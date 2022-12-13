scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022
Pune News Live Updates: Pune Bandh today, opposition parties to hold silent march to protest against Koshyari’s remark on Shivaji

Pune Live News Today, December 13: The Sarvdharmiya Shivpremi Punekar forum said that a silent march would begin after offering flowers at the statue of Chhatrapati Sambhaji in Deccan at 9.30 am on Tuesday.

Pune | Updated: December 13, 2022 9:35:45 am
‘Mook Morcha’ hoardings are put up along Lakshmi Road ahead of Pune Bandh. (Express photo by Pavan Khengre)

Pune News Live Updates today: Sambhaji Brigade, a prominent Maratha organisation, along with various other organisations and Opposition parties under the banner of “Sarvdharmiya Shivpremi Punekar” are set to hold a silent march as part of their call for a Pune-wide bandh on Tuesday against the alleged remarks of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari along with BJP leaders on Chhatrapati Shivaji that have triggered controversy in the last few weeks. The bandh call was given by Sambhaji Brigade, the NCP, the Congress and the Shiv Sena (UBT) after a meeting in front of Chhatrapati Shivaji statue on the ground of SSPMS in Shivajinagar. Koshyari raked up a controversy last month, when he called Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as an icon of ‘olden days’ and Dr BR Ambedkar and Union minister Nitin Gadkari ‘icons of modern times’.

Two days after he demanded strong action against those who were allegedly involved in the incident in which ink was thrown at him, senior BJP leader Chandrakant Patil, who is also the Higher and Technical Education Minister in the state government, on Monday said he had no complaint against anyone and wants the matter to end. The minister also apologised again for the “wrong use of a word” during a speech three days back which had sparked off the controversy. On Saturday, three persons were arrested after ink was thrown at Patil in Chinchwad area.

Autorickshaw drivers in Pune Monday morning resumed their strike over the unfulfilled demand of stopping bike taxi services in the city. On November 28, the drivers held a strike which was called off after the promise of resolving their issues by December 10.

Live Blog

Pune Live News Updates: Abusive slogans, musical instruments banned during today’s Pune bandh against Koshyari remark; Autorickshaw drivers in Pune resume strike demanding action against bike taxis; Follow for more updates here.

09:35 (IST)13 Dec 2022
Pune autorickshaw strike: protestors threaten to go on fast unto death, demand ban on bike taxi in Pune.

After late night police action on the autorickshaw drivers who had parked their vehicles to block the road in front of Pune RTO on Monday, the organisers of the protest have now threatened to go on fast unto death to pressurise the government to fulfil their demand of banning bike taxi in Pune.

Pune police undertook forcible clearance of the road in front of Pune RTO yesterday, after hundreds of autorickshaw drivers parked their vehicles on the road and left for home. These who opposed the removal of rickshaws, were lathi charged by police. Several dozen autorickshaw drivers were detained and taken to Bundgarden Police Station. (Read More)

09:25 (IST)13 Dec 2022
Pune Bandh: NCP Pune president says 'All parties, except BJP support the shutdown'
08:53 (IST)13 Dec 2022
Pune Bandh: Essential services like grocery stores, milk shops to be open till 10 am, medical shops open throughout the day

The Pune bandh has been called by various organisations to protest against Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s remark on Chhatrapati Shivaji, on Tuesday.

The parties have said that essential services like the grocery stores, bakeries, and milk shops will be allowed to open till 10 am on Tuesday, and after that, the shops will be closed till 3 pm. Medical shops will be open throughout the day.

08:44 (IST)13 Dec 2022
No complaint against anyone, want the matter to end: Chandrakant Patil

TWO days after he demanded strong action against those who were allegedly involved in the incident in which ink was thrown at him, senior BJP leader Chandrakant Patil, who is also the Higher and Technical Education Minister in the state government, on Monday said he had no complaint against anyone and wants the matter to end. The minister also apologised again for the “wrong use of a word” during a speech three days back which had sparked off the controversy.

