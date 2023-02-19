Pune News Live Updates: Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis inaugurate Shiv Jayanti celebrations at Junnar fort

Pune News Live Updates, February 19, 2023: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis flagged off Shiv Jayanti celebrations at Shivneri Fort in Junnar, Pune at 9 am on Sunday morning. This is a five day event organised by Maharashtra government.

Meanwhile, Election Commission allotted the name Shiv Sena and its bow and arrow symbol to Eknath Shinde faction, Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed it as the victory of truth while addressing a gathering in Pune yesterday. “Those who cheat should not be spared otherwise their audacity increases,” Shah said, while hitting out at former CM Uddhav Thackeray.

In other news, if you are planning to head out today, you should keep these road diversions in mind. The police said that traffic on Nehru Road, Laxmi Road, Shivaji Road and Bajirao Road will be diverted via other routes from early morning in view of Shivjayanti processions.