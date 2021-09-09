Pune News LIVE Updates: Pune district records 992 new Covid-19 cases, 10 deaths

Pune News Today Live updates: Pune district, on Wednesday, recorded 992 new Covid-19 cases and 10 related deaths. With 947 people recovering from the disease, there are currently 9,939 active cases in the district. The district’s cumulative case count stands at 1,122,915, while the death toll has gone up to 18,769.

Meanwhile, after administering a record 1.85 lakh vaccine doses on Tuesday, the number of people vaccinated in Pune district fell by almost half on Wednesday, with only 94,000 doses being administered at public and private centres till the evening. Only 744 vaccination centres were open on Wednesday — 481 public and 263 private ones — as compared to Tuesday when vaccination took place at a total of 806 centres, including 545 public and 261 private ones. As many as 64 vaccination centres at public health facilities were shut on Wednesday.

On the other hand, Ganesh mandals in the city have objected to the ongoing construction of the elevated Pune Metro route over Sambhaji Bridge, popularly known as Lakdi Pul, near Deccan. The mandals say that the height of a planned Metro viaduct is so low that it will block the way of Ganesh mandal decorations and cause problems during immersion.

Also, a 33-year-old assistant inspector posted at Vimantal police station and his aide have been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh to help a man facing cheating charges secure bail.