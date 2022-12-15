Pune News Live Updates: Women’s groups plan protest march against Maha panel set to track interfaith, intercaste marriages

According to the resolution, the initiative will provide a platform for these women and their families to access counselling, and communicate or resolve issues. (Representational Photo)

Pune News Live Updates, December 15, 2022: Pune’s Stree Mukti Andolan Samiti and other women’s groups have lashed out against the Maharashtra panel that has been set up to gather detailed information on interfaith and intercaste marriages. Activists said that a protest march is being planned against the panel. Opposition parties, have too, slammed the move and said that it will create a divide in society and also create fear in the minds of individuals from some communities. The committee will be headed by the state’s Women and Child Development Minister and BJP leader Mangal Prabhat Lodha.

Meanwhile, Samata Sainik Dal worker Manoj Garbade and two others who threw ink at Maharashtra minister Chandrakant Patil were granted bail by a judicial magistrate on Wednesday, a day after the Pimpri-Chinchwad police dropped the attempt-to-murder charge invoked against them. Garbade emerged to a hero’s welcome to a crowd of supporters outside the court. In other news, predictions suggest that the city, today, will witness partly cloudy skies with very light rains. The maximum and minimum temperatures in Pune are likely to be around 25.8 degrees Celsius and 18.8 degrees Celsius throughout the day.