Monday, Dec 19, 2022
Pune News Live Update: On Belagavi border row, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has this PoK reference

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, while speaking with reporters in Pune, said his party has no issues with the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan except for the use of the phrase, ‘Besharam Rang’, in a song of the movie

By: Express Web Desk
Pune | December 19, 2022 9:04:15 am
pune news, pune live, sanjay raut news, indian expressPune Live News: Criticising PM Modi, Raut said, “The Prime Minister intervenes in Ukraine-Russia war but is silent on the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute.” (Photo source: Twitter/ Sanjay Raut)

Pune News Live Updates, December 19, 2022: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut Sunday has criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who, he said, were ignoring the aspirations of the people of Belagavi region of Karnataka who have been demanding to be included in Maharashtra for seven decades. He also attacked Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, saying he preferred to keep mum even when his Karnataka counterpart Basavaraj Bommai was laying claim to his state’s villages.

“They are talking of bringing Pak-occupied Kashmir within our fold because the people desire so… But people of Belgavi are demanding their inclusion within Maharashtra for 70 years. If people’s wish as in case of Pak-Occupied Kashmir is the yardstick, then it should also be applied to Belgavi,” Raut told The Indian Express in response to his column Rokhthok published in Sena mouthpiece Saamana.

In other news, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, while speaking with reporters in Pune, said his party has no issues with the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan except for the use of the phrase, ‘Besharam Rang’, in a song of the movie.

Live Blog

Book on Malegaon blast accused Purohit released amid heavy police presence

A BOOK based on 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case accused Colonel Prasad Purohit was launched amid heavy police security in Pune on Sunday. Purohit was not present at the programme that was held at S P College.

The book – Lt Colonel Purohit: The Man Betrayed? – was released at the hands of retired IPS officer and former Pune police commissioner Jayant Umranikar. Author Smita Mishra, publisher Renu Kaul Verma, retired Major Gaurav Arya and others were present on the occasion.

Members of the Mulnivasi Muslim Manch and Bhim Army Bahujan Ekta Mission held demonstrations against the book on the college premises while Hindu Mahasangh members came out in support of the book. Cops detained members from both sides and released them after the event. Read More

BJP chief pitches for Fadnavis as CM, Shinde camp rushes to damage control

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Sunday said Devendra Fadnavis should become the chief minister of Maharashtra, giving Opposition parties a chance to corner the ruling alliance and sending CM Eknath Shinde camp into damage control mode.

“Till I am the state BJP president, Devendra Fadnavis should be the chief minister,” said Bawankule at a function in Nagpur where the deputy CM was in attendance. Read More

