Friday, Dec 23, 2022
Pune News Live Updates: Ministers pay tributes at the last rites of former Mayor Mukta Tilak

Pune News Live Updates: Mayor Mukta Tilak, 57, who was the daughter-in-law of Congressman Jayawan Tilak - the great grandson of freedom movement leader Bal Gangadhar Tilak - passed away Thursday.

By: Express Web Desk
Pune | Updated: December 23, 2022 1:16:19 pm
Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and guardian minister Chandrakant Patil paying tributes during the last rites of former mayor of Pune Mukta Tilak at Kesari wada. Express Photo: Arul Horizon)

Pune News Live Updates, December 23, 2022: Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and three other ministers visited Kesari Wada from Nagpur to pay respects, taking time out from ongoing state assembly session to attend last rites of former Pune Mayor Mukta Tilak. Mukta Tilak, 57, who was the daughter-in-law of Congressman Jayawan Tilak – the great grandson of freedom movement leader Bal Gangadhar Tilak – passed away Thursday. Tilak, the serving BJP MLA from the Kasba Assembly Constituency, battled breast cancer for the last five years.

Maharashtra has stepped up whole genome sequencing with the state health department instructing districts to send samples that have tested positive for Covid-19 to seven laboratories in the wake of Covid surge in China and other countries. Apart from Pune’s B J Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital, which has the facility for genome sequencing, national laboratories like National Institute of Virology, National AIDS Research Institute and others will be undertaking the effort.

After facing criticism, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has cancelled its plans to put up decorative artificial trees across select roads as part of efforts to beautify the city during the upcoming G20 meet. The PMC was to rent 100 artificial trees for Rs 20,000 a week. This was part of efforts to beautify the city during the visit of foreign delegates for the G20 meet. They were to be placed alongside the road from the airport to Senapati Bapat Road.

Live Blog

Pune News Live Updates: Ministers pay tributes at the last rites of former Mayor Mukta Tilak; Maharashtra steps up genome sequencing amid rising Covid cases in China; Follow this space for latest updates from Pune.

13:08 (IST)23 Dec 2022
Mukta Tilak was dedicated to her party: Opposition leader Ajit Pawar

'She was suffering from a severe illness for some some time. But all of us saw that despite the illness, she travelled to Mumbai to vote in Rajya Sabha and Vidhan Parishad elections. She was dedicated to her party. She fiercely faught the illness but one can't do much when something is destined,' Pawar said outside the Vidhan Bhavan where the state assembly session is ongoing. (Video: NCP)

Hemo-halt: This gauze can stop bleeding in 3 minutes

Blood loss during accidents, operative procedures, and at the battleground can often be fatal. A remedy has come from a group of scientists in Pune. Heavy bleeding can be stopped in a matter of three minutes if you wrap up the wounds with the special hemostatic gauze ‘Hemohalt’ containing chitosa fabricated by the scientists at Pune’s Agharkar Research Institute (ARI). The material is absorptive, robust, and can be easily ripped off. Read here

Don’t use Rapido app, Pune RTO says after transport authority denies it licence again

Pune’s Regional Transport Officer has advised passengers not to use the Rapido app after the Regional Transport Authority headed by collector Rajesh Deshmukh denied it a licence to operate as a bike and autorickshaw aggregator.

“The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) has refused Rapido a licence to provide aggregation services for bikes and autos. Considering this, citizens are requested not to use Rapido but opt for safe transport through licensed vehicles,” RTO Ajit Shinde said in a press statement. Read here

First published on: 23-12-2022 at 01:06:06 pm
