admission are eligible. Application forms are available from the trust’s office at 285/16, Koregaon Park (next to Park Central Hotel/Bank of India) from July 23. Forms in English should reach by August 14. Shortlisted students will be called for interview and selected students will have to come every month, show their progress and collect the cheque. Students can contact 02026155630.

Vishweshwar Cooperative Bank announces 10% dividend to members

The 48th Annual General Meeting of the Vishweshwar Cooperative Bank Limited was held in Pune. In the meeting, Anil Gadve, chairman, said the bank had given 10 per cent dividend to its members for 2018-19, and this had been credited to their accounts.

Shriram Apte, the new CEO of the bank; Sunil Rukari, senior director; Manoj Sakhre, vice-president; and Vidyadhar Anaskar, committee member, and banking experts were present at the meeting. Gadve said as of March 2019, the bank has deposits worth Rs 1,523 crore and has given loans of Rs 857 crore, while the current business of the bank is Rs 2,380 crore. In this financial year, there will be equal focus on business development and loan recovery.

2D echo centre inaugurated at Sassoon hospital

The Philanthropic arm of Cybage Software, CybageAsha, has collaborated with Sassoon General Hospital to open a Cybage 2D Echo Centre, which is equipped with 2D Echo machine that helps take clearer images of the heart.

Jaikrishnan K, senior vice-president (operations), Cybage; Dr Dilip Mhaisekar, chancellor, Maharashtra Arogya Vigyan Vidyapeeth; Dr SudhirNanandkar, dean, B J Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital, were present at the inaugural function.

CybageAsha, upon learning that the cardiac department at Sassoon Hospital was facing difficulties in performing echocardiography tests due to the use of an outdated 2D Echo machine, decided to provide financial aid for an advanced 2D Echo machine, stated a press release. CybageAsha facilitates eye-check-ups, cataract surgeries, dental check-ups and other healthcare initiatives.