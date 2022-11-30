scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022
Pune News Live Updates: Truck hits tempo near Pune’s Navale bridge, 7 injured; NDA’s passing out parade held in city

Pune News Live Updates: A major accident on the Navale bridge had taken place on November 20, in which a truck carrying gunny bags of rice went on to hit or brush at least 48 vehicles

By: Express Web Desk
Pune | Updated: November 30, 2022 10:33:21 am
Navale bridge is known to be a major-accident prone spot in Pune.

Pune News Live Updates (November 30): Seven people were injured in a road accident near the Navale bridge in Pune, where a truck collided with a pick-up tempo around 5 am Wednesday morning, said the police. A team from Sinhagad Road police station, the traffic control branch, and the National Highway Authorities of India (NHAI) rushed to the spot. The police said the injured were taken to the Sassoon hospital for treatment and reported to be stable. Navale bridge is known to be a major-accident prone spot in the city.

The Passing Out Parade (POP) of the 143rd course of the National Defence Academy(NDA)commenced in the early hours of Wednesday on Khetrapal Parade Ground of the premier tri-services academy located at Khadakwasla in Pune. The NDA POP marks the culmination of the three-year-long, extremely demanding and arduous training at the academy. Each year, two courses of cadets pass out of India’s premier military academy, hailed as the cradle of military leadership.

The Pune International Literature Festival (PILF), in its 10th year, is all set to be held in the city between December 2 and 4. The three-day annual literary affair will be in a hybrid format — the first two days at YASHADA, Baner Road while the third day will be streamed online on PILF’s social media platforms.

Live Blog

Pune News Live Updates: Two neighbouring accident-prone ‘black spots’ in the Navale Bridge area reported as many as 31 deaths and 108 accidents over the last 5 years

10:33 (IST)30 Nov 2022
Navale Bridge: The ‘most dangerous patch of road’ in Pune

The Navale Bridge in Pune’s Narhe – a busy bridge on the Katraj Dehu Road bypass of the Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway – that witnessed a truck ramming into several vehicles Sunday night, was tagged as the ‘most dangerous patch of road’ in Pune in 2021, with a 500-metre stretch on the bridge reporting 30 accidents in which 17 persons died and 24 more were grievously injured.

Navale Bridge remained the most perilous patch among the list of 19 road stretches in Pune identified as accident black spots that together witnessed 200 accidents, 106 deaths, and 126 grievous injuries in 2021. While the traffic police say that efforts have been made to make commuting safer along these black spots – there is still a long way to go. (Read More)

10:24 (IST)30 Nov 2022
NDA Passing Out Parade today: Here is all you need to know about it

With the backdrop of the sun rising from the majestic Sahyadri mountain ranges, the Passing Out Parade (POP) of the 143rd course of the National Defence Academy will commence in the early hours of Wednesday on Khetrapal Parade Ground of the premier tr-services academy located at Khadakwasla in Pune. Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar — alumnus of 61st course of the academy — will be Reviewing Officer (RO) for the POP. Here is all you need to know about one of the most prestigious military events in the country. (Read More)

10:22 (IST)30 Nov 2022
Truck hits tempo in another accident near Pune’s Navale bridge, 7 injured

Another road accident was reported near the Navale bridge in Pune as a truck collided with a pick-up tempo around 5 am Wednesday morning and seven people were injured, said the police.

A team from Sinhagad Road police station, the traffic control branch, and the National Highway Authorities of India (NHAI) rushed to the spot. The police said the injured were taken to the Sassoon hospital for treatment and reported to be stable. Meanwhile, the process of lodging an offense in this case was on, the police said. (Read More)

Pune Inc: An ‘electric bull’ that does more than tilling soil, winner of many awards

The number of enquiries that Pune-based startup Krishigati receives every week has convinced the couple who founded it, Sonali and Tukaram Sonawane, that the country has a high demand for their product.

Krishigati has rolled out a machine called the Electric Bull that does what the bull has been doing for farmers — till the soil — but also what it could not, which is precision sowing, seeding, earthing up multiple lanes at a time and spraying to raise farm productivity. The innovation has won the company several honours, including a runner-up prize in the Pune Chapter of the TiE Women’s global contest.

Know Your City: Pune-based JVP, India’s oldest club of amateur astronomers, keeps thousands glued to the sky

On a Saturday closest to the new moon day every month, a group of people gets together a few kilometres outside Pune and holds a star party. There’s stargazing, astro games, slideshows and telescopic viewing of objects in the sky, such as the moon, planets, nebulae and galaxies. “Nobody sleeps from sunset to sunrise,” says Deepak Joshi, vice-president of Jyotirvidya Parisanstha (JVP), the Pune-based oldest club of amateur astronomers in India. JVP started on August 22, 1944, when World War II was raging, and its history is linked to preserving the Indian science of timekeeping that is thousands of years old.

In an observatory erected on a rooftop near Kesari Wada, Aniruddha Deshpande – the other vice-president of JVP – is working on an imaging project of the sky. A group of students, Rohit Thakar, Prabhanjan Bhogarde and Isha Patankar, is setting up a telescope. With the recent full moon behind him, Joshi starts to narrate what happened when WWII disrupted the supply of British almanacs to India from England. “We Indians traditionally used our own calendars, commonly known as panchang. When the Sun enters the vernal equinox, a new year starts, according to our calculations. There are many panchangs across India — in the north, south, east and west. The oldest available document is called the Surya Siddhanta dated 3,000 years ago. All calculations, formulas and methodologies for making the panchang are given in that,” he says.

First published on: 30-11-2022 at 10:20:29 am
