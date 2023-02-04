scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 04, 2023
Advertisement
Live now

Pune News Live Updates: Maharashtra Deputy CM meets Shailesh Tilak in Pune; Sassoon General Hospital gets Orthopaedic ICU

Pune News Live Updates: Devendra Fadnavis's meeting with Shailesh Tilak comes amidst talks that BJP is still in a fix on whether it should pick a relatively inexperienced member of the Mukta Tilak family or a party worker as its candidate.

By: Express Web Desk
Pune | February 4, 2023 11:47 IST
Devendra Fadnavis Pune Kasba bypollDetails of Devendra Fadnavis's meeting with Shailesh Tilak are not yet public. (File)

Pune News Live Updates, February 4 2023: With Kasba and Pimpri Chinchwad bypolls nearing and Maha Vikas Aghadi(MVA) also set to announce their political candidates soon, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis visited Shailesh Tilak, husband of deceased ex-Mayor of Pune, Mukta Tilak, soon after he announced his candidature for Kasba bypolls along with his son Kunal Tilak. Details of the meeting are not yet public. This comes amidst talk that BJP is still in a fix on whether it should pick a relatively inexperienced member of the Mukta Tilak family or a party worker as its candidate.

In other news, a new orthopaedic intensive care unit was inaugurated at Sassoon General Hospital in Pune by Dr Sanjeev Thakur, who recently took charge as Dean B J Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital. He also said that in the coming months they were planning to set up a five-bed ICU in the ward.

More from Pune

Pune International Film Festival is currently taking place in the city in full swing as it opened with pomp and show to a full house at the Theatre Academy’s Sakal Lalit Kalaghar in Mukund Nagar, on Thursday. With ‘Celebrating 75 years of Independence with Cinema’ as the central theme of the current edition, 187 films from India and abroad will be screened during the festival, which will go on till February 9. The Iranian film ‘Holy Spider’ directed by Iranian filmmaker, Ali Abbasi opened the 21st edition of the annual international film festival.

Live Blog

Pune News Live Updates: Maharashtra Deputy CM meets Shailesh Tilak in Pune; PIFF opens to a full house at Sakal Lalit Kalaghar; Follow live for more updates

11:47 (IST)04 Feb 2023
Constable suspended after his arrest for allegedly raping Bangladeshi girl in Maharashtra's Sangli

A constable from the police force in Maharashtra's Sangli district, who was recently arrested for allegedly raping a Bangladeshi girl, has now been suspended, officials said.

He was arrested after a case was registered against him at Vishrambaug police station in Sangli. Following his arrest, a local court remanded him in police custody.

Sangli Superintendent of Police Dr Basavraj Teli suspended the constable on Thursday, the officials said. (PTI)

11:24 (IST)04 Feb 2023
As Valentine’s Day draws close, it’s ‘achhe din’ again for floriculturists after pandemic lull

After suffering heavy losses due to the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns, the Indian floriculture industry finds itself in a far more comfortable position at present. The industry now feels that it would be able to approach the pre-pandemic export figures soon as both domestic and international markets have picked up significantly.

The Valentine’s Day rush results in a significant demand for cut roses which are exported around the globe. Talegaon, near Pune, is an important growth centre for flowers with many in the region exporting flowers. Read more

Pune Infra Watch: PMRDA begins work on integrated flyover on Ganeshkhind road 

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has begun construction work on the double-decker integrated flyover on the Ganeshkhind road, more than two years after the flyovers at the Pune University junction.

“The construction of the elevated metro rail route from Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar is in progress. The integrated flyover from Pune University junction to Ganeshkhind road is part of the double-decker flyover of the metro rail. The flyover work is starting from the main junction of Pune University. The safety barricades on Ganeshkhind road have been widened for the project work,” said PMRDA metropolitan commissioner Rahul Mahiwal.

Pune software engineer loses Rs 13 lakh to crypto investment fraud

In a case of crypto fraud, the cybercrime wing of Pune City police has launched an investigation into the complaint of a software engineer who lost over Rs 13 lakh after he was allegedly made to invest in TRX cryptocurrency by suspects with whom he came into contact through a Telegram group, the police said. The investigators suspect the racket could have defrauded several people under the pretext of getting high returns on the investment into cryptocurrency.

A First Information Report (FIR) in the case was registered at the cyber crime police station of Pune police Tuesday.

  • news-guard-logo
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • news-guard-logo-with-title
First published on: 04-02-2023 at 11:18 IST
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
close