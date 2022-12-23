Pune News Live Updates: Ministers pay tributes at the last rites of former Mayor Mukta Tilak

Pune News Live Updates, December 23, 2022: Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and three other ministers visited Kesari Wada from Nagpur to pay respects, taking time out from ongoing state assembly session to attend last rites of former Pune Mayor Mukta Tilak. Mukta Tilak, 57, who was the daughter-in-law of Congressman Jayawan Tilak – the great grandson of freedom movement leader Bal Gangadhar Tilak – passed away Thursday. Tilak, the serving BJP MLA from the Kasba Assembly Constituency, battled breast cancer for the last five years.

Maharashtra has stepped up whole genome sequencing with the state health department instructing districts to send samples that have tested positive for Covid-19 to seven laboratories in the wake of Covid surge in China and other countries. Apart from Pune’s B J Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital, which has the facility for genome sequencing, national laboratories like National Institute of Virology, National AIDS Research Institute and others will be undertaking the effort.

After facing criticism, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has cancelled its plans to put up decorative artificial trees across select roads as part of efforts to beautify the city during the upcoming G20 meet. The PMC was to rent 100 artificial trees for Rs 20,000 a week. This was part of efforts to beautify the city during the visit of foreign delegates for the G20 meet. They were to be placed alongside the road from the airport to Senapati Bapat Road.