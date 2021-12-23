Pune News Live Updates: 269 new Covid cases, 1 death

Pune Live News: The district of Pune recorded 269 new cases of coronavirus and one more death on Wednesday. With this, the total number of cases has risen to 11,61,597, while the death toll increased to 19,225.

Amid increasing number of cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19 in India, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to extend by three months its contract with the agency running the dedicated Covid hospital (DCH) of the civic body in Baner. It has also decided to extend its contract with medical staff to overcome the shortage of staff in the civic health department.

In other news, traffic flow will be diverted around Pune University Square and connecting roads to Pashan, Baner and Ganeshkhind Road from December 23 due to the planned infrastructure construction in the area.

After the twin flyovers on Ganeshkhind Road — one at the Pune University junction and the other in front of E-Square theatre — were demolished, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) earlier this year approved a Rs 426-crore integrated infrastructure plan to construct a double-storey flyover along with three-grade separators and an underpass to resolve traffic issues in the area.