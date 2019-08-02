Pune News Today: One dead, one missing after car falls off bridge; SPPU student polls time-table; and more

From the European Investment Bank (EIB) signing an agreement for 200 million Euros of the total 600 million Euro loan for the Pune Metro Rail project to a Class VIII student saving a turtle near Aundh Chowk recently, here’s all that is making news in Pune on Friday.

One dead, one missing after car falls off bridge, plunges into river

One person died and another was reported missing after a car carrying them and one more youth fell off a bridge and plunged into Indrayani river in Maval on Thursday afternoon. While one of the three managed to swim and reach the river bank, a search operation was launched for the two others by local trekkers, personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and those from the Indian Navy. The river has been swollen due to heavy rainfall in the area. The three persons in the car have been identified as Akshay Jagtap (20), Sanket Asawale (20) and Akshay Dhage (20).

As per the information given by Pune Rural Police, the three youths are from Takawe village in Maval taluka. The accident took place while they were on their way home in a Maruti Swift after visiting a tourist spot. After the search operation extended into the night, the deep diving team of the NDRF took out the car. The body of one of the youths was recovered from the car and it is yet to be identified. “The accident took place around 1.30 pm. The driver, Asawale, lost control of the vehicle and the car plunged into the river after breaking through the bridge railing. Dhage swam to the bank… we have called local trekkers’ groups… an NDRF team has also reached the spot. The divers of the Indian Navy from INS Shivaji have also been called. The river is currently at its peak flow due to heavy rainfall in the region,” said Inspector Suresh Nimbalkar of Vadgaon Maval police station.

14-year-old boy electrocuted: MSEDCL officials, contractor booked

The Pune City Police has booked officials of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) along with a contractor in connection with the death of 14-year-old Mahesh Suresh Galphade, a resident of Kalas Malwadi in Vishwantwadi. On February 7 this year, Mahesh was electrocuted after he came in contact with a high-tension wire while he was walking alongside a nullah near Pathan Baba Dargah on Dighi road.

Probe revealed that MSEDCL officials and the contractor did not take any precautions while laying the high-tension wire at the spot. Police said due to the negligence, Mahesh came in contact with the wire, causing his death. Police said Mahesh was a school dropout and resided in a slum near the nullah where the incident took place. Mahesh’s mother Renuka Suresh Galphade (32), who works as a labourer, had lodged the FIR in the case. Police have booked MSEDCL officials and a contractor under sections 304 (a), 34 of the Indian Penal Code. Police Sub-inspector A S Narle, who is investigating the case, said, “No arrests have been made so far. Further investigation is on.”

Class 8 student saves Indian flapshell turtle

A Class VIII student saved a turtle near Aundh Chowk recently. While playing on July 28, Vinayak Vijay Lokhande saw an albino turtle on the side of a nullah. When he saw some children throwing stones at it, Lokhande, a student of Pune Municipal Corporation-run Mata Ramabai Ambedkar School, Aundh, brought the turtle home with him. His neighbour Sanjay Gaikwad contacted ALIVE — a nature conservation NGO — that guided them to keep the turtle in water and feed vegetables.

Umesh Waghela from ALIVE, who informed the forest department about the turtle, said it was a freshwater Indian flapshell turtle (Lissemys punctata), which is found in rivers and lakes across India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Myanmar. The Indian flapshell turtle was placed in Appendix II of CITES in 1975 at the request of Bangladesh. The turtle was released in the Mula river near Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Pakshi Vihar Kendra on July 29.

Pune Metro: EIB signs loan agreement worth €200 million with Union govt

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has signed an agreement for 200 million Euros of the total 600 million Euro loan for the Pune Metro Rail project, which is being implemented by the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited. In a press statement, the EIB said it has approved the loan of total 600 million Euros, of which financial agreement has been signed recently for 200 million Euros between the EIB and the Union government. The funds will be utilised to finance works of underground packages, reach 3 stations and depots.

Earlier, the Maha Metro had received the approval from AFD France and the Union government for 245 millio Euros loan, of which a loan agreement of 185 million Euros has already been concluded in January 2019. The funds were utilised to finance system packages of signalling, overhead electric cables, power supply and telecom. The estimated total cost of the Pune Metro project is Rs 11,420 crore, of which the loan component is Rs 5,831.5 crore. The loan component is being funded by EIB and AFD for development of two Metro corridors of 11.57 km from PCMC to Swargate and 14.665 km from Vanaz to Ramwadi.

SPPU student polls

The student elections, which are making a comeback after a gap of over 25 years in Maharashtra, will be held on September 7 at colleges affiliated to Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU). According to a circular released by the university on Thursday, the election process is set to get underway on August 21 while polling, counting of votes and declaration of results will be completed on September 7.

TIME TABLE-

Aug 21— SPPU student election process to get underway

Aug 23 — Preparation of voters’ list and declaration of seats

Aug 26 — Last date to raise objections to voters’ list

Aug 27 — Declaration of final voters’ list

Aug 29 — Filing of nominations

Aug 31 — Scrutiny of nomination forms

Sept 3 — Last date to raise any objections to nominations

Sept 4 — Declaration of candidates

Sept 5 — Last date to withdraw nominations

Sept 6 — Declaration of final list of candidates

Sept 7 — Polling, counting of votes and declaration of results