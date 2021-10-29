Pune News Live Updates: Welcome women with sense of fairplay and professionalism, says Naravane at NDA passing out parade

Pune Live Updates: The Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Mukund Naravane is the Reviewing Officer for the Passing Out Parade of the 141th course of the National Defence Academy (NDA), which is being held today to mark the completion of the three years of rigorous training at the academy for the passing cadets.

Addressing the gathering, the Army Chief said, ”As we open the portals of National Defence Academy to women cadets, I expect you all welcome them with same sense of fairplay and professionalism that the Indian Armed forces are known for worldover.”

The General told the passing out cadets, who will be going into their respective service academies after the NDA, that, “Always remember that no single service by itself can fight and win modern wars.”

Naravane was received at at the Khetrapal Ground of the NDA by NDA Commandant Lt Gen Asit Mistry and Southern Army Commander Lt Gen JS Nain. This is the fourth occasion when the prestigious Passing Out Parade is being held under the shadow of Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Pune district recorded 310 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths in the last 24 hours. There are 3,126 active cases here right now.