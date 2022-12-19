Pune News Live Update: On Belagavi border row, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has this PoK reference

Pune News Live Updates, December 19, 2022: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut Sunday has criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who, he said, were ignoring the aspirations of the people of Belagavi region of Karnataka who have been demanding to be included in Maharashtra for seven decades. He also attacked Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, saying he preferred to keep mum even when his Karnataka counterpart Basavaraj Bommai was laying claim to his state’s villages.

“They are talking of bringing Pak-occupied Kashmir within our fold because the people desire so… But people of Belgavi are demanding their inclusion within Maharashtra for 70 years. If people’s wish as in case of Pak-Occupied Kashmir is the yardstick, then it should also be applied to Belgavi,” Raut told The Indian Express in response to his column Rokhthok published in Sena mouthpiece Saamana.

In other news, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, while speaking with reporters in Pune, said his party has no issues with the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan except for the use of the phrase, ‘Besharam Rang’, in a song of the movie.