Pune News Live Updates: Clear skies in Pune after brief spell of rain; max temp at 33 degrees

After a few brief spells of rains pune is expected to witness clear skies for the next 48 hours. (File)

Pune News Live Updates, March 09, 2023: Pune experienced some short periods of rain recently, which were caused by a western disturbance and the mixing of moist air from the Bay of Bengal. However, this weather system has moved on, and Pune is expected to have clear skies for the next 48 hours. On Tuesday, the city’s maximum temperature is predicted to be 33 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is anticipated to be around 14 degrees Celsius.

In other news, Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) recently organised a two-day conference on “National Education Policy 2020– Effective Implementation and Preparing Teachers for Next Generation Students”. The national conference was conducted in association with the University’s School of Education and Department of Education and Extension, Council for Teacher Education Foundation (CTEF), and Map Epic Communication.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister and state Finance Minister Devendra Fadnavis is set to present the state Budget in the Legislative Assembly today. This will be the first Budget of the Eknath Shinde – government ever since the change of guard in the state.