Pune News Live Updates: Metro services from Vanaz to Garware College partially suspended till 2 pm

Pune News Live Updates, December 27, 2022: Metro services between Vanaz and Garware College stations have been partially suspended till 2 pm owing to signalling work testing. The services will resume at 2 pm. The protocol would be the same on Wednesday as well when services on the route would be suspended between 6 am and 2 pm.
Amid the border dispute with Karnataka, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Tuesday said that CM Eknath Shinde will be moving “a resolution on the issue in the Assembly” today. He added, “the Karnataka – Maharashtra border issue has been going on for many years now. We never politicised it … but stood strong behind the Marathi people living in the disputed area. Today, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will move a resolution on the border issue in the House and we hope that it will be passed unanimously.”
In other news, hundreds of citizens, activists, political leaders and workers from Belagavi and Kolhapur, on Monday, participated in a protest march against the alleged violation of fundamental rights of Marathi-speaking people living in the border area of Karnataka. The protesters demanded an end to their “gulamgiri” (slavery) and urged 48 Parliamentarians from Maharashtra to “raise their plight” in Parliament. Additionally, they also demanded to observe a one-day Maharashtra bandh in support of Marathi-speaking people of “Belgaum which was renamed as Belagavi by Karnataka government”.
After a gap of almost two years, Pune residents will get a chance to see the India cricket team up close in the city as the India will take on Sri Lanka at Gahunje stadium in a T20 match on January 5.
The Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) will officially open ticket sales for the match from today.
MCA said fans can procure tickets through two options: online via http://www.bookmyshow.com and physical tickets from two outlets in the city – PYC Hindu Gymkhana, off Bhandarkar road, and the box office at MCA’s International Stadium, Gahunje.
Counters at both venues will be open between 10 am and 6 pm.
