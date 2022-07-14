Pune News Live Updates: Rain continues to batter city as IMD predicts showers for next 24 hours; schools shut

Pune News Live: Pune has been battered by incessant rains in the last two days with the city recording over 100 mm of showers. On Wednesday, rainfall recorded over Pune city was close to 50mm helping wipe off all existing deficits existing since the start of the monsoon season. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) also announced that all schools in the civic jurisdiction will remain shut Thursday in view of heavy rain prediction in the region.
Rains have persisted for a week now, bringing much-needed reservoir recharge leaving many rivers overflowing within the city limits and neighbourhoods. Since June 1, the city has received 260.7 mm of rainfall. The Southwest monsoon continues to be vigorous over Maharashtra, resulting in intense spells, especially over Konkan and ghat areas of the central part of the state. The IMD has maintained its warning of avoiding visiting ghat areas of Pune, Satara, Kolhapur, and Nashik as these remain extremely vulnerable to intense rainfall spells.
“There are strong westerly winds blowing from the Arabian Sea leading to wind convergence over Konkan-Goa-Madhya Maharashtra,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting division at IMD, Pune. In addition, there is a well-marked low pressure located over the south Odisha coast and the monsoon trough continues to run to the south of its normal position leading to moisture incursion towards Maharashtra. “Due to all these weather systems, there would not be much reduction in the rainfall activities over Pune or Maharashtra till the next 48 hours,” he added.
As rains continue to batter Pune for a third consecutive day, traffic remained slow as waterlogging was seen in most major areas of the city. On Wednesday, large boulders fell onto the Pune-Satara Road near Old Katraj tunnel, partially blocking the lane towards Pune and affecting traffic on the route.