Pune News Live Updates: High prices keep customers away on Republic Day; NCP says Guv should confirm whether Raj Bhawan extended invitation to Shinde to form govt

Thursday, Jan 26, 2023
By: Express Web Desk
Pune | January 26, 2023 09:40 IST
Republic Day Pune businessesPune News Live Updates: Clubs, political parties offices, institutions and various organisations are also facing hardships this year on Republic Day due to higher prices.

Pune news live updates, January 26 2023: Republic Day in Pune is marked by a few notables every year, one of which is the ‘Tiranga Barfi’ by Pradeep Sweets. However, even as the city geared up for celebrations, there are relatively fewer takers of the ‘Tiranga barfi’ as an increase in the costs of ingredients and other raw materials has resulted in the sweet being priced at Rs 70 per kg as against Rs 50 last year. Clubs, political parties offices, institutions and various organisations are also facing hardships this year due to higher prices.

Meanwhile, as political differences in the state continue, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Wednesday said that Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, and not Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, should confirm whether Raj Bhavan officially extended an invitation to the leader of majority to form the government of Maharashtra in 2022. “In a startling RTI revelation, Raj Bhavan has denied any such letter being issued to Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadanvis, which has now raised constitutional questions regarding the formation of the government. Why did Governor Koshyari not follow the due process of law?” NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase asked.

In other news, as the death of seven members of the same family in Bhima river shocked the entire city yesterday, the Pune Rural Police on Wednesday said they were murdered by relatives, adding that five people were arrested on murder charges in the last 24 hours. While the police suspect that the motive was revenge, further investigation is on, officials said.

Led by Pune’s uGMRT, international radio telescopes capture unseen sides of cluster galaxy Abell 2256

Pune-based upgraded Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope (uGMRT) was among the five key global facilities that together allowed astronomers to capture and stitch together images revealing hitherto unseen areas of a nearby galaxy cluster named Abell 2256.

Additionally, the uGMRT, operated by TIFR – National Centre for Radio Astrophysics (NCRA), allowed scientists to identify and map an unusually high number of radio galaxies, most with monstrous supermassive black holes located in their centres that possessed ghostly morphologies, too.

Pune Inc: From changes in GST to green financing, what industry leaders expect from Union Budget

03:18 1x 1.5x 1.8x As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman gets ready to present the Union Budget on February 1, the industry captains in Pune are eager for the impetus that will accelerate growth in the financial year 2023-24 and set the foundation for the future.

We spoke to business leaders to know what they want in the Union Budget.

First published on: 26-01-2023 at 09:40 IST
