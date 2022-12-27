scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 27, 2022
Live now

Pune News Live Updates: Metro services from Vanaz to Garware College partially suspended till 2 pm

Pune News Live Updates Today: Regular services on the PCMC - Phugewadi route of the Pune Metro will be available from 8 am to 8 pm on both days as per the normal schedule.

By: Express Web Desk
Pune | Updated: December 27, 2022 11:20:12 am
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Pune Metro Rail project in March. (File)

Pune News Live Updates, December 27, 2022: Metro services between Vanaz and Garware College stations have been partially suspended till 2 pm owing to signalling work testing. The services will resume at 2 pm. The protocol would be the same on Wednesday as well when services on the route would be suspended between 6 am and 2 pm.

Amid the border dispute with Karnataka, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Tuesday said that CM Eknath Shinde will be moving “a resolution on the issue in the Assembly” today. He added, “the Karnataka – Maharashtra border issue has been going on for many years now. We never politicised it … but stood strong behind the Marathi people living in the disputed area. Today, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will move a resolution on the border issue in the House and we hope that it will be passed unanimously.”

In other news, hundreds of citizens, activists, political leaders and workers from Belagavi and Kolhapur, on Monday, participated in a protest march against the alleged violation of fundamental rights of Marathi-speaking people living in the border area of Karnataka. The protesters demanded an end to their “gulamgiri” (slavery) and urged 48 Parliamentarians from Maharashtra to “raise their plight” in Parliament. Additionally, they also demanded to observe a one-day Maharashtra bandh in support of Marathi-speaking people of “Belgaum which was renamed as Belagavi by Karnataka government”.

Live Blog

Pune News Live Updates Today: Metro services from Vanaz to Garware College partially suspended; CM to move resolution on border issue in Maharashtra Assembly today. Follow this space for latest updates from your city.

11:20 (IST)27 Dec 2022
Ticket sale for T20 match between India and Sri Lanka on Jan 5 at Gahunje stadium starts today

After a gap of almost two years, Pune residents will get a chance to see the India cricket team up close in the city as the India will take on Sri Lanka at Gahunje stadium in a T20 match on January 5.

The Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) will officially open ticket sales for the match from today.

MCA said fans can procure tickets through two options: online via http://www.bookmyshow.com and physical tickets from two outlets in the city – PYC Hindu Gymkhana, off Bhandarkar road, and the box office at MCA’s International Stadium, Gahunje.

Counters at both venues will be open between 10 am and 6 pm.

11:17 (IST)27 Dec 2022
Metro services from Vanaz to Garware College station to remain partially suspended today, tomorrow

Pune Metro services will be partially suspended because of signalling work testing on Tuesday and Wednesday from 6 am to 2 pm on the route from Vanaz Metro station to Garware College Metro station.

The service will resume from 2 pm to 8 pm on both dates. Read more. 

11:16 (IST)27 Dec 2022
Good Morning!

Welcome to Pune live blog! Follow this space for the latest updates from your city.

People should challenge themselves to remain active and functional: Milind Soman

Supermodel and actor Milind Soman. (Express Photo)

Supermodel and actor Milind Soman, known as a fitness icon, believes people should challenge themselves to remain active and functional. Soman has embarked on a multi-city campaign, Green Ride, which began in Mumbai on December 19. He made a stopover at Amanora Park Town in Pune to talk about his campaign. Read more here.

Will BJP give ticket to aspirants outside Tilak, Bapat families in Kasba Peth bypoll?

After the demise of sitting legislator Mukta Tilak last week and the elevation of Girish Bapat to Lok Sabha in 2019, the Kasba Peth Assembly constituency in Maharashtra, a BJP bastion, opens up for aspirants outside the Tilak and Bapat families.

However, the demand for giving party tickets to Tilak family members has already come up. “My colleague Mukta Tilak recently passed away. The BJP should give party ticket to her husband Shailesh Tilak or son Karan Tilak in the bypoll for the Kasba assembly seat and all other political parties should support them considering the contribution of the Tilak family in the freedom struggle,” said BJP leader Ujjwal Keskar. Read more.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 27-12-2022 at 11:06:46 am
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
close