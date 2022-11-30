Pune News Live Updates: Truck hits tempo near Pune’s Navale bridge, 7 injured; NDA’s passing out parade held in city

Pune News Live Updates (November 30): Seven people were injured in a road accident near the Navale bridge in Pune, where a truck collided with a pick-up tempo around 5 am Wednesday morning, said the police. A team from Sinhagad Road police station, the traffic control branch, and the National Highway Authorities of India (NHAI) rushed to the spot. The police said the injured were taken to the Sassoon hospital for treatment and reported to be stable. Navale bridge is known to be a major-accident prone spot in the city.
The Passing Out Parade (POP) of the 143rd course of the National Defence Academy(NDA)commenced in the early hours of Wednesday on Khetrapal Parade Ground of the premier tri-services academy located at Khadakwasla in Pune. The NDA POP marks the culmination of the three-year-long, extremely demanding and arduous training at the academy. Each year, two courses of cadets pass out of India’s premier military academy, hailed as the cradle of military leadership.
The Pune International Literature Festival (PILF), in its 10th year, is all set to be held in the city between December 2 and 4. The three-day annual literary affair will be in a hybrid format — the first two days at YASHADA, Baner Road while the third day will be streamed online on PILF’s social media platforms.
The Navale Bridge in Pune’s Narhe – a busy bridge on the Katraj Dehu Road bypass of the Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway – that witnessed a truck ramming into several vehicles Sunday night, was tagged as the ‘most dangerous patch of road’ in Pune in 2021, with a 500-metre stretch on the bridge reporting 30 accidents in which 17 persons died and 24 more were grievously injured.
Navale Bridge remained the most perilous patch among the list of 19 road stretches in Pune identified as accident black spots that together witnessed 200 accidents, 106 deaths, and 126 grievous injuries in 2021. While the traffic police say that efforts have been made to make commuting safer along these black spots – there is still a long way to go. (Read More)
With the backdrop of the sun rising from the majestic Sahyadri mountain ranges, the Passing Out Parade (POP) of the 143rd course of the National Defence Academy will commence in the early hours of Wednesday on Khetrapal Parade Ground of the premier tr-services academy located at Khadakwasla in Pune. Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar — alumnus of 61st course of the academy — will be Reviewing Officer (RO) for the POP. Here is all you need to know about one of the most prestigious military events in the country. (Read More)
Another road accident was reported near the Navale bridge in Pune as a truck collided with a pick-up tempo around 5 am Wednesday morning and seven people were injured, said the police.
A team from Sinhagad Road police station, the traffic control branch, and the National Highway Authorities of India (NHAI) rushed to the spot. The police said the injured were taken to the Sassoon hospital for treatment and reported to be stable. Meanwhile, the process of lodging an offense in this case was on, the police said. (Read More)