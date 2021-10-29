scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, October 29, 2021
MUST READ
Live now

Pune News Live Updates: Welcome women with sense of fairplay and professionalism, says Naravane at NDA passing out parade

Pune News Live Updates: Naravane was received at at the Khetrapal Ground of the NDA by NDA Commandant Lt Gen Asit Mistry and Southern Army Commander Lt Gen JS Nain.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi, Pune |
Updated: October 29, 2021 9:36:01 am
Pune news, NDA Passing out Parade, Army chief Gen Naravane, MM Naravane, Pune latest news, Pune news updates, Indian expressChief of Army Staff, General Manoj Mukund Naravane (Express photo/Tashi Tobgyal)

Pune Live Updates: The Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Mukund Naravane is the Reviewing Officer for the Passing Out Parade of the 141th course of the National Defence Academy (NDA), which is being held today to mark the completion of the three years of rigorous training at the academy for the passing cadets.

Addressing the gathering, the Army Chief said, ”As we open the portals of National Defence Academy to women cadets, I expect you all welcome them with same sense of fairplay and professionalism that the Indian Armed forces are known for worldover.”

The General told the passing out cadets, who will be going into their respective service academies after the NDA, that, “Always remember that no single service by itself can fight and win modern wars.”

Naravane was received at at the Khetrapal Ground of the NDA by NDA Commandant Lt Gen Asit Mistry and Southern Army Commander Lt Gen JS Nain. This is the fourth occasion when the prestigious Passing Out Parade is being held under the shadow of Covid-19 pandemic.

Click here for more

Meanwhile, Pune district recorded 310 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths in the last 24 hours. There are 3,126 active cases here right now.

Live Blog

Pune News Live Updates: Army Chief Gen Naravane at Passing Out Parade of NDA; Pune district records 310 new Covid-19 cases, two deaths; ‘Designated officers’ to take action against those violating Covid norms. Follow latest updates here

09:36 (IST)29 Oct 2021
Remember that no single service by itself can fight and win modern wars: Naravane to passing out cadets

The General told the passing out cadets, who will be going into their respective service academies after the NDA, that, “Always remember that no single service by itself can fight and win modern wars.”

09:25 (IST)29 Oct 2021
Welcome women with sense of fairplay and professionalism, says Naravane at NDA passing out parade

Addressing the gathering at the passing out parade of the NDA, the Army Chief said, ”As we open the portals of National Defence Academy to women cadets, I expect you all welcome them with same sense of fairplay and professionalism that the Indian Armed forces are known for worldover.” 

09:17 (IST)29 Oct 2021
Ceremony is being held with strict COVID appropriate norms in place

This is the fourth occasion when the prestigious Passing Out Parade is being held under the shadow of Covid-19 pandemic. The ceremony is being held with strict COVID appropriate norms in place. General Naravane, himself alumnus of 56th course of the academy, is reviewing the parade, addressing the passing out cadets and  will give awards to the outstanding cadets from the course.

09:16 (IST)29 Oct 2021
Every year, two batches of cadets pass out

Every year, two batches of cadets pass out from India’s premier tri-services military academy which based at Khadakwasla in Pune to continue with the one more year of pre-commissioning training at the academies of their respective forces – Indian Military Academy in Dehradun for Army, Air Force Academy in Dundigal and and Indian Naval Academy in Ezhimala.

09:12 (IST)29 Oct 2021
Hello and welcome to our Pune blog

Hello and welcome to our Pune blog. The Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Mukund Naravane is the Reviewing Officer for the Passing Out Parade of the 141th course of the National Defence Academy (NDA), which is being held today to mark the completion of the three years of rigorous training at the academy for the passing cadets. Follow to get all the latest updates here!

The PMC also warned against visiting crowded market places for shopping during the festival and said local residents should practice social distancing.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Thursday decided to empower designated officers in all establishments across the city to penalise persons not wearing face masks in their respective workplaces.

Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar said face mask was mandatory for those visiting or working in government, semi-government, private and industrial establishments.

“It is necessary for the head of every establishment in the city to ensure that the staff is fully vaccinated against Covid-19. If any employee is not fully vaccinated then it would be the responsibility of the head of the respective establishment to get the staff member fully vaccinated,” he said, adding that all the establishments should appoint a designated officer to monitor the proper wearing of masks by staff and ensure they are fully vaccinated.

Cruise Drug Case: Kiran Gosavi sent to police remand till November 5

Pune City Police on Thursday arrested Kiran Gosavi (37), the self-styled detective cited as an “independent witness” by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the drugs-on-cruise case which had led to the arrest of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan. Gosavi is a wanted accused in a 2018 cheating case lodged in Faraskhana police station in the city.

Earlier in October, even as Pune Police said they had launched a search for him after his selfie with Aryan went viral, Gosavi had interacted with media persons at different locations, saying he would surrender. But police claimed that he did not surrender and was instead nabbed from a lodge in Katraj area at 3.30 am on Thursday by the Anti-Extortion Cell of the Crime Branch. He was arrested after the completion of legal formalities.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd