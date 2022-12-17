Pune News Live Updates: Retesh Kumaarr is new Police Commissioner

Pune News Live Updates: IPS officer Retesh Kumaarr took over as the new commissioner of the Pune city police on Friday. The outgoing commissioner, Amitabh Gupta, handed over charge to Kumaarr. In a recent reshuffle, Gupta was transferred to Mumbai as Additional Director-General of Police (Law and Order). Kumaarr who previously holding the charge of the state Crime Investigation Department chief.

In other news, in view of the upcoming G20 Summit event in the city, the Pune corporation is planning to stop metro rail work as it is cited as the major reason behind the traffic chaos, for which the administration has often been severely criticised. “The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is responsible for the civic infrastructure-related work, which includes the repair and beautification of roads on which the delegates would commute during the meeting,” said Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar. The delegates will use mainly Senapati Bapat Road, Ganeshkhind Road, Baner Road, Sinhagad Road, Nagar Road and the Pune-Bengaluru bypass as per the tentative programme. They will be visiting civic infrastructure projects, historical locations and other significant places in the city.

Food delivery app Swiggy, meanwhile, released the seventh edition of its annual trends report ‘HOW INDIA SWIGGY’D 2022’, which revealed that a customer from Pune spent Rs Rs 71,229 on buying burgers and fries for his entire team, the second most amount spent by a single user. The first spot was taken by a person from Bengaluru who spent Rs 16.6 lakh on buying groceries and essentials on Instamart.