Thursday, Dec 15, 2022
Pune News Live Updates: Women’s groups plan protest march against Maha panel set to track interfaith, intercaste marriages

Pune News Live Updates Today: The panel will also be overseeing district-level initiatives for women in such marriages who may be estranged from their maternal families so that assistance can be provided if needed.

By: Express Web Desk
Pune | Updated: December 15, 2022 11:51:14 am
According to the resolution, the initiative will provide a platform for these women and their families to access counselling, and communicate or resolve issues. (Representational Photo)

Pune News Live Updates, December 15, 2022: Pune’s Stree Mukti Andolan Samiti and other women’s groups have lashed out against the Maharashtra panel that has been set up to gather detailed information on interfaith and intercaste marriages. Activists said that a protest march is being planned against the panel.  Opposition parties, have too, slammed the move and said that it will create a divide in society and also create fear in the minds of individuals from some communities. The committee will be headed by the state’s Women and Child Development Minister and BJP leader Mangal Prabhat Lodha.

Meanwhile, Samata Sainik Dal worker Manoj Garbade and two others who threw ink at Maharashtra minister Chandrakant Patil were granted bail by a judicial magistrate on Wednesday, a day after the Pimpri-Chinchwad police dropped the attempt-to-murder charge invoked against them. Garbade emerged to a hero’s welcome to a crowd of supporters outside the court.

In other news, predictions suggest that the city, today, will witness partly cloudy skies with very light rains. The maximum and minimum temperatures in Pune are likely to be around 25.8 degrees Celsius and 18.8 degrees Celsius throughout the day.

Live Blog

11:51 (IST)15 Dec 2022
Out on bail, trio who threw ink on Maharashtra minister Chandrakant Patil get hero’s welcome

Samata Sainik Dal worker Manoj Garbade and two others who threw ink at Maharashtra minister Chandrakant Patil were granted bail by a judicial magistrate on Wednesday, a day after the Pimpri-Chinchwad police dropped the attempt-to-murder charge invoked against them.

The three men were detained last week after one of them threw ink at BJP leader while he was leaving a party leader’s residence in the Chinchwadgaon area of Pimpri-Chinchwad. Police also detained the two others who were raising slogans against Patil. The aggression came after Patil, at a function in Paithan on Friday, said that Jyotiba Phule, Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar had all started schools in the country.

Manoj Garbade (right) and others after their release on bail. (Express Photo)
11:42 (IST)15 Dec 2022
Weather Forecast Today

Predictions suggest that Pune on Thursday is likely to witness partly cloudy skies with very light rains.

The maximum and minimum temperatures in Pune are likely to be around 25.8 degrees Celsius and 18.8 degrees Celsius throughout the day.

11:41 (IST)15 Dec 2022
Good morning!

Welcome to Pune live blog! Follow the latest updates from your city here.

Rich tributes paid to Pandit Jasraj at 68th Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen Mahotsav

Durga Jasraj in conversation with Pt Jasraj’s nephew and Pandit Rattan Mohan Sharma at the 68th Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen Mahotsav in Pune Wednesday.(Express Photo)

In conversation with Pandit Jasraj’s nephew and disciple Pandit Rattan Mohan Sharma during the first segment of the “Antaranga” of the 68th Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen Mahotsav, Durga Jasraj, the daughter of Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj on Wednesday recalled, “Bapuji was unique as he always instructed his students in their own tones; none of us were ever forced to sing in Bapuji’s comfort tones.” The session revived memories of the classical vocalist and his connection to Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen. Read more.

After 2-year hiatus, capacity crowd on Day 1 as old-timers, youngsters throng Sawai Gandharva music festival

Ustad Amjad Ali Khan performs during the Inaugural day of 68th Sawai Gandharv Bhimsan Joshi Mahotsav on Wednesday. Express photograph by Arul Horizon. (Express photograph by Arul Horizon)

After a hiatus of two years, the 68th Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen Mahotsav witnessed an enthusiastic footfall of music aficionados at the Maharashtriya Sankul grounds, Mukund Nagar, on Wednesday. Indore-based Gajanan Telang, 73, said he had been attending the revered annual music festival since 2009.

The audience comprised music lovers from different age groups and walks of lives and had a mix of both festival veterans and first-timers. Read more.

First published on: 15-12-2022 at 11:38:47 am
