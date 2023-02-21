scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
Pune News Live Updates: Fire in Pune market; extensive campaigning for Kasba bypolls

Pune News Live Updates: After a gap of nearly seven years, Pune and Khadki cantonment boards will go to polls on April 30.

By: Express Web Desk
Pune | February 21, 2023 11:14 IST
pune market accident, pune live news, indian expressAs many as 90 vegetable and fruit stalls and two tempos were gutted in a major fire that was reported in a vegetable market in the Handewadi Road area in Hadapsar. (ScreenGrab/ Express Video)

Pune News Live Updates, February 21, 2023: Early today morning, a major fire broke out in a vegetable market in Hadapsar, Pune, gutting around 90 vegetable and fruit stalls, and two tempos. It was contained by around 2.30 am and no casualties have been reported as the market was closed at the time.

With only a few days left for the Kasba bypolls, senior leaders from both ruling and Opposition parties in Maharashtra undertook extensive campaigning for their leaders. While CM Eknath Shinde and senior BJP leaders campaigned for Hemant Rasane, Ajit Pawar and Jayant Patil of the NCP and Balasaheb Thorat and Nana Patole of the Congress participated in the campaigning for Congress’s Ravindra Dhangekar.

After a gap of nearly seven years, Pune and Khadki cantonment boards will go to polls on April 30. They are part of the 57 cantonment boards that will hold elections as per the official notification from the Ministry of Defence.

 

Live Blog

Pune News Live Updates: In Chinchwad, Pankaja campaigns for Jagtap; NCP’s Kate invokes Shivaji, Independent Karate attacks BJP; Follow this space for more updates from Pune and Maharashtra.

11:08 (IST)21 Feb 2023
A fire broke out this morning at a vegetable market in Chintamani Nagar

As many as 90 vegetable and fruit stalls and two tempos were gutted in a major fire that was reported in a vegetable market in the Handewadi Road area in Hadapsar in the early hours of Tuesday. While a thorough search has been launched, the initial probe suggests that there were no casualties in the fire.

According to Fire Brigade officials, the fire started around 1.30 am on Tuesday at the vegetable market in Chintamani Nagar located on Handewadi Road in Hadapsar. 

Multiple fire tenders from nearby fire stations were deployed and the fire was brought under control around 2.30 am. 

'Because the market was closed at the time, no one was present on the premises, our probe till now suggests. A thorough search is being conducted.' said a fire officer. 

Officials said that 90 vegetable and fruit stalls, all the items kept at these stalls, and two goods carrier tempos were gutted in the fire.

10:53 (IST)21 Feb 2023
Good morning!

Welcome to Pune live blog! Follow here for the latest updates from the city. 

ACB arrests FDA officer for ‘accepting bribe’

The city unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested an officer of the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) for allegedly accepting bribe from a person who had sought permission to sell Lactose. The ACB has identified the accused as Saheb Eknathrao Desai, an Assistant Commissioner (food) at FDA, Pune.

In a statement, the ACB said the complainant had submitted an application at FDA for seeking permission to sell Lactose through his company. Desai allegedly demanded bribe from him for accepting the application and giving permission to sell Lactose. A complaint was lodged against Desai at the ACB, Pune office. The ACB officials verified the complaint on February 17. And on Monday, an ACB team laid a trap and arrested Desai while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant.

First published on: 21-02-2023 at 10:50 IST
