Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022
Pune News Live Updates: Police piece together sequence of events; driver, cleaner get bail

Pune Accident News Live Updates: NHAI blames civic bodies for lack of service roads; officials take up anti-encroachment drive in Navale Bridge area.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi, Pune | Updated: November 23, 2022 10:39:42 am
Pune Truck Accident News Live: An anti-encroachment drive, a joint exercise of the Pune Municipal Corporation and NHAI, underway near Navale bridge, amid heavy police security. (Express photo by Arul Horizon)

Pune Navale Bridge Accident News Live Updates: The Pune Police are currently focused on putting together the sequence of events and technical aspects of the Navale bridge accident. Meanwhile, the driver and cleaner of the truck, who were arrested on Monday night, were granted bail by a court on Tuesday.

Police initially said the accident could have been caused by the truck’s brake failing. An examination by inspectors from the Regional Transport Office (RTO) was conducted after the accident to assess the condition of the brakes and overall health of the vehicle. The assessment suggested that the driver had turned off the ignition and applied neutral gear on the downward gradient to save fuel and later could not apply the brakes properly as the vehicle attained speed on the slope.

Meanwhile, two days after the Navale bridge accident, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), which has drawn fire from all quarters, Tuesday passed the buck on to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). NHAI officials said the civic bodies have failed to set up proper service roads on both sides of the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway. They added the highway has become a “choke point”, spawning jams throughout its length.

Pune truck accident live updates: Authorities propose phased reduction of heavy vehicles’ speed limits, dismantling of ‘selfie point’. Follow this space for the latest news updates from Pune.

10:37 (IST)23 Nov 2022
NHAI launches anti-encroachment drive in Navale Bridge area

Two days after Sunday night’s accident on Navale Bridge on the Mumbai-Bangalore Highway in Pune, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has launched a massive drive to clear encroachments on the sides of the highway and service roads, officials said. At least six people sustained injuries and had to be hospitalised after a truck rammed into multiple vehicles on the Katraj Dehu Road Bypass.

The drive is being conducted amid heavy police presence, anticipating hostile reactions from local citizens, officials added. “The NHAI has launched an anti-encroachment drive in the Navale Bridge area since Tuesday morning. Police officers have also been deployed,” said inspector U B Shingade of Sinhagad Road traffic division. Read more

Police on Tuesday produced the truck driver and his assistant before a court which released them on bail. (Express photo by Pavan Khengre)

Pune pile-up fallout: 35 illegal structures along Navale bridge service roads razed

At least 35 illegal constructions have been demolished on service roads along the Navale bridge on Mumbai-Bengaluru highway in Pune where a truck had hit several vehicles and caused a pile-up, news agency PTI reported.

The accident, which took place late Sunday evening, prompted authorities to take short-term measures which include the removal of encroached structures in the area. At least 24 vehicles were damaged when the truck hit multiple vehicles on the downward slope of the Navale bridge on the highway in Maharashtra's Pune district, injuring more than 20 people, eight of whom were hospitalised, an official had said.

The accident took place on the bridge in Pune’s Narhe area around 8.30 pm on Sunday night in which a truck carrying rice bags went on to hit or brush at least 48 vehicles, of which 24 were heavily damaged. (Express Photo by Arul Horizon)

Two black spots in the area saw 31 deaths, 108 accidents in past 5 years

The two neighbouring accident-prone ‘black spots’ in the Navale Bridge area reported 31 deaths from 108 accidents over the past five years, with the present year reporting a sharp drop in mishaps and fatalities due to various measures put in place, data shared by the Pune police showed.

According to the norms laid down by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) and the Indian Road Congress, a stretch of 500 metres on which five or more accidents with fatalities or grievous injuries have taken place in three years is referred to as a ‘black spot’.

X