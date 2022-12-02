Pune News Live Updates: Epidemiological survey in Wadgaonsheri after 4-year-old gets Japanese Encephaliti

Dr Pradeep Awate, Maharashtra surveillance officer, said officials have collected 22 serum samples of children from Wadgaonsheri and sent them to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) for testing for JE infection. (Representational/ File)

Pune News Live Updates, 2 December 2022: Maharashtra health authorities have launched an eco-epidemiological survey in Wadgaonsheri, Pune, after a four-year-old boy from the area was diagnosed with Japanese Encephaliti (JE). He is in the rehabilitation phase, said authorities of BJ Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital on Thursday. Dr Pradeep Awate, Maharashtra surveillance officer, said officials have collected 22 serum samples of children from Wadgaonsheri and sent them to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) for testing for JE infection. A house-to-house survey is also underway. Japanese Encephaliti is a mosquito-borne zoonotic viral disease caused by the JE virus.

Meanwhile, in another part of the city, documents related to transactions worth Rs 4,917 crore have “gone missing” from various departments of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) in the past 40 years, the audit department has found out. The audit report will be placed before the standing committee and submitted to municipal commissioner Shekhar Singh, department officials said. “During the 2014-2015 audit, it came to our notice that documents related to deals of Rs 4,917 crore have not been made available to the audit department by various other departments,” corporation chief auditor Pramod Bhosale told The Indian Express.

In other news, the Bombay High Court has finally listened to the woes of the residents of Pimpri-Chinchwad and ordered the state government, Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipalities, Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority and Zilla Parishad to submit separate and detailed certificates on the water scarcity in the region by December 13, reported Loksatta. The court has directed to submit the report of the work of the water redressal committee, established in 2016. Considering the severity the public interest petition, the case will be heard on priority on December 15.