Pune News Live Updates: Pune, neighbouring areas likely to witness rise in temperatures, says IMD

"There will be mostly clear sky conditions prevailing during this week,” an official from the IMD, Pune, said. (File)

Pune News Live Updates, January 19, 2023: Pune and its neighbouring areas are likely to witness above-normal temperatures in the coming days, with the minimum temperature likely to settle at around 14 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast.

Meanwhile, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Wednesday resumed administering Covishield vaccine doses after a gap of nearly two months. Civic officials said the vaccine doses have been made available at eight centres — Prabhakar Kute hospital, Akurdi; Kranti Jyoti Savitribai Phule hospital, Chinchwad; New Thergaon Hospital; Ankushrao Landge auditorium, Bhosari; Yamunanagar hospital, Nigdi; New Jijamata hospital, Pimpri; Ahilyadevi Holkar civic school, Old Sangvi and the YCMH hospital.

In other news, a day after two women got injured in a cattle attack at Ajwa Road, the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) demolished 11 illegal cattle sheds in the Parshuram Bhatta area of the city following directions from the Chief Minister’s office. The civic vody also issued 110 notices across the city in the ongoing drive against stray cattle menace. All 409 illegal cattle sheds in the city had been warned of strict action if stray cattle were found roaming on the streets, said VMC’s Encroachment Removal Officer Mangesh Jaiswal.