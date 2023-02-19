scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 19, 2023
Pune News Live Updates: Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis inaugurate Shiv Jayanti celebrations at Junnar fort

Pune News Live Updates: Legal experts have said that even though the poll panel’s verdict in the matter is final, it can be challenged before the Supreme Court under exceptional circumstances

By: Express Web Desk
Pune | February 19, 2023 12:03 IST
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis flagged off Shiv Jayanti celebrations. (File)

Pune News Live Updates, February 19, 2023:  Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis flagged off Shiv Jayanti celebrations at Shivneri Fort in Junnar, Pune at 9 am on Sunday morning. This is a five day event organised by Maharashtra government.

Meanwhile, Election Commission allotted the name Shiv Sena and its bow and arrow symbol to Eknath Shinde faction, Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed it as the victory of truth while addressing a gathering in Pune yesterday. “Those who cheat should not be spared otherwise their audacity increases,” Shah said, while hitting out at former CM Uddhav Thackeray.

In other news, if you are planning to head out today, you should keep these road diversions in mind. The police said that traffic on Nehru Road, Laxmi Road, Shivaji Road and Bajirao Road will be diverted via other routes from early morning in view of Shivjayanti processions.

Live Blog

Pune News Live Updates: College student dies, two injured in accident on Pune-Solapur highway; Follow this space for more updates.

11:28 (IST)19 Feb 2023
Pune weather

Pune recorded minimum temperature of 9.4 on today morning. This was the third time the mercury has dropped below the 10 degree mark this week. IMD has predicted a slight rise in both minimum and temperature for the next few days. The maximum temperature was 35 degrees on Sunday

10:55 (IST)19 Feb 2023
Good Morning!

Welcome to the Pune live blog! Follow here for the latest updates from the city.

Those celebrating now will be rattled, says Uddhav Sena as it pins hope on SC verdict

A day after the Election Commission of India (ECI) allotted Shiv Sena name and bow and arrow party symbol to Eknath Shinde faction, Shiv Sena (UBT) said it was “fully confident that those celebrating now will be rattled” following the Supreme Court’s awaited verdict on disqualification case against 16 MLAs.

“We will urge the Supreme Court to correct the illegal and incorrect order,” Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut told The Indian Express on Saturday. “We are fully confident that those who are celebrating now will soon be rattled…We hope the Apex court will stay the EC order and direct freezing of the symbol till it delivers its judgment in the disqualification case,” he said.

First published on: 19-02-2023 at 10:38 IST
