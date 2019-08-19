Pune news: Man held for throwing acid on 2, woman duped of Rs 98,000 and more

A 22-year-old man and his father sustained severe injuries after a man threw acid on them in Salisbury Park on Saturday night. The alleged assailant, identified as Prashant Nagnath Dhawale (32), was arrested Sunday. Vishnu Goykar (22) and his father Bhagwat, both residents of Sai Vishwa Society in Ambegaon, sustained burn injuries. A police officer said Dhawale had lent Rs 50,000 to Goykar, which he had not paid back. Dhawale had also put up posters defaming the father-son duo over non-payment of money. Both father and son went to Dhawale’s house to ask him why he had put up defamatory posters, and after a heated argument, Dhawale went inside the house and allegedly brought an acid bottle. He then allegedly threw acid at the duo. Dhawale was remanded to police custody for two days.

Woman ‘duped of Rs 98,000’ in online fraud

A 25-year-old woman from Aundh lost Rs 98,000 from her account after she clicked a link sent to her by a person posing as a buyer on an online shopping portal. An FIR was registered on Saturday in connection with the incident, which took place on May 29. Police said the complainant had posted an advertisement on an online shopping portal for selling old furniture in her house. She was contacted by a buyer, who sent her a link to a digital wallet platform. As the woman opened the link, she lost Rs 98,000 in 10 separate transactions within 25 minutes on the afternoon of May 29. After primary verification of the complaint filed by her, an FIR was registered at Chatushrungi police station.

Inmate booked for ‘assaulting’ jail guard

An undertrial prisoner at Yerawada Central Jail was booked for allegedly assaulting a jail guard at the visitor room and vandalising the intercom system. The incident took place at 11 am on Saturday, when a relative had come to meet the inmate, identified as Sandip Dhune. After the visitation time was over, a jail guard asked Dhune to end the conversation. When he did not stop, the guard switched off the intercom. Dhune switched on the intercom and threatened the guard. As the guard switched off the intercom again, Dhune broke the intercom set and allegedly assaulted the guard. He was later booked for the offence.

MTDC resort inaugurated at Bhimashankar

The Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC)’s tourist resort at Bhimashankar was inaugurated recently. Abhimanyu Kale, MD, MTDC, said rooms are available at affordable rates. The tourist resort consists of two floors and on the ground floor there are 30 deluxe rooms, three VIP suites and a restaurant. On the first floor, there are 48 deluxe rooms.

Garware Ltd’s net profit falls

Garware Technical Fibres Ltd, a manufacturer of technical textiles for Indian and global markets, has seen a slide in its profit. Net sales of the firm decreased by 4.9 per cent and net profit after tax has dropped by 5.7 per cent, said Vayu Garware, CMD, while announcing the firm’s financial results for the first quarter ended June 30. ENS