Pune news today Live Updates: PMC records 257 fresh Covid-19 cases, 5 deaths

Pune Weather Forecast Live, Pune Covid-19 Cases and Traffic Live Updates: The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PMC) Friday recorded 257 fresh Covid-19 cases and 5 deaths. 163 people have been discharged on Friday and the active cases stand at 2,311.

Pune region recorded the highest 1973 cases in Maharashtra Friday, followed by 843 from the Nashik region, PTI reported. According to a state health department official, Maharashtra recorded 4,654 covid cases taking the tally to 64,47,442. Among the 170 fatalities reported in the state, the Pune region recorded the highest 91.

Felicitating Armed Forces personnel who had represented India at the recently held Tokyo Olympics, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Friday called on youngsters in the country to resolve to turn India into a sporting power. Singh was speaking at the Army Sports Institute (ASI) in Pune, where he commended gold medallist javelin thrower Subedar Neeraj Chopra, among others. The ASI stadium was also named after Chopra in the minister’s presence.

Amid the controversy of the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) plan to lease out amenity spaces and the NCP’s dilly-dallying over the issue, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said the party leadership will deliberate over the issue and take a decision to safeguard the public interest. On Thursday, when the NCP general body (GB) was scheduled to decide on the issue, party leader Vandana Chavan told media persons that her party would support the proposal.