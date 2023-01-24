Pune News Live Updates: After alliance with Shiv Sena (UBT), VBA chief hopes Sharad Pawar will join hands as NCP chief keeps mum

The internationally acclaimed Iranian director Ali Abbasi’s latest film “Holy Spider”, a crime thriller based on a real story, will open the 21st edition of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF). "Holy Spider" is a fictional work inspired by the serial killer Saeed Hanaei who targeted sex workers and killed 16 of them in Mashhad of Iran in 2000-2001.

The festival is scheduled from February 2 to 9. All the lectures and workshops will be held at PVR, Pavilion on Senapati Bapat Road whereas films will be screened at INOX, Bund Garden. Read more here.

The Pune unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party has begun preparations for the Assembly polls in Kasba and Chinchwad in a bid to win the seats with an increased vote margin. The seats had fallen vacant after the deaths of sitting BJP MLAs.

However, the preparations arrive amid uncertainty on whether parties will arrive at a consensus regarding fielding candidates unopposed for the bypolls. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde had earlier alluded to “a tradition in Maharashtra that if a sitting MLA dies and his close relative is fielded by the same party, then rival parties do not field their candidates”, as he referred to the Andheri East bypoll held last year. Read more.