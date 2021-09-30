Pune News Today Live Updates: Muslim organisations hold protest against arrest of clerics in UP

scorecardresearch
Thursday, September 30, 2021
By: Express Web Desk | Pune |
Updated: September 30, 2021 8:52:30 am
Members of Kul Jamaat Tanzeem protest at the District Collector's office on Wednesday.

Pune News Live Updates: Kul Jamaat Tanzeem, a group representing several Muslim organisations in Pune, held a protest at the District Collector’s office on Wednesday to protest the arrest of Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui, Maulana Umar Gautam and Mufti Jehangir by Uttar Pradesh Police and the state Anti-Terrorist Squad.

Meanwhile, Cyclone Gulab has left a trail of devastation in its wake in Maharashtra, with dozens of lives lost and crop damage across an estimated 17 lakh hectares of agricultural land, mainly in Marathwada and Vidarbha regions. Heavy rain caused by the cyclone have been lashing the fields since the last two days.

In other news, in a special drive, the Pune division of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has seized sweets and confectionery items worth more than Rs 8 lakh. As many as 88 sweet shops had come under the scanner for not following the norm of displaying ‘best before date’ on the packaged items, said S S Desai, joint FDA commissioner (Food). A fine of Rs 1.99 lakh was levied from the errant shop owners for the violation.

Also, Harshali Potdar (33), who was named as an accused in the Elgaar Parishad case over her alleged links with the banned CPI-Maoist, deposed as a witness before the Koregaon Bhima Commission of Inquiry on Wednesday.

08:52 (IST)30 Sep 2021
Muslim organisations hold protest in Pune against arrest of clerics in Uttar Pradesh

Kul Jamaat Tanzeem, a group representing several Muslim organisations in Pune, held a protest at the District Collector’s office on Wednesday to protest the arrest of Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui, Maulana Umar Gautam and Mufti Jehangir by Uttar Pradesh Police and the state Anti-Terrorist Squad.

The organisations which participated in the protest include Popular Front of India, All India Imam’s Council, Jamat-E-Islami E Hind, The Muslim Foundation, Jamiat Ulema E Hind, and the Seerat Committee. They alleged that the accusations against the Muslim clerics were politically motivated and should be dropped immediately.

Members of Bharatiya Janata Party Kisan Morcha staged a Dharna agitation on Wednesday at Sakhar Sankul (Sugar Commissionerate) demanding lump sum FRP for sugarcane.

Harshali Potdar (33), who was named as an accused in the Elgaar Parishad case over her alleged links with the banned CPI-Maoist, deposed as a witness before the Koregaon Bhima Commission of Inquiry on Wednesday.

Advocate Ashish Satpute, the lawyer representing the commission, started recording her examination in chief on Wednesday. Potdar told the commission that she was a degree holder from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences and has been working with the Ambedkarite movement. She said she was part of several private fact-finding committees formed to look into incidents of atrocities against Dalits.

READ | Southern Command to host Victory Flame for a month

For a month starting October 1, the Southern Command, along with the civil administration, will host the Victory Flame, which marks the 50th year of the victory of the Indian Armed Forces in the India-Pakistan War of 1971, being celebrated as the ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’. To mark 50 years of the 1971 War that led to the liberation of Bangladesh, ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ is being observed to remember the valour, bravery and sacrifices made by the soldiers.

READ | Electric vehicles should be popularised to fight rising pollution: Aaditya Thackeray

State Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday visited the factories of Tata Motors Ltd and Kinetic Green Energy Ltd in Pune.

“I am visiting a few companies in the state which are producing electric vehicles. I want to see how the production of electric vehicles takes place, and at what capacity. Also, I am trying to find out whether electric vehicles are becoming popular among the masses,” he said.

