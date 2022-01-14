Pune News Live: City reports 5,571 fresh Covid-19 cases, positivity rate at 28.04%

Pune News Live: The daily positivity rate of coronavirus infections in Pune city has gone up to 28.04 per cent on Thursday after 5,571 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported. The active case load increased to 25,737, with 45 patients on ventilator and 182 on oxygen support. Two Covid-19 patients succumbed to the infection in the city, taking the toll to 9,133.
Meanwhile, nearly 39 per cent teenagers in the 15-18 age group have been administered the first dose of Covaxin vaccine in Pune district in the last 10 days. Immunisation for this age group started on January 3. Till January 12, a total of 2,12,735 beneficiaries in the age group 15-18 got their first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine in Pune district, according to a state Health department report.
In other news, with only two months left in its five-year term in the civic body, the ruling BJP in Pune Municipal Corporation has started pushing for new projects and inaugurating completed ones. As part of this spree, Mayor Murlidhar Mohol laid the foundation stone for a Rs 350-crore project to lay a sewage network and build two sewage treatment plants for the 11 villages merged in civic limits a few years ago.
The daily positivity rate of coronavirus infections in Pune city has gone up to 28.04 per cent on Thursday after 5,571 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported. The active case load increased to 25,737, with 45 patients on ventilator and 182 on oxygen support. Two Covid-19 patients succumbed to the infection in the city, taking the toll to 9,133.
“… There is no shortage of hospital beds as of now as 491 ventilators and 3,987 oxygen beds are vacant in city hospitals for treatment of Covid-19 patients,” said a civic health officer. He said the hospitalisation rate for Covid-19 patients in the city, at 4.34 per cent, was relatively low despite daily new cases jumping by over 700 within a day.