scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, February 10, 2022
Breaking News
Live now

Pune News Live: 2,076 new Covid-19 cases; skies to turn overcast post noon

Pune, Maharashtra Today Latest Updates, Pune Omicron Variant Covid-19 Live News, Pune Lockdown Updates, Pune Weather Updates, 10 February: While the city is experiencing clear skies this morning, the India Meteorological Department has said it is likely to turn overcast by afternoon.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
Updated: February 10, 2022 11:13:29 am
The outage on Wednesday had hit traffic signals across Pune. (Express Photo: Arul Horizon)

Pune News Live: Pune reported 2,076 new Covid-19 cases and 18 deaths on Wednesday, taking its overall caseload to 14,39,355 and toll to 19,609. The weekly positivity rate in the district — 18.8 per cent in the week ending February 8 — is higher than the state average (9.3 per cent), but has dropped significantly, or as much as 54 per cent, from the previous week ending February 1.

In other news, while the city is experiencing clear skies this morning, the India Meteorological Department has said it is likely to turn overcast post noon. Foggy and cold conditions are likely to persist till February 14 as Maharashtra is under the influence of a cyclonic circulation lying over Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada. Baramati in Pune district, where the minimum temperature recorded yesterday was 11.4 degrees Celsius, was the coldest location in the state.

More from Pune

The district witnessed one of its worst power outages on Wednesday, when nearly all of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad was without electricity for several hours in the morning. This resulted in major disruptions in industrial and office work, water supply and traffic management.

Live Blog

Pune News Today Live Updates: 2,076 Covid-19 cases, 18 deaths; foggy, cold conditions to persist; power outage impacts industrial work, water supply and traffic. Follow latest news and updates below:

11:13 (IST)10 Feb 2022
Pune: Medical shop owner robbed at gunpoint in Wanwadi

Two unidentified motorcycle-borne persons robbed a medical shop owner at gunpoint in Wanwadi in the early hours of Wednesday. Rajesh Alkonda (39), resident of Ganj Peth, lodged a first information report (FIR) in the case at the Wanwadi police station.

The police said Alkonda was working at a 24x7 medical shop near Kedari Petrol Pump in Wanwadi. Around 3.45 am, two people came to the spot on a motorcycle. One of them pointed a pistol-like object at Alkonda. Then, threatening to attack him, the duo robbed him of Rs 5,000 and fled.

The police has booked the accused persons under Sections 392 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code, and launched a search for the robbers.

10:49 (IST)10 Feb 2022
Pune: First consignment of RFID-tagged ammunition despatched

The first consignment of Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)-tagged ammunition, comprising three lots of 5.56 mm bullets, was despatched from the factory at Khadki in Pune to the Central depot located at Pulgaon on Wednesday.

The RFID implementation has been steered by the Ordnance Services Directorate of the Indian Army in collaboration with Pune-headquartered Munitions India Limited, which is the newly created entity post corporatisation of the Ordnance Factories Board. Sushant Kulkarni reports

10:48 (IST)10 Feb 2022
Nursing assistant at AFMC dies by suicide; wife, in-laws booked

A soldier working as a nursing assistant at the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) in Pune died by suicide at his residence in Wanavdi, said the police. The deceased was identified as 34-year-old Gorakh Nanabhau Shelar. The police has booked Shelar’s wife and in-laws in this case on charges of abetment of suicide. Read more

10:46 (IST)10 Feb 2022
Demand for MGNREGS work surpasses last year’s numbers

In the current fiscal, the demand for work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) has already surpassed the consolidated demand of last year. This is despite the gradual opening up of the economy wherein most migrant labourers are already back in the cities.

Trends of the present fiscal, that is 2021-22, show that till date, 11.57 crore people had applied for work, of which 9.53 crore have been given employment. With more than a month left for the fiscal to end, employment generation and demand can touch another high. Parthasarthi Biswas reports

10:43 (IST)10 Feb 2022
Pune weather forecast: Skies to turn overcast post noon

The city's minimum temperature continued to remain on the lower side for February, with Shivajinagar recording 12.3 degrees Celcius, Pashan 14.1 degrees Celsius, and Lohegaon 15 degrees Celsius. While this morning remains cold with clear sky conditions, the IMD has forecast the skies to turn overcast post noon.

A beneficiary gets a dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Pune. (Express Photo: Ashish Kale)

PMC to set up cancer hospital at Balewadi, another at Warje

The Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) Standing Committee on Wednesday approved the civic administration’s proposal for setting up a Rs 700-crore hospital for treatment of cancer patients in Balewadi and a Rs 350-crore multispecialty hospital in Warje.

“The ruling BJP in PMC had declared its plan to build a cancer hospital so that poor patients can avail expensive treatment free of cost. Accordingly, the civic administration has proposed to set up a nine-member committee led by the municipal commissioner, to undertake the process for setting up the hospital,” said Hemant Rasane, chairperson of the PMC Standing Committee.

PMC polls round the corner, aspirants begin switching parties

With election dates for the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) polls set to be declared anytime from now, the jumping of aspirants from one party to another and induction of probable candidates by political parties have begun in the city.

Pranay Shinde, nephew of Congress leader Arvind Shinde, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday. State BJP chief Chandrakant Patil, while inducting Shinde in the party, said that it is due to the work of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that “everyone is getting connected to the BJP and the party has become the largest political party in the world”.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd