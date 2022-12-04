Pune News Live Updates: Those who keep silent equally guilty of insulting Shivaji, said MP Udayanraje Bhosale in Raigad

Pune News Live Updates, December 4: A day after he remarked that he felt like “chopping off the necks of those who insulted Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj”, BJP MP Udayanraje Bhosale, a direct descendant of the Maratha warrior, said on Saturday, “Those who keep silent are equally guilty, like Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, of insulting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.” The BJP MP launched an ‘Akrosh Morcha’ in Raigad to protest Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s remark referring to Chhatrapati Shivaji as an icon of the ‘olden days’ on Saturday.
In other news, a man, his wife and their four-year-old son were killed after a truck, which was allegedly speeding, knocked them down on the Patas-Kusegaon road in Pune district’s Daund taluka on Friday afternoon, police said. Officers identified the deceased as Santosh Sadashiv Sabale, 40, Rohini Santosh Sabale, 35, and their son Guru Sabale, all residents of Patas. The family was travelling towards Patas from Kusegaon on a two-wheeler around 12.30 pm when the truck hit them. Santosh and his wife died on the spot, while Guru succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital.
Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) has been invoked against a gang of six persons that allegedly extorted money from a businessman. Police have identified the six accused as Yogesh Nagpure (35), the ‘gang leader’, Pramod Salunkhe (25), Wajid ayyad (25), Mangesh Tamnbe (28), Lakshmansingh alias Hanumanta Tanvar (35) and a woman. Police said Nagpure and the woman accused are still on the run and attempts are on to trace and arrest them.
The Bombay High Court has stayed the implementation of two orders passed by the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government suspending work relating to a development project at a village in Pune district initiated by the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) dispensation led by Uddhav Thackeray.
A division bench of Justices R D Dhanuka and S G Dige in its order passed on November 28 noted that suspension of such work would result in the lapse of the budget which was earmarked for the project.
The bench was hearing a petition filed by Belewadi village panchayat in Pune, which had sought quashing of the orders dated July 19 and 25 passed this year by CM Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. By these orders, the state government had suspended the development work across the state initiated by the predecessors in the office, including that of Belewadi village panchayat.
"In our prima facie view, the state government, already having issued orders after having approved the budget for the said work to be carried out in the village of the petitioner panchayat, cannot suspend such work which would result in lapse of the budget already earmarked for the said work and that also without any basis," the court said.
As per the plea, the previous MVA government had on March 31, 2022 sanctioned development work of construction of gutters in the village. Work order for this work was issued on July 14 to the contractor. However the state government on July 19 and 25 suddenly suspended the work without recording any reasons, the petition claimed.
The petitioner claimed that the work had to be completed before March 2023 and if it is not done then the earmarked budget would lapse.
The bench, while staying implementation of the suspension orders, posted the matter for further hearing on December 12. PTI
Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 37 new cases of coronavirus that raised the tally of infections to 81,35,937, an official from the state health department said.
The toll remained unchanged at 1,48,407, while the count of recoveries reached 79,87,202 after 69 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, the official said.
With 10,552 swab samples tested in the last 24 hours, the number of tests conducted across the state so far rose to 8,56,74,603, he said.
As per the health department's report, Pune circle reported the highest 16 fresh cases, followed by Mumbai (15), Aurangabad (4) and Nashik and Nagpur circle one each.
The state now has 328 active cases, of which Pune has the highest 130 cases, followed by 58 and 51 cases in Thane and Mumbai districts respectively, it said.
The recovery rate is at 98.17 per cent, while the fatality rate is1.82 per cent, the report said.
Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 81,35,937; fresh cases 37; death toll 148407; recoveries 79,87,202; active cases 328; total tests 8,56,74,603. PTI
