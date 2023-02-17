Pune News Live Updates: Police put on hold traffic diversion for Aundh-bound vehicles at SPPU junction

Pune News Live Updates, February 17, 2023: Specific traffic diversions for vehicles going to Aundh from Ganeshkhind Road have been rolled back by the Pune Traffic Police. In the latest set of traffic changes, enforced over the last two weeks, the latest diversion for Aundh-bound vehicles had significantly increased traffic on the road intersecting Abhimanshree Society.
As the date for Kasba by-election in Pune nears, the BJP on Thursday roped in ailing city MP Girish Bapat to campaign for its candidate Hemant Rasane, who is facing a tough contest from Congress candidate Ravindra Dhangekar. Bapat has won the Kasba Assembly seat five times in the past, and, being a resident of the same area, enjoys a strong connection with local residents, the BJP said.
Shifting focus to the Pimpri-Chinchwad by-elections, the Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) has announced its support for independent candidate Rahul Kalate, while keeping Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) at a distance. VBA had previously supported Kalate during the 2019 elections too. The VBA said it will not support the MVA candidate contesting in the Kasba by-poll either, according to party leaders after the recent revelation by BJP leader and state Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, that ‘NCP chief Sharad Pawar was aware of his (Fadnavis) and Ajit Pawar’s government formation in 2019’.