Thursday, Mar 09, 2023
Pune News Live Updates: Clear skies in Pune after brief spell of rain; max temp at 33 degrees

Pune News Live Updates: Pune's maximum temperature is predicted to be 33 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is anticipated to be around 14 degrees Celsius.

By: Express Web Desk
Pune | March 9, 2023 11:01 IST
pune weather, pune news, indian expressAfter a few brief spells of rains pune is expected to witness clear skies for the next 48 hours. (File)

Pune News Live Updates, March 09, 2023:  Pune experienced some short periods of rain recently, which were caused by a western disturbance and the mixing of moist air from the Bay of Bengal. However, this weather system has moved on, and Pune is expected to have clear skies for the next 48 hours. On Tuesday, the city’s maximum temperature is predicted to be 33 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is anticipated to be around 14 degrees Celsius.

In other news, Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) recently organised a two-day conference on “National Education Policy 2020– Effective Implementation and Preparing Teachers for Next Generation Students”. The national conference was conducted in association with the University’s School of Education and Department of Education and Extension, Council for Teacher Education Foundation (CTEF), and Map Epic Communication.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister and state Finance Minister Devendra Fadnavis is set to present the state Budget in the Legislative Assembly today. This will be the first Budget of the Eknath Shinde – government ever since the change of guard in the state.

Live Blog

Man held for ‘issuing death threat’ to son of MNS leader; Pune men making ‘reels’ on bike fatally knock down woman scooterist, arrested; Follow the latest updates from Pune and Maharashtra here.

11:01 (IST)09 Mar 2023
Special drive against drunk driving during Holi in Pimpri-Chinchwad, 66 booked

In a special drive against drunk driving during Holi celebrations, the Pimpri-Chinchwad police booked 66 people.

Officials from Pimpri–Chinchwad police said that considering the possibility of many people consuming alcohol and driving vehicles during Holi celebrations, Police Commissioner Vinoykumar Choubey had ordered the special drive. Dedicated staff from each traffic division of Pimpri-Chinchwad police were deployed with breath analysers throughout the jurisdiction. Continue....

 
10:05 (IST)09 Mar 2023
Good Morning!

Welcome to the Pune live blog! Follow here for the latest updates from the city.

Woman held for ‘killing daughter-in-law after tiff’

Pune city police have arrested a woman for allegedly murdering her daughter-in -law in Lohegaon on Monday.

Police have identified the victim as Ritu Ravindra Malvi (28), a resident of Kalwad Vasti in Lohegaon. Her mother-in-law Kamla Malvi has been arrested under sections 302, 203, 504 of the Indian Penal Code. Police sub inspector Samu Chaudhary lodged the FIR at Vimantal police station on Tuesday.

First published on: 09-03-2023 at 09:57 IST
