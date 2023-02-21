Pune News Live Updates: Fire in Pune market; extensive campaigning for Kasba bypolls

Pune News Live Updates, February 21, 2023: Early today morning, a major fire broke out in a vegetable market in Hadapsar, Pune, gutting around 90 vegetable and fruit stalls, and two tempos. It was contained by around 2.30 am and no casualties have been reported as the market was closed at the time.
With only a few days left for the Kasba bypolls, senior leaders from both ruling and Opposition parties in Maharashtra undertook extensive campaigning for their leaders. While CM Eknath Shinde and senior BJP leaders campaigned for Hemant Rasane, Ajit Pawar and Jayant Patil of the NCP and Balasaheb Thorat and Nana Patole of the Congress participated in the campaigning for Congress’s Ravindra Dhangekar.
After a gap of nearly seven years, Pune and Khadki cantonment boards will go to polls on April 30. They are part of the 57 cantonment boards that will hold elections as per the official notification from the Ministry of Defence.
As many as 90 vegetable and fruit stalls and two tempos were gutted in a major fire that was reported in a vegetable market in the Handewadi Road area in Hadapsar in the early hours of Tuesday. While a thorough search has been launched, the initial probe suggests that there were no casualties in the fire.
According to Fire Brigade officials, the fire started around 1.30 am on Tuesday at the vegetable market in Chintamani Nagar located on Handewadi Road in Hadapsar.
Multiple fire tenders from nearby fire stations were deployed and the fire was brought under control around 2.30 am.
'Because the market was closed at the time, no one was present on the premises, our probe till now suggests. A thorough search is being conducted.' said a fire officer.
Officials said that 90 vegetable and fruit stalls, all the items kept at these stalls, and two goods carrier tempos were gutted in the fire.
