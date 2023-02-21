Pune News Live Updates: Fire in Pune market; extensive campaigning for Kasba bypolls

A fire broke out this morning at a vegetable market in Chintamani Nagar

As many as 90 vegetable and fruit stalls and two tempos were gutted in a major fire that was reported in a vegetable market in the Handewadi Road area in Hadapsar in the early hours of Tuesday. While a thorough search has been launched, the initial probe suggests that there were no casualties in the fire.

According to Fire Brigade officials, the fire started around 1.30 am on Tuesday at the vegetable market in Chintamani Nagar located on Handewadi Road in Hadapsar.

Multiple fire tenders from nearby fire stations were deployed and the fire was brought under control around 2.30 am.

'Because the market was closed at the time, no one was present on the premises, our probe till now suggests. A thorough search is being conducted.' said a fire officer.

Officials said that 90 vegetable and fruit stalls, all the items kept at these stalls, and two goods carrier tempos were gutted in the fire.