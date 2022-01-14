scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, January 14, 2022
Must Read
Live now

Pune News Live: City reports 5,571 fresh Covid-19 cases, positivity rate at 28.04%

Pune, Maharashtra Today Latest Updates, Pune Omicron Variant Covid-19 Live News, Pune Lockdown Updates, Pune Weather Updates, 14 January: Two Covid-19 patients succumbed to the infection in the city, taking the cumulative toll to 9,133.

By: Express Web Desk | Pune |
Updated: January 14, 2022 9:00:14 am
Covid checking in progress at the Collector's office in Pune on Thursday. (Express)

Pune News Live: The daily positivity rate of coronavirus infections in Pune city has gone up to 28.04 per cent on Thursday after 5,571 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported. The active case load increased to 25,737, with 45 patients on ventilator and 182 on oxygen support. Two Covid-19 patients succumbed to the infection in the city, taking the toll to 9,133.

Meanwhile, nearly 39 per cent teenagers in the 15-18 age group have been administered the first dose of Covaxin vaccine in Pune district in the last 10 days. Immunisation for this age group started on January 3. Till January 12, a total of 2,12,735 beneficiaries in the age group 15-18 got their first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine in Pune district, according to a state Health department report.

More from Pune

In other news, with only two months left in its five-year term in the civic body, the ruling BJP in Pune Municipal Corporation has started pushing for new projects and inaugurating completed ones. As part of this spree, Mayor Murlidhar Mohol laid the foundation stone for a Rs 350-crore project to lay a sewage network and build two sewage treatment plants for the 11 villages merged in civic limits a few years ago.

Live Blog

Pune News Live: Pune city reports 5,571 fresh Covid-19 cases, positivity rate at 28.04%; In run-up to civic polls, BJP pushes for new projects, plans inauguration of Pune Metro; Pune: Over 2L teens get first vaccine dose in district; Follow this space for the latest Pune Updates.

09:00 (IST)14 Jan 2022
Pune city reports 5,571 fresh Covid-19 cases, positivity rate at 28.04%

The daily positivity rate of coronavirus infections in Pune city has gone up to 28.04 per cent on Thursday after 5,571 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported. The active case load increased to 25,737, with 45 patients on ventilator and 182 on oxygen support. Two Covid-19 patients succumbed to the infection in the city, taking the toll to 9,133.

“… There is no shortage of hospital beds as of now as 491 ventilators and 3,987 oxygen beds are vacant in city hospitals for treatment of Covid-19 patients,” said a civic health officer. He said the hospitalisation rate for Covid-19 patients in the city, at 4.34 per cent, was relatively low despite daily new cases jumping by over 700 within a day.

 

Booster dose being administered for frontline workers and citizens above 60 year old at Kamala Nehru hospital. (Express)

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on Thursday announced that online exams will be held in February-March for all graduate, postgraduate and diploma courses for the first semester. The exams were earlier scheduled to be held in October-November last year. The decision has come after the announcement by Higher and Technical Education minister Uday Samant that no offline classes or exams will be held in the state till February 15.

Meanwhile, a notification issued by the examination department of SPPU informed students that the detailed timetable will soon be posted by the university on its website, http://www.unipune.ac.in. For some time now, students have been anxious to know the format of the examination.

READ | SPPU: First semester exams to be held online in Feb-March

A day after the Maharashtra government asked people who have tested positive for Covid-19 using home antigen test kits to register themselves on a portal, the Pune division of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Thursday directed chemists to maintain a record of those who buy the test kits. S B Patil, Joint Commissioner, FDA, Pune division, said a surge in Covid-19 cases has led to a rise in demand for home testing of persons suspected to have contracted Covid-19.

“While ICMR has allowed home testing, as per the state’s guidelines, we have also instructed chemists to record details of purchasers of the kits, including his/her name, address and contact details. The kits are widely available and we have also instructed the chemists to advise the buyers to immediately report to the municipal or district health authorities if they test positive,” Patil said.

READ | Pune: FDA asks chemists to maintain record of people buying home antigen test kits

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.