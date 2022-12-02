scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 02, 2022
Pune News Live Updates: Epidemiological survey in Wadgaonsheri after 4-year-old gets Japanese Encephaliti

Pune News Live Updates: The survey is being undertaken after a four-year-old boy was diagnosed with Japanese Encephaliti (JE) from the same area in the city

By: Express Web Desk
Pune | Updated: December 2, 2022 10:32:36 am
Dr Pradeep Awate, Maharashtra surveillance officer, said officials have collected 22 serum samples of children from Wadgaonsheri and sent them to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) for testing for JE infection. (Representational/ File)

Pune News Live Updates, 2 December 2022: Maharashtra health authorities have launched an eco-epidemiological survey in Wadgaonsheri, Pune, after a four-year-old boy from the area was diagnosed with Japanese Encephaliti (JE). He is in the rehabilitation phase, said authorities of BJ Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital on Thursday. Dr Pradeep Awate, Maharashtra surveillance officer, said officials have collected 22 serum samples of children from Wadgaonsheri and sent them to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) for testing for JE infection. A house-to-house survey is also underway. Japanese Encephaliti is a mosquito-borne zoonotic viral disease caused by the JE virus.

Meanwhile, in another part of the city, documents related to transactions worth Rs 4,917 crore have “gone missing” from various departments of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) in the past 40 years, the audit department has found out. The audit report will be placed before the standing committee and submitted to municipal commissioner Shekhar Singh, department officials said. “During the 2014-2015 audit, it came to our notice that documents related to deals of Rs 4,917 crore have not been made available to the audit department by various other departments,” corporation chief auditor Pramod Bhosale told The Indian Express.

In other news, the Bombay High Court has finally listened to the woes of the residents of Pimpri-Chinchwad and ordered the state government, Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipalities, Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority and Zilla Parishad to submit separate and detailed certificates on the water scarcity in the region by December 13, reported Loksatta. The court has directed to submit the report of the work of the water redressal committee, established in 2016. Considering the severity the public interest petition, the case will be heard on priority on December 15.

Pune News Live Updates: Documents related to transactions worth Rs 4,917 crore have “gone missing” from PCMC in past 40 years; Follow live for more updates

10:32 (IST)02 Dec 2022
Bombay High Court orders local bodies to submit affidavits regarding water scarcity by December 13

Bombay High Court has finally listened to the woes of the residents of Pimpri-Chinchwad and ordered the state government, Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipalities, Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority and Zilla Parishad to submit separate and detailed certificates on the water scarcity in the region by December 13, reported Loksatta. The court has directed to submit the report of the work of the water redressal committee, established in 2016. Considering the severity the public interest petition, the case will be heard on priority on December 15. 

Southern Army Commander interacts with NDA’s first batch of female cadets

Southern Army Commander Lt Gen Ajai Kumar Singh Wednesday interacted with the first batch of women cadets at the National Defence Academy (NDA) on the sidelines of the passing-out parade of the 143rd course of the academy in Pune on Wednesday. Admitted in June this year, the first batch of female cadets at the NDA has a strength of 19 (10 for Army, six for Air Force and three for the Navy). This batch, part of the 148th course, is set to pass out in May 2025.

Mylab launches kit for detecting TB, multidrug resistance variant in single test

In a first, a single test that will be able to detect tuberculosis and multidrug-resistant tuberculosis was launched Wednesday by Pune-based Mylab Discovery Solutions private limited.After leading diagnostics innovations for Covid-19, Hasmukh Rawal, MD, Mylab, told mediapersons that they had received Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation CDSCO, TB Expert Committee and ICMR approval for the first indigenous TB Detection kit to detect tuberculosis which simultaneously detects multiple drug resistance to Rifampicin and Isoniazid in a single test.

First published on: 02-12-2022 at 10:07:40 am
