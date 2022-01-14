Pune News Live: City reports 5,571 fresh Covid-19 cases, positivity rate at 28.04%

Booster dose being administered for frontline workers and citizens above 60 year old at Kamala Nehru hospital. (Express)

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on Thursday announced that online exams will be held in February-March for all graduate, postgraduate and diploma courses for the first semester. The exams were earlier scheduled to be held in October-November last year. The decision has come after the announcement by Higher and Technical Education minister Uday Samant that no offline classes or exams will be held in the state till February 15.

Meanwhile, a notification issued by the examination department of SPPU informed students that the detailed timetable will soon be posted by the university on its website, http://www.unipune.ac.in. For some time now, students have been anxious to know the format of the examination.

A day after the Maharashtra government asked people who have tested positive for Covid-19 using home antigen test kits to register themselves on a portal, the Pune division of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Thursday directed chemists to maintain a record of those who buy the test kits. S B Patil, Joint Commissioner, FDA, Pune division, said a surge in Covid-19 cases has led to a rise in demand for home testing of persons suspected to have contracted Covid-19.

“While ICMR has allowed home testing, as per the state’s guidelines, we have also instructed chemists to record details of purchasers of the kits, including his/her name, address and contact details. The kits are widely available and we have also instructed the chemists to advise the buyers to immediately report to the municipal or district health authorities if they test positive,” Patil said.