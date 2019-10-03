Pune news: Police van runs over 4-year-old girl; 4 booked after bus conductor, driver beaten up

A four-year-old girl died after being run over by a police van in Shivane area of Pune on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the deceased, Divya Chavan, hid under the vehicle belonging to Uttamnagar police station while playing. Uttamnagar Police said the constable had parked the vehicle outside the house as he had some work to do. Later, the driver — a neighbour of Divya’s family — failed to notice her while starting the van.

The girl’s father, Shravan, is a construction supervisor.

The constable and Divya’s family members rushed her to a hospital, where she succumbed to injuries during treatment. An FIR was registered in the matter late on Wednesday. A police officer said the van driver will be booked on charges of causing death due to negligence.

Bus conductor, driver beaten up; 4 booked

The Pune City Police has booked four unidentified persons for allegedly thrashing the driver and conductor of a Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus on the Dattanagar-Ambedgaon Road Tuesday afternoon. PMPML driver Shankar Kondhalkar (30), a resident of Katraj, lodged an offence at Bharti Vidyapeeth police station. Police said Kondhalkar was driving the bus towards Khadakwasla when, around 12.10 pm, a car grazed the rear of the bus in Dalvi Nagar area.

Kondhalkar then stopped the bus, following which he and bus conductor Sachin Chavan went up to the car’s driver. The four accused who were in the car allegedly abused Kondhalkar and Chavan and beat them up. Police have booked the four on charges of causing a disturbance in government work.