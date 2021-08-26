Pune news today LIVE updates: Pune records 1,133 covid-19 cases and 17 deaths

On August 25, 30,469 samples were tested and the total number of samples tested till date is 6,827,687. (Express photo by Ashish Kale)

Pune News Live Updates: Pune district recorded 1,133 fresh cases of Covid-19 and reported 17 deaths on Wednesday. Over 710 people recovered from the infection, and the number of active cases are 8,076. On August 25, 30,469 samples were tested and the total number of samples tested till date is 6,827,687.

Fifteen years later, the ‘one ward, one corporator’ system is all set to return to civic bodies in Maharashtra as the state government has directed 14 municipal corporations — which are scheduled to hold civic elections in February 2022 — to start preparing the draft for ward formation plan. Though the ‘one ward, one corporator’ system is set to take effect, there will be no change in the collective number of corporators in the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, said a civic election official.

The NCP on Wednesday decided to support the BJP’s proposal of leasing out the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC)’s amenity space to private entities on the condition that 33 per cent of the amenity space area be reserved for urban forests and only green buildings be constructed in the remaining space.

Pune Police is not planning to immediately seek custody of Union Minister and BJP Rajya Sabha member Narayan Rane, who was arrested on Tuesday by Maharashtra Police for his remarks against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, and released on bail by a court in Mahad in Raigad district later. When asked whether Pune City police will arrest and seek custody of Narayan Rane, Pune City Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta said, “Not immediately.”

Meanwhile, in the latest editorial titled “Balloon with Holes” in Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana, Rane has been highly criticised for his ‘slap Uddhav’ remark. “Rane, who sits next to PM Modi, has attacked the Maharashtra Chief Minister through his language. Considering Rane’s past records, the PM and Home Minister Amit Shah should take his statement seriously. Had anyone made a similar statement about the PM, he would have been put behind bars with sedition charges slapped. Rane’s offence is of similar kind,” the editorial said.