Pune News Live: 2,076 new Covid-19 cases; skies to turn overcast post noon

Pune News Live: Pune reported 2,076 new Covid-19 cases and 18 deaths on Wednesday, taking its overall caseload to 14,39,355 and toll to 19,609. The weekly positivity rate in the district — 18.8 per cent in the week ending February 8 — is higher than the state average (9.3 per cent), but has dropped significantly, or as much as 54 per cent, from the previous week ending February 1.

In other news, while the city is experiencing clear skies this morning, the India Meteorological Department has said it is likely to turn overcast post noon. Foggy and cold conditions are likely to persist till February 14 as Maharashtra is under the influence of a cyclonic circulation lying over Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada. Baramati in Pune district, where the minimum temperature recorded yesterday was 11.4 degrees Celsius, was the coldest location in the state.

The district witnessed one of its worst power outages on Wednesday, when nearly all of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad was without electricity for several hours in the morning. This resulted in major disruptions in industrial and office work, water supply and traffic management.