Saturday, August 28, 2021
Pune news today Live Updates: PMC records 257 fresh Covid-19 cases, 5 deaths

Pune region recorded the highest 1973 cases in Maharashtra today, followed by 843 from the Nashik region

By: Express Web Desk | Pune |
August 28, 2021 8:32:28 am
According to a state health department official, Maharashtra recorded 4,654 covid cases taking the tally to 64,47,442. (Express)

Pune Weather Forecast Live, Pune Covid-19 Cases and Traffic Live Updates: The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PMC) Friday recorded 257 fresh Covid-19 cases and 5 deaths. 163 people have been discharged on Friday and the active cases stand at 2,311.

Pune region recorded the highest 1973 cases in Maharashtra Friday, followed by 843 from the Nashik region, PTI reported. According to a state health department official, Maharashtra recorded 4,654 covid cases taking the tally to 64,47,442. Among the 170 fatalities reported in the state, the Pune region recorded the highest 91.

Felicitating Armed Forces personnel who had represented India at the recently held Tokyo Olympics, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Friday called on youngsters in the country to resolve to turn India into a sporting power. Singh was speaking at the Army Sports Institute (ASI) in Pune, where he commended gold medallist javelin thrower Subedar Neeraj Chopra, among others. The ASI stadium was also named after Chopra in the minister’s presence.

Amid the controversy of the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) plan to lease out amenity spaces and the NCP’s dilly-dallying over the issue, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said the party leadership will deliberate over the issue and take a decision to safeguard the public interest. On Thursday, when the NCP general body (GB) was scheduled to decide on the issue, party leader Vandana Chavan told media persons that her party would support the proposal.

Pune latest news today live updates: PMC collects Rs 1001.88-cr revenue despite Covid impact on economy; Pune region records 1973 cases, highest in Maharashtra today. Follow latest news and updates from Pune

Despite a brake on economic activities due to the ongoing pandemic, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has managed to get revenue of over Rs 1,000 crore from property tax within the first five months of the financial year. In a press statement, the PMC said it has managed to get Rs 1,001.88-crore revenue for the financial year 2021-2022, from April 1 to August 27, as against Rs 790.37 crore for the same period last year. A total of 6,26,072 property owners paid the tax till Friday in comparison to 5,54,491 property owners paying the tax by August 27 last year.

READ | PMC collects Rs 1001.88-cr revenue despite Covid impact on economy

The cut-off scores for this year’s First Year Junior College (FYJC) admissions have dropped by 2 to 3 per cent across various streams. A total of 38,858 students in Pune region were allotted seats at the end of the first round (regular) in this year’s admissions, as per the allotment list released by the Maharashtra School Education department on Friday.

READ | Cut-offs for FYJC admissions drop across streams, first-round seat confirmation before Aug 30

READ | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh asks youths to resolve to turn India into a sporting power

