Pune News Live Updates: Pune Bandh today, opposition parties to hold silent march to protest against Koshyari’s remark on Shivaji

Pune News Live Updates today: Sambhaji Brigade, a prominent Maratha organisation, along with various other organisations and Opposition parties under the banner of “Sarvdharmiya Shivpremi Punekar” are set to hold a silent march as part of their call for a Pune-wide bandh on Tuesday against the alleged remarks of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari along with BJP leaders on Chhatrapati Shivaji that have triggered controversy in the last few weeks. The bandh call was given by Sambhaji Brigade, the NCP, the Congress and the Shiv Sena (UBT) after a meeting in front of Chhatrapati Shivaji statue on the ground of SSPMS in Shivajinagar. Koshyari raked up a controversy last month, when he called Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as an icon of ‘olden days’ and Dr BR Ambedkar and Union minister Nitin Gadkari ‘icons of modern times’.
Two days after he demanded strong action against those who were allegedly involved in the incident in which ink was thrown at him, senior BJP leader Chandrakant Patil, who is also the Higher and Technical Education Minister in the state government, on Monday said he had no complaint against anyone and wants the matter to end. The minister also apologised again for the “wrong use of a word” during a speech three days back which had sparked off the controversy. On Saturday, three persons were arrested after ink was thrown at Patil in Chinchwad area.
Autorickshaw drivers in Pune Monday morning resumed their strike over the unfulfilled demand of stopping bike taxi services in the city. On November 28, the drivers held a strike which was called off after the promise of resolving their issues by December 10.
After late night police action on the autorickshaw drivers who had parked their vehicles to block the road in front of Pune RTO on Monday, the organisers of the protest have now threatened to go on fast unto death to pressurise the government to fulfil their demand of banning bike taxi in Pune.
Pune police undertook forcible clearance of the road in front of Pune RTO yesterday, after hundreds of autorickshaw drivers parked their vehicles on the road and left for home. These who opposed the removal of rickshaws, were lathi charged by police. Several dozen autorickshaw drivers were detained and taken to Bundgarden Police Station. (Read More)
The Pune bandh has been called by various organisations to protest against Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s remark on Chhatrapati Shivaji, on Tuesday.
The parties have said that essential services like the grocery stores, bakeries, and milk shops will be allowed to open till 10 am on Tuesday, and after that, the shops will be closed till 3 pm. Medical shops will be open throughout the day.
TWO days after he demanded strong action against those who were allegedly involved in the incident in which ink was thrown at him, senior BJP leader Chandrakant Patil, who is also the Higher and Technical Education Minister in the state government, on Monday said he had no complaint against anyone and wants the matter to end. The minister also apologised again for the “wrong use of a word” during a speech three days back which had sparked off the controversy.
On Saturday, three persons were arrested after ink was thrown at Patil in Chinchwad area. The police had also picked up a television journalist for questioning. While demanding action against those who threw ink at him, Patil had also sought action against the TV journalist for shooting the incident. Patil had insinuated that the journalist might be part of the conspiracy. Videos of Patil directing the police to take action failing which he would stage a fast at the police station had gone viral. (Read More)
The city police said they were on alert for Tuesday’s Pune bandh called by various organisations to protest against Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s remark on Chhatrapati Shivaji.
As organisations and activists will take out a “Mook Morcha” (silent march) from the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj statue in Deccan to the Lal Mahal around 9am, Lakshmi Road, Shivaji Road, Bajirao Road, Ganesh Road and Kelkar Road will be closed for vehicles as per requirement, and the vehicles will be diverted to alternative routes, according to a press release issued by DCP (traffic) Vijaykumar Magar.
DCP (special branch) R Raja has issued an order that those participating in the bandh should not carry any weapons and explosive substances. Putting up any posters or images of politicians would not be allowed during the bandh. Shouting abusive slogans and playing musical instruments would also not be allowed. (Read More)
Sambhaji Brigade, a prominent Maratha organisation, along with various other organisations and Opposition parties under the banner of “Sarvdharmiya Shivpremi Punekar” would hold a silent march as part of their call of Pune bandh on Tuesday against the alleged remarks of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari along with BJP leaders on Chhatrapati Shivaji that have triggered controversy in the last few weeks.
Last week, the bandh call was given by Sambhaji Brigade, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the Congress and the Shiv Sena (UBT) after a meeting in front of Chhatrapati Shivaji statue on the ground of SSPMS in Shivajinagar. Many other organisations later extended their support to bandh and decided to participate in it. (Read More)