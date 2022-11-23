Pune News Live Updates: Police piece together sequence of events; driver, cleaner get bail

Pune Navale Bridge Accident News Live Updates: The Pune Police are currently focused on putting together the sequence of events and technical aspects of the Navale bridge accident. Meanwhile, the driver and cleaner of the truck, who were arrested on Monday night, were granted bail by a court on Tuesday.
Police initially said the accident could have been caused by the truck’s brake failing. An examination by inspectors from the Regional Transport Office (RTO) was conducted after the accident to assess the condition of the brakes and overall health of the vehicle. The assessment suggested that the driver had turned off the ignition and applied neutral gear on the downward gradient to save fuel and later could not apply the brakes properly as the vehicle attained speed on the slope.
Meanwhile, two days after the Navale bridge accident, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), which has drawn fire from all quarters, Tuesday passed the buck on to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). NHAI officials said the civic bodies have failed to set up proper service roads on both sides of the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway. They added the highway has become a “choke point”, spawning jams throughout its length.
Two days after Sunday night’s accident on Navale Bridge on the Mumbai-Bangalore Highway in Pune, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has launched a massive drive to clear encroachments on the sides of the highway and service roads, officials said. At least six people sustained injuries and had to be hospitalised after a truck rammed into multiple vehicles on the Katraj Dehu Road Bypass.
The drive is being conducted amid heavy police presence, anticipating hostile reactions from local citizens, officials added. “The NHAI has launched an anti-encroachment drive in the Navale Bridge area since Tuesday morning. Police officers have also been deployed,” said inspector U B Shingade of Sinhagad Road traffic division. Read more