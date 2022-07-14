scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 14, 2022
Pune News Live Updates: Rain continues to batter city as IMD predicts showers for next 24 hours; schools shut

Pune News Live Today: Schools in Pune remain shut and the IMD has maintained its warning of avoiding visiting ghat areas of Pune, Satara, Kolhapur, and Nashik as these remain extremely vulnerable to intense rainfall spells.

By: Express Web Desk | Pune |
Updated: July 14, 2022 12:56:03 pm
Cars wade through waterlogged streets of Pune. (Express Photo: Pavan Khengre)

Pune News Live: Pune has been battered by incessant rains in the last two days with the city recording over 100 mm of showers. On Wednesday, rainfall recorded over Pune city was close to 50mm helping wipe off all existing deficits existing since the start of the monsoon season. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) also announced that all schools in the civic jurisdiction will remain shut Thursday in view of heavy rain prediction in the region.

Rains have persisted for a week now, bringing much-needed reservoir recharge leaving many rivers overflowing within the city limits and neighbourhoods. Since June 1, the city has received 260.7 mm of rainfall. The Southwest monsoon continues to be vigorous over Maharashtra, resulting in intense spells, especially over Konkan and ghat areas of the central part of the state. The IMD has maintained its warning of avoiding visiting ghat areas of Pune, Satara, Kolhapur, and Nashik as these remain extremely vulnerable to intense rainfall spells.

“There are strong westerly winds blowing from the Arabian Sea leading to wind convergence over Konkan-Goa-Madhya Maharashtra,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting division at IMD, Pune. In addition, there is a well-marked low pressure located over the south Odisha coast and the monsoon trough continues to run to the south of its normal position leading to moisture incursion towards Maharashtra. “Due to all these weather systems, there would not be much reduction in the rainfall activities over Pune or Maharashtra till the next 48 hours,” he added.

Pune News Live Updates: Schools shut in Pune; Rains have persisted for a week now; Since June 1, the city has received 260.7 mm of rainfall; Follow this space for latest news and updates:

12:56 (IST)14 Jul 2022
Watch: Traffic slow as vehicles wade through waterlogged roads

As rains continue to batter Pune for a third consecutive day, traffic remained slow as waterlogging was seen in most major areas of the city. On Wednesday, large boulders fell onto the Pune-Satara Road near Old Katraj tunnel, partially blocking the lane towards Pune and affecting traffic on the route.

Students return home from school on Wednesday. Authorities in Pune have decided to keep schools shut owing to the incessant rains. (Express Photo: Arul Horizon)

Pune schools to remain shut on Thursday

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has announced that all schools in the civic jurisdiction will remain shut Thursday in view of heavy rain prediction in the region. Pune has experienced incessant rainfall in the last few days.

PMC Education Officer Popat Kale said, “…all schools including pre-primary, primary, secondary, senior secondary run by civic body, private, aided or unaided will remain closed on July 14.” However, the teaching and non-teaching staff of all civic schools will have to report to their respective schools to participate in disaster management-related work of the PMC.

After heavy rains, boulders fall on Pune-Satara Road, traffic hit

Following heavy rains, large boulders fell onto the Pune-Satara road near Old Katraj tunnel on Wednesday afternoon, partially blocking the lane towards Pune and affecting traffic on the route. A team from the district disaster management authority and fire brigade removed the boulders later in the day.

Several areas in Maharashtra have been witnessing heavy rainfall as the southwest monsoon continues to be vigorous over the state. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned people against visiting the ghat areas of Pune, Satara, Kolhapur, and Nashik as these remain extremely vulnerable to intense rainfall spells.

