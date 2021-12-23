scorecardresearch
Thursday, December 23, 2021
Pune News Live Updates: 269 new Covid cases, 1 death

🔴 Pune, Maharashtra Today Latest Updates, Pune Omicron Variant Covid-19 Live News, 23 December: Pune district's total caseload has risen to 11,61,597, while the death toll increased to 19,225. 

By: Express Web Desk | Pune |
Updated: December 23, 2021 10:27:38 am
Pune Today Live Update, News Pune LiveDuring a Covid-19 vaccination drive in Pune. (Express Photo: Ashish Kale)

Pune Live News: The district of Pune recorded 269 new cases of coronavirus and one more death on Wednesday. With this, the total number of cases has risen to 11,61,597, while the death toll increased to 19,225.

Amid increasing number of cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19 in India, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to extend by three months its contract with the agency running the dedicated Covid hospital (DCH) of the civic body in Baner. It has also decided to extend its contract with medical staff to overcome the shortage of staff in the civic health department.

In other news, traffic flow will be diverted around Pune University Square and connecting roads to Pashan, Baner and Ganeshkhind Road from December 23 due to the planned infrastructure construction in the area.

After the twin flyovers on Ganeshkhind Road — one at the Pune University junction and the other in front of E-Square theatre — were demolished, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) earlier this year approved a Rs 426-crore integrated infrastructure plan to construct a double-storey flyover along with three-grade separators and an underpass to resolve traffic issues in the area.

Live Blog

269 new Covid cases in Pune district, 1 death; Traffic diversions as trial run for double-storey flyover construction on Ganeshkhind Road. Follow this space for the latest on Pune.

10:27 (IST)23 Dec 2021
Pralay, Pralay missile launch, DRDO, indian express Pralay can hit the target at a range of 150 to 500 kilometres with an accuracy of less than 10 metres, an official said. (Photo: ANI)

 

Flight test of short-range surface-to-surface ballistic missile ‘Pralay’ successful

The first successful test flight of short-range surface-to-surface Pralay ballistic missile was conducted on Wednesday morning from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha.

“The new missile followed the desired quasi-ballistic trajectory and reached the designated target with high-degree accuracy, validating the control, guidance and mission algorithms,” said the ministry of defence (MoD) in a press statement.

Pune: Three day BIMSTEC military exercise concludes

THE three-day multilateral and multi-agency exercise of BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) member countries focusing on Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations concluded in Pune on Wednesday.

On the final day, a tabletop exercise was conducted to brainstorm various aspects related to challenges faced in conduct of HADR operations amid a pandemic, and envisaged contingencies and mitigation measures.

