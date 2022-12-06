Pune News Live Updates: Shinde-Fadnavis govt wilting under pressure from Karnataka over border row, claims NCP, Sena (UBT)

The Shiv Sena (UBT) said the Shinde-Fadnavis government lacks courage to deal with the Karnataka government. (Express File)

Pune News Live Updates, December 6, 2022: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Shiv Sena (UBT) on Monday criticised the Shinde-Fadnavis government for its “U-turn” on the plan of two ministers visiting Belgaum to hold talks with the Bommai government in Karnataka on the border dispute that has been raging for nearly 60 years between the two states. Reacting to the uproar over the reported cancellation of the visit of the two ministers, Devendra Fadnavis said, “The two ministers were invited by local residents on the occasion of Dr Babasaheb (Bhimrao) Ambedkar’s death anniversary … the final call on the ministers’ visit will be taken by the chief minister.”

Meanwhile, a meeting of experts with the Maharashtra state task force on measles prevention and control, in the meantime, has resulted in an action plan for a mass-scale vaccination campaign in hotspot areas to tackle the menace. Maharashtra has reported 836 measles cases and 18 deaths this year. The task force has suggested an active search for hotspots and special vaccination campaigns in the state. In other news, the traffic coming from Satara to Pune City via the Old Katraj Tunnel has been diverted, beginning Monday, via New Katraj Tunnel and Katraj Viaduct amidst the repair work on Katraj Shindewadi Road to avoid congestion. The vehicular movement towards Satara via Old Katraj Tunnel will continue to take the same route