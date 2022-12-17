Pune News Live Updates: Retesh Kumaarr is new Police Commissioner

Pune News Live Updates: IPS officer Retesh Kumaarr took over as the new commissioner of the Pune city police on Friday. The outgoing commissioner, Amitabh Gupta, handed over charge to Kumaarr. In a recent reshuffle, Gupta was transferred to Mumbai as Additional Director-General of Police (Law and Order). Kumaarr who previously holding the charge of the state Crime Investigation Department chief.
In other news, in view of the upcoming G20 Summit event in the city, the Pune corporation is planning to stop metro rail work as it is cited as the major reason behind the traffic chaos, for which the administration has often been severely criticised. “The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is responsible for the civic infrastructure-related work, which includes the repair and beautification of roads on which the delegates would commute during the meeting,” said Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar. The delegates will use mainly Senapati Bapat Road, Ganeshkhind Road, Baner Road, Sinhagad Road, Nagar Road and the Pune-Bengaluru bypass as per the tentative programme. They will be visiting civic infrastructure projects, historical locations and other significant places in the city.
Food delivery app Swiggy, meanwhile, released the seventh edition of its annual trends report ‘HOW INDIA SWIGGY’D 2022’, which revealed that a customer from Pune spent Rs Rs 71,229 on buying burgers and fries for his entire team, the second most amount spent by a single user. The first spot was taken by a person from Bengaluru who spent Rs 16.6 lakh on buying groceries and essentials on Instamart.
The Indian Army’s Pune-headquartered Southern Command on Friday celebrated Vijay Diwas, which marks the victory achieved by India over Pakistan, leading to the creation of Bangladesh in 1971.
A wreath-laying ceremony was held at the Southern Command War Memorial to pay homage to the brave soldiers, airmen and sailors of the Indian armed forces who laid down their lives in the war. The commemorative wreath was laid by Lieutenant General Manjit Kumar, chief of staff at the Southern Command headquarters. The ceremony was attended by military personnel of Pune as well as Army, Air Force and Navy veterans who participated in the war. (Read More)
More than 40,000 doses of Oxford’s Ebola vaccine were manufactured by Serum Institute of India (SII) in just 60 days and shipped to Uganda. The bivalent vaccine has been designed to target both the major strains of the Ebola virus.
Just 80 days after the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared a Sudan ebolavirus outbreak, the vaccine doses were shipped to Uganda by SII which worked in close partnership with the WHO.
Adar Poonawalla, CEO of SII, shared in a statement issued Thursday, “To combat the widespread outbreak of the Sudan ebolavirus in Uganda, it is important to prioritise immunisation. The 40,000 vaccine doses manufactured in a record time is a remarkable milestone in our long-standing association with Oxford University. I would also like to thank the Government of India for their constant support in enabling us to help people worldwide through effective and accessible health interventions.” (Read More)
PROMINENT academic Suhas Palashikar on Thursday announced his resignation from the Language Advisory Committee of Maharashtra government in protest against its decision to withdraw an earlier announcement to confer an award to Anagha Lele for her Marathi translation of Communist activist Kobad Ghandy’s prison memoir.
“I am resigning from the membership of the Language Advisory Committee of Maharashtra Government owing its decision to abruptly withdraw the award of a book it had previously conferred,” Palashikar, who taught political science at Savitribai Phule University for many years, said in a Twitter post.
The literary awards were announced on December 6 for 35 categories. This included an award and a cash prize of Rs 100,000 to Lele for her Marathi translation of Ghandy’s book Fractured Freedom: Prison Memoir and Thoughts. Two days ago, however, the government issued a resolution withdrawing the award, a move that invited widespread criticism from the literary world. (Read More)
1971 war veteran Col Ramesh Apte celebrated his 79 th birthday by participating in the Vijay Diwas run organised by Southern command HQ. He successfully completed the 12.5 km run and told The Indian Express'one has to live happily and be mentally satisfied. I run to keep myself fit and no health issues,'he says. The run was flagged off by Southern Army Commander Lt Gen AK Singh . Over 3000 participated.
A Pune-based sofware engineer, Shailesh Modak, has started saffron cultivation in shipping containers of the seeds he brought from Kashmir, using Aeroponic technology.
