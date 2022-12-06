scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022
Pune News Live Updates: Shinde-Fadnavis govt wilting under pressure from Karnataka over border row, claims NCP, Sena (UBT)

Pune News Live Updates Today: Defending the Maharashtra government, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said CM Eknath Shinde will take a final call on the visit of the ministers.

By: Express Web Desk
Pune | Updated: December 6, 2022 11:28:34 am
The Shiv Sena (UBT) said the Shinde-Fadnavis government lacks courage to deal with the Karnataka government. (Express File)

Pune News Live Updates, December 6, 2022: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Shiv Sena (UBT) on Monday criticised the Shinde-Fadnavis government for its “U-turn” on the plan of two ministers visiting Belgaum to hold talks with the Bommai government in Karnataka on the border dispute that has been raging for nearly 60 years between the two states. Reacting to the uproar over the reported cancellation of the visit of the two ministers, Devendra Fadnavis said, “The two ministers were invited by local residents on the occasion of Dr Babasaheb (Bhimrao) Ambedkar’s death anniversary … the final call on the ministers’ visit will be taken by the chief minister.”

Meanwhile, a meeting of experts with the Maharashtra state task force on measles prevention and control, in the meantime, has resulted in an action plan for a mass-scale vaccination campaign in hotspot areas to tackle the menace. Maharashtra has reported 836 measles cases and 18 deaths this year. The task force has suggested an active search for hotspots and special vaccination campaigns in the state.

In other news, the traffic coming from Satara to Pune City via the Old Katraj Tunnel has been diverted, beginning Monday, via New Katraj Tunnel and Katraj Viaduct amidst the repair work on Katraj Shindewadi Road to avoid congestion. The vehicular movement towards Satara via Old Katraj Tunnel will continue to take the same route

Live Blog

Pune News Live Updates: Shinde-Fadnavis govt wilting under pressure from Karnataka, says NCP, Sena (UBT); State task force drafts action plan to tackle measles and more.

11:28 (IST)06 Dec 2022
Truck overturns at Katraj viaduct bridge; fire brigade rescues driver

The Pune fire brigade Tuesday morning rescued the seriously injured driver of an overturned truck from the vehicle's cabin. The accident happened at the Katraj viaduct, near Jambhulwadi, on the Bengaluru-Mumbai national highway at 3.30 am, said officials.

The fire brigade also rescued a motorist who witnessed the accident and initially approached the truck to rescue the driver. However, he jumped off the bridge fearing a blast after seeing a section of the truck on fire, the officials said.

10:48 (IST)06 Dec 2022
Border row: Shinde-Fadnavis govt wilting under pressure from Karnataka, says NCP, Sena (UBT)

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Shiv Sena (UBT) on Monday criticised the Shinde-Fadnavis government for its “U-turn” on the plan of two ministers visiting Belgaum to hold talks with the Bommai government in Karnataka on the border dispute that has been raging for nearly 60 years between the two states.

Reacting to the uproar over the reported cancellation of the visit of the two ministers, Devendra Fadnavis said, “The two ministers were invited by local residents on the occasion of Dr Babasaheb (Bhimrao) Ambedkar’s death anniversary … the final call on the ministers’ visit will be taken by the chief minister.” Read more.

10:47 (IST)06 Dec 2022
Good morning!

Welcome to Pune live blog! Follow this space for the latest updates from your city.

New design of President’s Standard, Colour and Crest for Indian Navy approved

President Droupadi Murmu has approved the introduction of a new design for the President’s Standard and Colour and Crest for the Indian Navy — unveiled during the Navy Day celebrations at Visakhapatnam on Sunday, said the Indian Navy.

The new design was unveiled during the Navy Day celebrations at Visakhapatnam on Sunday. (Photo: Twitter/PIB)

The new ensign crest of the Indian Navy on a navy blue background encompassed an octagon representing the royal seal or Rajmudra of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. While the practice of carrying the Standards or Colours — a symbolic flag — into battle is long gone, the tradition of receiving, holding and carrying them continues even today in the Indian Armed forces. Read more.

Paraplegic patients from Kirkee Military Hospital win big at International wheelchair games in Portugal

The winning team poses outside the hospital. (Express Photo)

Soldiers admitted at the oldest and the largest Spinal Cord Injury Centre of the Indian Armed Forces, conquered disability following spinal cord injuries, and made the country proud with their triumph at the International Wheelchair and Amputee Sports (IWAS) World Games held at Portugal’s Vila Real de Santo Antonio between November 23 to 29.

The “never-say-die” attitude of these paraplegic soldiers paved way for an intensive, protocol-based rehabilitation programme for the patients at the Spinal Cord Injury Centre, Military Hospital Kirkee, followed by a focussed and rigorous training at the Army Paralympic Node (APN). Read more.

First published on: 06-12-2022 at 10:40:39 am
