Pune News Live Updates: After alliance with Shiv Sena (UBT), VBA chief hopes Sharad Pawar will join hands as NCP chief keeps mum

Pune News Live Updates, January 24, 2023: A day after NCP chief Sharad Pawar said that he does not want to get into the issue Shiva Sena (UBT)’s newest alliance, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar Monday said, “I have read the reaction of Sharad Pawar … Our feud is old … it is about leadership. I am hoping that he will join hands with us because I look at this battle with a different perspective.” The Congress, meanwhile, has said that it has no problem with a like-minded party joining the MVA alliance.
In other news, police officer Shivaji Pawar, involved in the investigation of the Elgaar Parishad case, Monday was cross-examined by the Koregaon Bhima Commission of Inquiry, by senior lawyer B A Desai, representing Harshali Potdar, an accused in the same case. The Commission is probing the causes of violence in the Koregaon Bhima area on January 1, 2018, in which one person was killed and several others were left injured.
Pune’s noted ophthalmologist Dr Ramesh Murthy was awarded the IJO Platinum Award – the highest award from the All India Ophthalmological Society and Indian Journal of Ophthalmology for his work on mucormycosis. He has done pathbreaking work on mucormycosis management with new innovations and revolutionary surgeries to save the eye and vision of patients.
A day after NCP chief Sharad Pawar said that he does not want to get into the issue Shiva Sena (UBT)’s newest alliance, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar Monday said, “I have read the reaction of Sharad Pawar … Our feud is old … it is about leadership. I am hoping that he will join hands with us because I look at this battle with a different perspective.”
The Congress, meanwhile, has said that it has no problem with a like-minded party joining the MVA alliance. The Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena (UBT) and Prakash Ambedkar-led VBA on Monday announced their alliance and made it clear that VBA will also be part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Read more.
Follow here for the latest updates from your city.