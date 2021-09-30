Pune News Today Live Updates: Muslim organisations hold protest against arrest of clerics in UP

Pune News Live Updates: Kul Jamaat Tanzeem, a group representing several Muslim organisations in Pune, held a protest at the District Collector’s office on Wednesday to protest the arrest of Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui, Maulana Umar Gautam and Mufti Jehangir by Uttar Pradesh Police and the state Anti-Terrorist Squad.

Meanwhile, Cyclone Gulab has left a trail of devastation in its wake in Maharashtra, with dozens of lives lost and crop damage across an estimated 17 lakh hectares of agricultural land, mainly in Marathwada and Vidarbha regions. Heavy rain caused by the cyclone have been lashing the fields since the last two days.

In other news, in a special drive, the Pune division of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has seized sweets and confectionery items worth more than Rs 8 lakh. As many as 88 sweet shops had come under the scanner for not following the norm of displaying ‘best before date’ on the packaged items, said S S Desai, joint FDA commissioner (Food). A fine of Rs 1.99 lakh was levied from the errant shop owners for the violation.

Also, Harshali Potdar (33), who was named as an accused in the Elgaar Parishad case over her alleged links with the banned CPI-Maoist, deposed as a witness before the Koregaon Bhima Commission of Inquiry on Wednesday.