Pune news: Man steals gold, cash from house of ‘Facebook friend’, 17-year-old dead in accident

Pune City Police’s Crime Branch on Saturday arrested a 29-year-old man from Sangli for allegedly stealing gold ornaments and cash from the house of his ‘Facebook friend’.

Police have identified the accused as Nilesh Sharad Taware (29), a resident of Shahupuri in Satara, who came in contact with the complainant, a woman, via Facebook. He even visited the woman’s house in a residential society on Bibvewadi-Kondhwa Road twice. During his visit, Taware allegedly stole a set of keys to the main door.

The theft took place on Friday, when the woman had gone out with her family, said police. Taware allegedly went to her house, opened the main door using the stolen keys and stole 390 gm gold ornaments and Rs 50,000 in cash.

A team from the Crime Branch checked the footage captured by CCTV cameras and found leads about Taware’s involvement. Further investigation revealed that the woman and Taware were acquainted through Facebook. Police

Sub-Inspector Somnath Shendge and his team went to Satara and arrested Taware on Saturday.

Taware has a criminal record and has been named an accused in 33 offences. Police have recovered stolen items worth Rs 11.93 lakh from his possession.

Hit by speeding truck, 17-year-old girl dies

A 17-year-old girl died after she was hit by a speeding truck near Central Mall in Erandwane on Friday afternoon.

The police identified the victim as Neha Suryakant Habiwant, a resident of Ghorpade Peth.

According to the police, Habiwant and her friend, Vaishnavi Dandgavhal (18), were walking on a public road near the mall when the incident took place around 12.30 pm. Neha was rushed to a hospital, where she succumbed to injuries.

An FIR was filed by Dandgavhal at the police station. The truck driver, Jalinder Eknath Sondkar (48), fled the scene after the mishap, but was later arrested.

Police said that Sondkar was arrested under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304 (a) (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code, as well as relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.