On Saturday, three persons were arrested after ink was thrown at Patil in Chinchwad area. The police had also picked up a television journalist for questioning. While demanding action against those who threw ink at him, Patil had also sought action against the TV journalist for shooting the incident. Patil had insinuated that the journalist might be part of the conspiracy. Videos of Patil directing the police to take action failing which he would stage a fast at the police station had gone viral. (Read More)

08:43 (IST)13 Dec 2022
Abusive slogans, musical instruments banned during today’s Pune bandh against Koshyari remark

The city police said they were on alert for Tuesday’s Pune bandh called by various organisations to protest against Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s remark on Chhatrapati Shivaji.

As organisations and activists will take out a “Mook Morcha” (silent march) from the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj statue in Deccan to the Lal Mahal around 9am, Lakshmi Road, Shivaji Road, Bajirao Road, Ganesh Road and Kelkar Road will be closed for vehicles as per requirement, and the vehicles will be diverted to alternative routes, according to a press release issued by DCP (traffic) Vijaykumar Magar.

DCP (special branch) R Raja has issued an order that those participating in the bandh should not carry any weapons and explosive substances. Putting up any posters or images of politicians would not be allowed during the bandh. Shouting abusive slogans and playing musical instruments would also not be allowed. (Read More)

08:42 (IST)13 Dec 2022
Pune Bandh today: Social organisations, opposition parties to hold silent march

Sambhaji Brigade, a prominent Maratha organisation, along with various other organisations and Opposition parties under the banner of “Sarvdharmiya Shivpremi Punekar” would hold a silent march as part of their call of Pune bandh on Tuesday against the alleged remarks of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari along with BJP leaders on Chhatrapati Shivaji that have triggered controversy in the last few weeks.

Last week, the bandh call was given by Sambhaji Brigade, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the Congress and the Shiv Sena (UBT) after a meeting in front of Chhatrapati Shivaji statue on the ground of SSPMS in Shivajinagar. Many other organisations later extended their support to bandh and decided to participate in it. (Read More)

Three detained for throwing ink at Chandrakant Patil over his remark on Phule, Ambedkar

Three men were detained after one of them threw ink at BJP leader and state Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil on Saturday while he was leaving a party leader’s residence in Chinchwadgaon area of Pimpri-Chinchwad.

As Patil was stepping out of the house, a man threw ink from a bottle at his face. The policemen present at the spot detained the man as well as two others who were raising slogans against Patil.

“… There were three individuals… one of them threw ink at the minister while two others were raising slogans. The policemen present at the spot nabbed all three men,” Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissioner Ankush Shinde said.

At 8.9 deg Celsius, Pune records lowest temp in Dec

Pune recorded the lowest temperature in December so far, with the city recording 8.9 degree Celsius on Saturday. This is 2.5 degree Celsius lower than the normal minimum temperature this time of the year. The city is expected to see below normal temperature for the next few days. According to the Pune office of India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune recorded a maximum temperature of 29.1 deg Celsius on Saturday.

Know Your City: In Pune, a defence institute that trains religious teachers from different faiths

Pune is home to a one-of-its-kind defence establishment, the Institute of National Integration (INI), which trains religious teachers from different faiths who serve with Army units and formations across the country. This unique training institute has been upskilling religious teachers in behavioural sciences and psychological studies to help them serve their role as counsellors for the troops.

Religious teachers in the Army

Militaries from across the world have a tradition of chaplains or religious teachers attached to their units. These chaplains, ministers, clergy or priests traditionally perform devotional duties for the service personnel and also provide spiritual support to the troops. In the Indian context, ancient scriptures and historical records suggest that the armies and fighting forces have always drawn strength from devotional and spiritual activities. For the Indian Army, the tradition of religious teachers in the British era was carried forward even after Independence. Initially, religious teachers from various faiths were recruited by individual units and formations of the Army but, over the years, this process was institutionalised.

First published on: 13-12-2022 at 08:41:08 am
