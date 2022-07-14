Pune News Live Updates: Rain continues to batter city as IMD predicts showers for next 24 hours; schools shut

Students return home from school on Wednesday. Authorities in Pune have decided to keep schools shut owing to the incessant rains. (Express Photo: Arul Horizon)

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has announced that all schools in the civic jurisdiction will remain shut Thursday in view of heavy rain prediction in the region. Pune has experienced incessant rainfall in the last few days.

PMC Education Officer Popat Kale said, “…all schools including pre-primary, primary, secondary, senior secondary run by civic body, private, aided or unaided will remain closed on July 14.” However, the teaching and non-teaching staff of all civic schools will have to report to their respective schools to participate in disaster management-related work of the PMC.

Following heavy rains, large boulders fell onto the Pune-Satara road near Old Katraj tunnel on Wednesday afternoon, partially blocking the lane towards Pune and affecting traffic on the route. A team from the district disaster management authority and fire brigade removed the boulders later in the day.

Several areas in Maharashtra have been witnessing heavy rainfall as the southwest monsoon continues to be vigorous over the state. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned people against visiting the ghat areas of Pune, Satara, Kolhapur, and Nashik as these remain extremely vulnerable to intense rainfall spells.