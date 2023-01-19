Pune News Live Updates: Pune, neighbouring areas likely to witness rise in temperatures, says IMD

Pune News Live Updates, January 19, 2023: Pune and its neighbouring areas are likely to witness above-normal temperatures in the coming days, with the minimum temperature likely to settle at around 14 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast.
Meanwhile, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Wednesday resumed administering Covishield vaccine doses after a gap of nearly two months. Civic officials said the vaccine doses have been made available at eight centres — Prabhakar Kute hospital, Akurdi; Kranti Jyoti Savitribai Phule hospital, Chinchwad; New Thergaon Hospital; Ankushrao Landge auditorium, Bhosari; Yamunanagar hospital, Nigdi; New Jijamata hospital, Pimpri; Ahilyadevi Holkar civic school, Old Sangvi and the YCMH hospital.
In other news, a day after two women got injured in a cattle attack at Ajwa Road, the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) demolished 11 illegal cattle sheds in the Parshuram Bhatta area of the city following directions from the Chief Minister’s office. The civic vody also issued 110 notices across the city in the ongoing drive against stray cattle menace. All 409 illegal cattle sheds in the city had been warned of strict action if stray cattle were found roaming on the streets, said VMC’s Encroachment Removal Officer Mangesh Jaiswal.
In 2016, a group of well-known artists came together to set up Art Mandai in Pune. As part of this unique initiative, they exhibit and sell artworks at affordable rates on January 26 every year at the busy Mahatma Phule Mandai in the city.
The aim of the exhibition is to bring authentic and affordable art to people in a space that is very public, help connect with original artwork and excite them to own it and place it in their surroundings.
Barring two years of the Covid pandemic, Art Mandai since 2016 has claimed a new space for art in the city and prompted fresh conversations about Mahatma Phule Mandai, one of Pune’s most admired heritage structures. Read Anuradha Mascarenhas' piece here.
The Pune city police have arrested two youngsters on charges of extortion for allegedly demanding money from a paan stall owner in Dhankawadi.
On January 11, the anti-extortion cell of the Crime Branch received a complaint from a paan stall owner saying that two people were threatening to break his stall if he refused to pay them money every month.
The police identified the accused, who were arrested on Wednesday, as Ganesh Sunil More (25) and Mayur Narayan Darwatkar (26), residents of Sambhaji Nagar in Dhankawadi. Both of the accused have been idenitified as criminals with police records. Read here.
