Pune news: Police bust ‘sex racket’, rescue 3 women; havaldar held for taking bribe; and more

The Crime Branch of Pune City Police has busted a sex racket allegedly operating from a spa in the city, rescuing three women and arresting a man in the process, said police officers.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team led by Inspector Vaishali Chandgude raided the spa on Tuesday night, as per a press release. A 36-year-old man was arrested on the spot for allegedly luring women into the prostitution racket.

An offence in the case was lodged at the local police station under the relevant sections of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA).

ACB arrests havaldar ‘while accepting bribe’

The Pune unit of the state Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Wednesday arrested a havaldar attached to Sangvi police station while she was allegedly accepting a bribe from a shopkeeper.

Sangita Vinod Gaikwad (48), a havaldar attached with Sangvi police station under the Pimpri Chinchwad Police, was arrested while accepting Rs 1,500. An offence was lodged at Chaturshringi police station.

A press release issued by Sanjay Patil, Additional Superintendent of ACB, Pune stated that a complaint had been filed at Sangvi police station against a person running his shop in rented premises even after the agreement period expired. The owner of the property had filed the complaint against the shopkeeper, saying he was not vacating despite the agreement having had expired.

The ACB said Gaikwad demanded Rs 3,000 from the shopkeeper in exchange for ensuring that he got more time to vacate the shop. But the shopkeeper filed a complaint against Gaikwad at the ACB, Pune office. Investigators then laid a trap and arrested Gaikwad while she was accepting the first instalment of the bribe.

PCMC industries’ body threatens agitation over increased taxes

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Small and Medium Scale Industries Association said it would launch a large-scale campaign against the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) if the civic body does not rescind its decision to increase property taxes and water taxes in the industrial area.

Sandeep Belsare, president of the association, called the PCMC’s decision unfortunate and anti-industry.

Spread across Pimpri, Chinchwad, Bhosari, Wakad and other areas, small and medium scale industries have played a significant role in the development of Pimpri Chinchwad as an industrial township.

Mainly acting as vendors and suppliers of major automobile giants in the area, these industries are involved in the manufacturing of various auto-ancillary parts. About 12,000 such units are operational, employing over 5-6 lakh people.

Belsare said recently that the civic administration had decided to hike the industrial property tax as well as the water charges that the industries paid. Instead of the previous Rs 35 per 1,000 litres of water, the civic body had decided to charge Rs 50 per 1,000 litres. “Most of the industries in the region are involved in the automotive sector, thus, their water usage is less. They use water for drinking purposes and this steep rise is unfair for us,” he said.

The corporation has also decided to hike the property tax of the industries by 2.5 times.

The association also blamed the corporation for not providing proper infrastructure in the industrial zone. It said roads, street lights and drainage systems were lacking in the area, making it difficult for industries to operate. The project for setting up a Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) has failed to take off as the PCMC has not allocated land for the same, it added.

“The corporation has failed to address issues such as timely collection of solid waste and providing basic cleanliness in the industrial area,” he said. Belsare added that the proposed tax rates would be difficult for companies to pay, given the slowdown they are facing in recent times.

“The decision seems to have been taken without taking ground reality into consideration. At present, the industries are reeling under a prolonged slowdown which threatens the very existence of the sector,” he said.

