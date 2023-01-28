scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 28, 2023
Advertisement
Live now

Pune News Live Updates: Police urge local business establishments to file complaints against ‘Mathadi’ criminals

Pune News Live Updates: Retesh Kumaarr, Commissioner of Police (Pune City), held a meeting of about 120 representatives of various business groups, chambers of commerce and agriculture, corporate companies and IT firms

By: Express Web Desk
Pune | January 28, 2023 11:31 IST
Pune mathadi workers crimePune news live updates: Police officers urged the business community to lodge complaints against troublemakers operating in the guise of Mathadi workers and under the cover of Mathadi labour unions. (Representational/ File)

Pune News Live Updates, January 28 2023: Retesh Kumaarr, Commissioner of Police (Pune City), held a meeting of about 120 representatives of various business groups, chambers of commerce and agriculture, corporate companies and IT firms and have urged them to lodge complaints against troublemakers operating in the guise of Mathadi workers– manual labourers who load and unload trucks – and under the cover of Mathadi labour unions. This comes after the anti-extortion cell of the Pune City police crime branch caught two men – who claimed to be Mathadi workers – red-handed while they were collecting extortion money of Rs 26,000 after they had threatened to kill a person who had won the contract for loading and unloading goods at a mall in Viman Nagar area. Police said the accused did not have any work order, nor were they registered under the Mathadi labour union.

Meanwhile, a sessions Court in Pune on Friday acquitted all the 20 accused, including Hindu Rashtra Sena (HRS) leader Dhananjay Jayram Desai, in the case related to the murder of a software engineer, Mohsin Shaikh (28), in June 2014. Desai’s lawyer, Milind Pawar, said Additional Sessions Judge S B Salunkhe acquitted all the accused citing lack of evidence. The case dates back to the night of June 2, 2014, when Shaikh was allegedly attacked by youths associated with the HRS when he was returning home with a friend, Riyaz Ahmed Mubarak Shendure, after offering prayers at a mosque in Pune’s Hadapsar area.

Also read |Exonerated in Mohsin Shaikh murder case: Who is Dhananjay Desai?

Shifting focus to developments related to science and tech in the city, scientists in the city continue to earn widespread acclaim for their work as Professor Atanu Basu, scientist at the Indian Council of Medical Research – National Institute of Virology (ICMR-NIV), Pune, has been selected for the lifetime achievement award for his outstanding contributions in the field of electron microscopy in studying viruses. The award will be presented to the scientist on February 9 at the annual conference of the Electron Microscopy Society of India (EMSI) to be held at the University of Delhi. This is after Professor Deepak Dhar, a distinguished Professor Emeritus at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Pune, is among the nine Padma Bhushan awardees whose names were announced on the eve of Republic Day on Wednesday.

Live Blog

Pune News Live Updates: Pune police urge business establishments to file complaints against ‘Mathadi’ criminals; Hindu outfit leader, 19 more acquitted in Pune techie's murder ; Follow live for more updates

11:30 (IST)28 Jan 2023
Water Pollution Control board officials take samples from Indrayani river to inspect source of toxic foam

As reported by Loksatta, officials from Maharashtra Pollution Control Board are inspecting samples from the Indrayani river near Pune to understand the cause behind layer of toxic foam on the river. This action was taken after the pictures and videos showing the toxic foam on the river went viral on social media. A few months ago, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde had visited Alandi during the Warkari procession and assured that the Indrayani river pollution issue will be dealt with after being presented by a resident Mahesh Madke. 



Gadkari recalls how he won a bet with Dhirubhai Ambani over Pune-Mumbai e-way cost

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Friday recalled a “bet” that he had won with industrialist Dhirubhai Ambani before the Pune-Mumbai Expressway was made more than 20 years ago. “I won the bet and could save my moustache,” Gadkari said in Pune on Friday.

Speaking at the 22nd convocation ceremony hosted by Sri Balaji University, (SBUP), Pune, at K N Ranganathan Auditorium, Gadkari said Dhirubhai Ambani was upset with him when he as a state minister had cancelled a tender.

ARI Pune scientists discover a new kind of plateau in Western Ghats

Scientists at the Agharkar Research Institute (ARI) in Pune have discovered a new low-altitude basalt plateau in the Western Ghats’ Thane region. The plateau, now listed as the fourth plateau type in the mountain range, houses 76 plant and shrub species from 24 families, which the scientists say can hold clues to the impact of climate change on the survival of species.

“The Western Ghats are one of the four global biodiversity hotspots in India. There were so far three known plateau types in the Western Ghats — high-altitude laterite plateaus, low-altitude laterite plateaus and high-altitude basalt plateaus. We have been studying these plateaus and the plant species inhabiting the region for close to two decades now, and have only recently discovered that there is a fourth type here, the low-altitude basalt plateau,’’ said Dr Mandar Datar, lead scientist of the study.

  • news-guard-logo
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • news-guard-logo-with-title
First published on: 28-01-2023 at 11:16 IST
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
close