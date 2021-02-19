Pune: Two arrested for theft of networking material worth Rs 70 lakh from software company

Pune Police was probing a complaint by one Makrand Belulkar (Representational Image)

Pune City Police arrested two persons in connection with theft of Internet networking material, worth Rs 70 lakh, from a software company in Kalyani Nagar.

The police identified the two accused as Ganesh Dolare (31) of Narhe in Pune, and Kuldeep Chauhan (33) of Bandra (East) in Mumbai.

A press release issued by the police stated that one Makrand Belulkar had filed a First Information Report (FIR) at the Yerwada Police Station on February 15 regarding theft of material, including a Wi-Fi access point and access switch.

During the investigation, a team led by senior police inspector Yunus Shaikh and assistant inspector Sameer Karpe arrested Dolare. The probe revealed he sold the stolen items to Chauhan, who was later arrested.

The police said stolen material worth Rs 52.5 lakh has been recovered so far from the accused and further investigation is on.

The police has booked the accused under Sections 380, 411 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.