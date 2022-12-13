Pune News Live Updates: Pune Bandh today, opposition parties to hold silent march to protest against Koshyari’s remark on Shivaji

Pune News Live Updates today: Sambhaji Brigade, a prominent Maratha organisation, along with various other organisations and Opposition parties under the banner of “Sarvdharmiya Shivpremi Punekar” are set to hold a silent march as part of their call for a Pune-wide bandh on Tuesday against the alleged remarks of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari along with BJP leaders on Chhatrapati Shivaji that have triggered controversy in the last few weeks. The bandh call was given by Sambhaji Brigade, the NCP, the Congress and the Shiv Sena (UBT) after a meeting in front of Chhatrapati Shivaji statue on the ground of SSPMS in Shivajinagar. Koshyari raked up a controversy last month, when he called Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as an icon of ‘olden days’ and Dr BR Ambedkar and Union minister Nitin Gadkari ‘icons of modern times’.

Two days after he demanded strong action against those who were allegedly involved in the incident in which ink was thrown at him, senior BJP leader Chandrakant Patil, who is also the Higher and Technical Education Minister in the state government, on Monday said he had no complaint against anyone and wants the matter to end. The minister also apologised again for the “wrong use of a word” during a speech three days back which had sparked off the controversy. On Saturday, three persons were arrested after ink was thrown at Patil in Chinchwad area.

Autorickshaw drivers in Pune Monday morning resumed their strike over the unfulfilled demand of stopping bike taxi services in the city. On November 28, the drivers held a strike which was called off after the promise of resolving their issues by December 10.