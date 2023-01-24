scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
Pune News Live Updates: After alliance with Shiv Sena (UBT), VBA chief hopes Sharad Pawar will join hands as NCP chief keeps mum

Pune News Live Updates Today: VBA chief Ambedkar said the coming together of Shiv Sena (UBT) and VBA will lead to politics of change.

By: Express Web Desk
Pune | January 24, 2023 12:20 IST
Sena (UBT) and VBAThackeray announced the decision at a joint press conference along with VBA chief Prakash Ambedkar in Mumbai. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Pune News Live Updates, January 24, 2023: A day after NCP chief Sharad Pawar said that he does not want to get into the issue Shiva Sena (UBT)’s newest alliance, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar Monday said, “I have read the reaction of Sharad Pawar … Our feud is old … it is about leadership. I am hoping that he will join hands with us because I look at this battle with a different perspective.” The Congress, meanwhile, has said that it has no problem with a like-minded party joining the MVA alliance.

In other news, police officer Shivaji Pawar, involved in the investigation of the Elgaar Parishad case, Monday was cross-examined by the Koregaon Bhima Commission of Inquiry, by senior lawyer B A Desai, representing Harshali Potdar, an accused in the same case. The Commission is probing the causes of violence in the Koregaon Bhima area on January 1, 2018, in which one person was killed and several others were left injured.

Pune’s noted ophthalmologist Dr Ramesh Murthy was awarded the IJO Platinum Award – the highest award from the All India Ophthalmological Society and Indian Journal of Ophthalmology for his work on mucormycosis. He has done pathbreaking work on mucormycosis management with new innovations and revolutionary surgeries to save the eye and vision of patients.

Pune News Live Updates: Sena (UBT) and VBA join hands to 'keep democracy alive', Congress welcome new family member; IJO platinum award for city ophthalmologist Dr. Ramesh Murthy for his work on mucormycosis and more. Follow this space for the latest updates from Pune.

12:20 (IST)24 Jan 2023
After alliance with Shiv Sena (UBT), VBA chief hopes Sharad Pawar will join hands as NCP chief keeps mum

A day after NCP chief Sharad Pawar said that he does not want to get into the issue Shiva Sena (UBT)’s newest alliance, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar Monday said, “I have read the reaction of Sharad Pawar … Our feud is old … it is about leadership. I am hoping that he will join hands with us because I look at this battle with a different perspective.”

The Congress, meanwhile, has said that it has no problem with a like-minded party joining the MVA alliance. The Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena (UBT) and Prakash Ambedkar-led VBA on Monday announced their alliance and made it clear that VBA will also be part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Read more. 

12:18 (IST)24 Jan 2023
Welcome to Pune live blog!

Follow here for the latest updates from your city.

Pune film festival from Feb 2; Iran’s ‘Holy Spider’ to lift curtain

The internationally acclaimed Iranian director Ali Abbasi’s latest film “Holy Spider”, a crime thriller based on a real story, will open the 21st edition of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF). "Holy Spider" is a fictional work inspired by the serial killer Saeed Hanaei who targeted sex workers and killed 16 of them in Mashhad of Iran in 2000-2001.

The festival is scheduled from February 2 to 9. All the lectures and workshops will be held at PVR, Pavilion on Senapati Bapat Road whereas films will be screened at INOX, Bund Garden. Read more here.

Bypolls in Kasba, Chinchwad: BJP begins preparations amid uncertainty on candidature

The Pune unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party has begun preparations for the Assembly polls in Kasba and Chinchwad in a bid to win the seats with an increased vote margin. The seats had fallen vacant after the deaths of sitting BJP MLAs.

However, the preparations arrive amid uncertainty on whether parties will arrive at a consensus regarding fielding candidates unopposed for the bypolls. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde had earlier alluded to “a tradition in Maharashtra that if a sitting MLA dies and his close relative is fielded by the same party, then rival parties do not field their candidates”, as he referred to the Andheri East bypoll held last year. Read more.

First published on: 24-01-2023 at 12:05 IST
