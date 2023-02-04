Pune News Live Updates: Maharashtra Deputy CM meets Shailesh Tilak in Pune; Sassoon General Hospital gets Orthopaedic ICU

Pune News Live Updates, February 4 2023: With Kasba and Pimpri Chinchwad bypolls nearing and Maha Vikas Aghadi(MVA) also set to announce their political candidates soon, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis visited Shailesh Tilak, husband of deceased ex-Mayor of Pune, Mukta Tilak, soon after he announced his candidature for Kasba bypolls along with his son Kunal Tilak. Details of the meeting are not yet public. This comes amidst talk that BJP is still in a fix on whether it should pick a relatively inexperienced member of the Mukta Tilak family or a party worker as its candidate.
In other news, a new orthopaedic intensive care unit was inaugurated at Sassoon General Hospital in Pune by Dr Sanjeev Thakur, who recently took charge as Dean B J Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital. He also said that in the coming months they were planning to set up a five-bed ICU in the ward.
Pune International Film Festival is currently taking place in the city in full swing as it opened with pomp and show to a full house at the Theatre Academy’s Sakal Lalit Kalaghar in Mukund Nagar, on Thursday. With ‘Celebrating 75 years of Independence with Cinema’ as the central theme of the current edition, 187 films from India and abroad will be screened during the festival, which will go on till February 9. The Iranian film ‘Holy Spider’ directed by Iranian filmmaker, Ali Abbasi opened the 21st edition of the annual international film festival.
A constable from the police force in Maharashtra's Sangli district, who was recently arrested for allegedly raping a Bangladeshi girl, has now been suspended, officials said.
He was arrested after a case was registered against him at Vishrambaug police station in Sangli. Following his arrest, a local court remanded him in police custody.
Sangli Superintendent of Police Dr Basavraj Teli suspended the constable on Thursday, the officials said. (PTI)
After suffering heavy losses due to the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns, the Indian floriculture industry finds itself in a far more comfortable position at present. The industry now feels that it would be able to approach the pre-pandemic export figures soon as both domestic and international markets have picked up significantly.
The Valentine’s Day rush results in a significant demand for cut roses which are exported around the globe. Talegaon, near Pune, is an important growth centre for flowers with many in the region exporting flowers. Read more