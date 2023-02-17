scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 17, 2023
Pune News Live Updates: Police put on hold traffic diversion for Aundh-bound vehicles at SPPU junction

Pune News Live Updates: In the latest set of traffic changes, enforced over the last two weeks, the latest diversion for Aundh-bound vehicles had significantly increased traffic on the road intersecting Abhimanshree Society

By: Express Web Desk
Pune | February 17, 2023 09:34 IST
SPPU traffic junctionPune News Live Updates: Police put on hold traffic diversion for Aundh-bound vehicles at SPPU junction. (File)

Pune News Live Updates, February 17, 2023: Specific traffic diversions for vehicles going to Aundh from Ganeshkhind Road have been rolled back by the Pune Traffic Police. In the latest set of traffic changes, enforced over the last two weeks, the latest diversion for Aundh-bound vehicles had significantly increased traffic on the road intersecting Abhimanshree Society.

As the date for Kasba by-election in Pune nears, the BJP on Thursday roped in ailing city MP Girish Bapat to campaign for its candidate Hemant Rasane, who is facing a tough contest from Congress candidate Ravindra Dhangekar. Bapat has won the Kasba Assembly seat five times in the past, and, being a resident of the same area, enjoys a strong connection with local residents, the BJP said.

Shifting focus to the Pimpri-Chinchwad by-elections, the Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) has announced its support for independent candidate Rahul Kalate, while keeping Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) at a distance. VBA had previously supported Kalate during the 2019 elections too. The VBA said it will not support the MVA candidate contesting in the Kasba by-poll either, according to party leaders after the recent revelation by BJP leader and state Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, that ‘NCP chief Sharad Pawar was aware of his (Fadnavis) and Ajit Pawar’s government formation in 2019’.

Live Blog

Pune News Live Updates: Ailing Girish Bapat campaigns for Rasane in Kasba; VBA backs independent candidate Rahul Kalate in Pimpri Chinchwad; Follow this space for more updates

Pune Infra Watch: PMC hopeful of water transport in Mula-Mutha after completing river rejuvenation

With many cities in the country exploring the possibility of revenue from rivers passing through their area, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is hopeful of introducing water transport in the Mula-Mutha river while reducing the load on road transport.

“Once the river rejuvenation project is complete, water transport will be a means of transportation in the Mula-Mutha river in the city,” said PMC Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar, adding that the civic body was taking all steps to ensure the release of only sewage water into water bodies.

Know Your City: Pune restaurant with same menu since 1878 is defying rules of commerce to feed loyal clientele

Darius Dorabjee, the owner of Dorabjee and Sons in Camp, is sitting down to lunch at his restaurant when a delivery man enters. “Two biryani, three dhansak. Batata dalna biryani ke andar (Put potatoes in the biryani),” Darius tells the server who is preparing the parcel. The order is for an elderly woman who can no longer come to the restaurant, but still wants her weekly staple. “These old customers are my aunties and they don’t use food delivery apps or smartphones. They call me directly on my phone and tell me what they want, and I send them the food directly. Whenever they are around this place, they pay me,” Darius says.

First published on: 17-02-2023 at 09:34 IST
