Pune top news: BJP MLA asks PCMC to restart water supply in Pimpri Chinchwad, Kargil war celebrations come to a close, and more 

While BJP MLA Laxman Jagtap asked the PCMC administration to scrap the alternate day water supply arrangement and restart the daily water supply system in Pimpri Chinchwad, a weeklong celebration of the 20th anniversary of the Kargil War culminated with a ‘Run of Remembrance’. This and more in today’s top news from Pune on Wednesday morning.

Restart daily water supply, BJP’s Jagtap tells PCMC administration

While it is raining for the past one week with Pavana dam reaching 80 per cent of its capacity and Pavana river overflowing, residents of Pimpri-Chinchwad continue to struggle for their daily quota of water.

This is because the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation is yet to take a decision on scrapping the alternative water supply arrangement.

Even as Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar said they will take a decision on Thursday, BJP president and MLA Laxman Jagtap on Tuesday asked the PCMC administration to scrap the alternate day water supply arrangement and restart the daily water supply system.

“Yes, there is enough water in the dam now. The PCMC should restart every day supply. I have asked the administration to take the necessary steps,” said Jagtap.

The BJP has been under fire from residents for not putting pressure on the civic administration. Shridhar Chalkha, an activist, said residents, especially, those living in highrises, have to depend on water tankers. “It is difficult to understand why the BJP is not putting pressure on the administration to restart the earlier arrangement, when the dam level has risen appreciably,” asked S D Patil, a resident of Pimpri.

Irrigation officials said there is enough water in Pavana dam to last 8-10 months. “We hope the water in the dam will remain at the 80-90 per cent level. This is because till the end of September, we are not supposed to release water. The PCMC can directly lift from the river,” he said.

Weeklong celebration of 20th anniversary of Kargil War ends

A weeklong celebration of the 20th anniversary of the Kargil War culminated with a ‘Run of Remembrance’ at the Armoured Corps Centre and School (ACCS). The celebrations were marked by a wreath laying ceremony at the Armoured Corps War Memorial.

The anniversary of Operation Vijay was celebrated in military establishments across the country on July 26. At the ACCS, Ahmednagar, a series of activities were organised between July 23 and 28.

The ACCS, known as the ‘Mecca’ of Armoured Corps, started the celebrations with a wreath laying ceremony at the Armoured Corps War Memorial on July 23. The commandant and other senior serving officers and veterans laid wreaths to pay tribute to martyrs. Over the week, motivational lectures for school students and screenings of audio-visual clippings and movies on Kargil war were organised, among other activities. The events culminated on Sunday with a ‘Run of Remembrance’. The run was attended by more than 3,000 army personnel, including ladies and children.

Vehicle thieves arrested, 27 stolen bikes recovered

Two suspected vehicle thieves were arrested on Monday and the police recovered 27 stolen bikes from their possession. Officials of the Pune City Police Crime Branch said the accused are involved in at least 45 vehicle thefts across the state.

The accused have been identified as Shubham Vinod Bhandare (25), who is from Parbhani, and Chetan Ravindra Himgire (26), who lives in Hadapsar.

“The two suspects were apprehended in Hadapsar while they were riding a bullet motorcycle without a number plate. Upon further verification, we found that the bike was stolen from Parbhani. The accused had made a fake registration certificate (RC) book of the vehicle. We recovered 27 stolen bikes from their possession. We have launched a search for their accomplices,” said Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ashok Morale.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Bachchan Singh said the accused have mortgaged some of the 45 bikes they stole to borrow money.

44-year-old music teacher arrested for ‘raping’ teen

A 44-year-old man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl over the past three months. The accused, who is a music teacher, threatened to defame her publicly if she revealed the rape to her parents, police said.

According to police, the sexual abuse took place on multiple occasions between April 4 and July 1 this year at the accused’s house, where the girl had been taking music lessons. The girl’s family members approached police after she revealed the alleged abuse.

The man has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 376 (2) (rape) and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.