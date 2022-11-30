Pune News Live Updates: Truck hits tempo near Pune’s Navale bridge, 7 injured; NDA’s passing out parade held in city

Navale bridge is known to be a major-accident prone spot in Pune.

Pune News Live Updates (November 30): Seven people were injured in a road accident near the Navale bridge in Pune, where a truck collided with a pick-up tempo around 5 am Wednesday morning, said the police. A team from Sinhagad Road police station, the traffic control branch, and the National Highway Authorities of India (NHAI) rushed to the spot. The police said the injured were taken to the Sassoon hospital for treatment and reported to be stable. Navale bridge is known to be a major-accident prone spot in the city.

The Passing Out Parade (POP) of the 143rd course of the National Defence Academy(NDA)commenced in the early hours of Wednesday on Khetrapal Parade Ground of the premier tri-services academy located at Khadakwasla in Pune. The NDA POP marks the culmination of the three-year-long, extremely demanding and arduous training at the academy. Each year, two courses of cadets pass out of India’s premier military academy, hailed as the cradle of military leadership.

The Pune International Literature Festival (PILF), in its 10th year, is all set to be held in the city between December 2 and 4. The three-day annual literary affair will be in a hybrid format — the first two days at YASHADA, Baner Road while the third day will be streamed online on PILF’s social media platforms.