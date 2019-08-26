Pune news: Man ‘beaten to death by passerby’, restaurant owner held for assaulting cops

A 35-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death in Janata Vasahat area on Sunday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Nagnath Kadam, a resident of Janata Vasahat. Police have identified the suspect and have launched a search for him. The incident took place in Lane No 91 of Janata Vasahat at 1 pm.

A police officer from Dattawadi police station said, “According to our primary information, the man, his wife and daughter were on their way to meet someone and were talking to each other. They were laughing about something the husband had said to his wife. A woman passing by thought the victim had passed comments about her. The woman then told the suspect about it, who approached the victim from behind and beat him to death with a metal pipe.”

The officer added, “We have identified the suspect and have launched a search for him. This sequence of events is based on the primary information available. More or different facts may come to light as the probe progresses.”

Restaurant owner arrested for ‘assaulting police officers’

The 35-year-old owner of a restaurant lounge in Shivajinagar has been arrested for allegedly assaulting and threatening two police officers and a senior inspector, who were asking him to close the establishment after it was past the scheduled closing time.

The incident took place at 2 am on Saturday at a restaurant lounge on Ghole road. An FIR has been filed by Avadhoot Jamdade, a constable with Deccan Gymkhana police station. At 2 am, Jamdade and constable SS Shinde were on a routine patrolling round when they saw the lounge open and serving food.

Sub-inspector A R Mahajan said, “When the two policemen asked the owner, Nilesh Patil, to close the place, he threatened them and pushed them out of the lobby. Senior Inspector Deepak Lagad, who was on the night round, reached the sport and asked Patil to close the restaurant. Patil assaulted him and charged at the two constables. We have arrested him on charges of assault on public servant, causing hurt and criminal intimidation.”