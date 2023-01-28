Pune News Live Updates: Police urge local business establishments to file complaints against ‘Mathadi’ criminals

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Friday recalled a “bet” that he had won with industrialist Dhirubhai Ambani before the Pune-Mumbai Expressway was made more than 20 years ago. “I won the bet and could save my moustache,” Gadkari said in Pune on Friday.

Speaking at the 22nd convocation ceremony hosted by Sri Balaji University, (SBUP), Pune, at K N Ranganathan Auditorium, Gadkari said Dhirubhai Ambani was upset with him when he as a state minister had cancelled a tender.

Scientists at the Agharkar Research Institute (ARI) in Pune have discovered a new low-altitude basalt plateau in the Western Ghats’ Thane region. The plateau, now listed as the fourth plateau type in the mountain range, houses 76 plant and shrub species from 24 families, which the scientists say can hold clues to the impact of climate change on the survival of species.

“The Western Ghats are one of the four global biodiversity hotspots in India. There were so far three known plateau types in the Western Ghats — high-altitude laterite plateaus, low-altitude laterite plateaus and high-altitude basalt plateaus. We have been studying these plateaus and the plant species inhabiting the region for close to two decades now, and have only recently discovered that there is a fourth type here, the low-altitude basalt plateau,’’ said Dr Mandar Datar, lead scientist of the study.